Amy Grant: Queen Of Christian Pop Is Set To Tour USA

Luke Fitzpatrick

Shanghai, ChinaPhoto by Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash

Straddling the divide between music genres and garnering many awards throughout her career, the renowned Christian musician Amy Grant is gracing the stage. Dubbed 'the Queen of Christian Pop,' Amy Grant's career spans styles and decades. Starting with contemporary Christian music at 16 years old, Grant smoothly transitioned into pop music.

This March, Amy Grant is performing at Graymoor, New York. Later in the year, Grant's tour will take her to Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana in April and September.

A young musician

In her early years, the Tennessee native Amy Grant defined Christian music. At the age of 15, she received a record deal for her self-titled debut album to bring 'Mountain Top' to the world's attention. While attending Furman University, she released several more albums, including 'Father's Eyes' and 'Never Alone,' before dropping out of college to pursue music.

However, it wasn't until her breakthrough album 'Age to Age' that people began to notice. With signature tracks such as 'El Shaddai' and 'In A Little While,' Grant received a Songs of the Century award, a Grammy Award, and two GMA Dove Awards. 'Age to Age' is the first solo Christian album certified gold, and later, platinum.

In the 1980s

Throughout the 1980s, Grant continued to broaden her musical style. Her 1985 album 'Unguarded' broached a more mainstream sound. The single 'Find a Way' was one of the few Christian songs to make the Billboard Top 40 list that wasn't Christmas-related.

The '80s saw Grant perform several chart-topping songs with other renowned artists, including Peter Cetera, Randy Stonehill, and Art Garfunkel. Her next album, 'Lead Me On,' deeply rooted in Christian themes, was not overtly religious and attracted wider audiences.

Grant's success spread into the 1990s. As her music became more mainstream, she received criticism for abandoning her roots. Her leading single 'Baby Baby,' written about her daughter Millie, hit number one on the Billboard charts. 'Heart in Motion' was definitively pop.

With her now a well-established name in pop, 'Baby Baby'; earned nominations for two Grammys. Grant's other successes from her best-selling album 'Heart in Motion' include 'Every Heartbeat,' 'That's What Love Is For,' 'Good for Me,' and 'I Will Remember You.'

However, pop music was not the end of the road for Amy Grant. Grant's 12th studio album established a more mature sound as described as soft acoustic rock. As the late 1990s approached, Grant's 'Behind the Eyes' struck a darker tone.

Returning to her roots

Amy Grant's 2002 album 'Legacy... Hymns and Faith' featured notes of her pop and bluegrass sounds. Her following two albums, ' Simple Things' and 'Rock of Ages...Hymns and Faith' continued to return to her gospel roots. The latter earned Grant her sixth Grammy award.

Around this time, the Gospel Music Association inducted Grant into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Grant wrote and released her memoir 'Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far' in 2007. Despite being in the music industry for more than 30 years, Grant didn't slow down.

The noughties and 2010s saw numerous performances, charity fundraisers, newly released songs, and further success on the Billboard Top Christian Songs chart.

In 2010, Grant said, “So my hope is just for [my] songs to provide companionship, remind myself and whoever else is listening what’s important. I feel like songs have the ability to connect us to ourselves and to each other, and to our faith, to the love of Jesus, in a way that conversation doesn’t do. Songs kind of slip in and move you before you realize it.”

When is she touring?

Amy Grant is returning to the stage this year. She starts with a performance on the 10th of March at Our Lady of the Atonement Chapel in Graymoor, NY.

Her tour will commence on the 7th of April in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She also has dates on the 8th of April in Warren, MI. And the 9th of April in Northfield, OH, and the 17th of September in Indiana.

