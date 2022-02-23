Social Media: How It Is Evolving For Businesses

Luke Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBUqL_0eMSnmUI00
Photo by Jeremy BezangerUnsplash

As social media evolves, businesses find new and innovative ways to leverage their power to reach their target markets. Businesses can significantly increase brand awareness and customer engagement by creating a social media strategy and integrating it into their overall marketing plan.

The social media advertising market is now the second biggest market within digital advertising. Social media has become a compelling way for people to connect and share information. It can help you interact with new customers, get feedback on new products or services, and promote your business.

Why is social media important for business?

Social media has become a crucial marketing channel for businesses. It encompasses several different websites and mobile apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Google Plus, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Yelp.

Brands can use social media in several different ways: to market products and services directly to customers; to generate referrals for products and services; to encourage users of your website to follow you and engage with you on the platform; to generate interest in your brand; and so on.

Although social media has existed for many years now, it has only really gained widespread popularity in the last decade. In the U.S., only 27% of people actively use social media in their jobs, compared with the highest by country in Indonesia at 65%, or the lowest at 13% in Israel.

While there are variations among countries, 40% of all internet users worldwide use social media for work purposes. There are several reasons why social media is becoming more popular for work purposes:

  1. Social media is a great way to connect with coworkers and clients. It allows you to share information and collaborate on projects quickly.
  2. Social media can help you build relationships with customers and clients, leading to more business.
  3. Social media can promote your business brand, generating more interest and attention to your products and services.

How can businesses leverage social media?

Businesses can leverage social media in some ways. They can use it to build brand awareness, connect with customers, and create a community around their product or service.

Social media generates leads and sales. Businesses can also use it to get feedback from customers and learn more about what they want and need.

1. Learn about your personas

If you want to learn more about your target markets or buyer personas, using different social media sites can help you. It's essential to use various social media sites because each offers a different perspective on your target market.

For example, if you want to learn more about your customers' thoughts, you can use Twitter to see what they're talking about and act on this valuable data.

If you want to learn about their demographics, you can use Facebook to see their age, gender, and interests. Using various social media sites can get a complete picture of your target market.

2. Build brand awareness

Social media is a great way to increase brand awareness. Using social media to attract more customers can grow your brand and business.

First, you can create an interactive social media presence that encourages people to engage with your brand and interact with you. As people interact with you on social media, they will be more familiar with what you have to offer.

Then, using content like blogs and visual content like photos, infographics, and videos, you can create a memorable social media presence that makes it easier for people to learn about your business on different platforms and make it easier for them to remember who you are when they need what you sell.

Apart from using it to promote businesses, companies also leverage social media to recruit new talent in their organizations, showcasing team-building efforts in front of their audience and building their employer brand.

56.7% of the global population will be using social media by 2025, and this is a significant opportunity for businesses to reach many people. In addition, social media usage has been multiplying, with 424 million new users joining in the past year, providing a continued opportunity for businesses to reach new customers.

3. Keep engagement high

There are various ways to keep your business' engagement high on social media. One way is to post interesting and engaging content.

  • Be consistent in posting: If you can post regularly, people will know when to expect new content from you and will be more likely to check-in.
  • Use exciting and engaging content: If you can catch people's attention with your posts, they're more likely to interact.
  • Use visuals: People enjoy visuals, so using images and videos in your posts can help increase engagement.
  • Use hashtags: Hashtags can help your posts reach a larger audience, attract more followers, and increase your engagement.
  • Use images: People tend to be more likely to interact with content accompanied by an image.

4. Create a community

Creating a community on social media can help businesses leverage their marketing efforts. Communities provide a way for businesses to connect with their customers and create a sense of loyalty.

For instance, certain recruitment agencies have started building their recruitment marketing campaigns around advertising their open job roles and promoting candidate experience.

Communities can also help businesses learn more about their customers and gather feedback from customers.

Businesses should consider the goals they hope to achieve with the community, the target audience they hope to reach, and the type of content they will share to create a thriving community.

5. Provide customer support

The benefits of providing excellent customer service through social media are significant. Fifty percent of customers are more likely to purchase from a company that they believe provides outstanding customer service.

According to Statista, 47% of US social media users have a more favorable view of brands that respond to customer service questions, demonstrating the importance of social media as a customer service tool.

By responding to customer service questions and addressing customer concerns on social media, brands can create a positive image and strengthen customer relationships.

6. Influencer marketing

Influencer marketing is a form of marketing that uses influential people to promote or endorse a product or service. These people, known as influencers, can be bloggers, vloggers, celebrities, or anyone with a large social media following.

Influencer marketing has become increasingly popular in recent years, as marketers have realized the benefits of using influencers to promote their products. Influence marketing is unquestionably profitable.

Influencer marketing is unquestionably profitable. The market increased from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $9.7 billion in 2020. It increased to $13.8 billion in 2021, suggesting consistent growth.

7. Sales lead generation

Sales lead generation through social media is one of today's most effective tools. Social media marketing is not the same as advertising.

Advertising is what you do when you want to create awareness of a product or service. Social media marketing is a process of creating, managing, and executing a marketing plan that uses social media networks such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to generate leads.

Lead generation isn't as easy as it once was. According to a report from HubSpot, 61% of marketers consider generating traffic and leads to be their biggest challenge.

Generating leads through social media is a lot more complicated than simply placing an ad and waiting for the leads to come in. It takes much hard work, strategy, and planning to generate leads using social media successfully.

Summing up

Businesses can leverage social media in several ways to create connections with customers and increase sales.

By using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, businesses can share information about their products and services, connect with customers, and track the success of their marketing campaigns.

Additionally, businesses can use social media to monitor the competition and learn what customers want and need.

Academic Speaker | Freelance Journalist | I have contributed to a variety of publications such as Forbes, Tech In Asia, and The Next Web. I cover a variety of topics ranging from fintech, big data, AI, blockchain, to lifestyle and breaking news stories.

