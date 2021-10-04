Ethical Hacking: How Python Is Boosting Cybersecurity

Luke Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvBfu_0cGGlC2c00
Photo by Clint PattersonUnsplash

Modern technological advances and the eCommerce boom have fueled a staggering rise in the incidence of cyber attacks in recent times, with the FBI reporting a 300% rise since the onset of the pandemic.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is one such advancement that has enabled virtually every device to connect to the internet. While the modern conveniences are many, the threat of cyber threats has increased along with this progress.

What is ethical hacking?

The goal of unlawful hacking is to breach sensitive data for criminal gain; the goal of ethical hacking is to duplicate the actions of a malicious hacker to identify a system’s security vulnerabilities. Ethical hacking allows an organization to make the necessary adjustments to protect themselves from the risk of cyberattack efficiently.

Ethical hackers (otherwise known as ‘white hats’) are experts in cyber security and perform such assessments to assist organizations in improving their security level. Ethical hacking only takes place after approval from the owner or organization leader is received.

Key ethical hacking protocols include:

  • Gaining approval: Gain permission before an ethical hacking campaign commences.
  • Working within an organization’s boundaries: The organization should approve all scope of work.
  • Full disclosure: All vulnerabilities and advice for remediating the risks should be reported and disclosed.
  • Careful handling of sensitive data: It may be necessary for an ethical hacker to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but in any case, must always treat an organization’s data as sensitive and confidential.

The benefits of using Python

Implemented for thousands of security projects, Python has experienced significant growth as a popular programming language tool in recent years.

This server-side scripting language is versatile, supports syntax, and has been increasingly dominating the world of cybersecurity for some time now. There are several reasons that Python has become a preferable cyber security language among industry professionals. These include:

1. Ease of use

Python is relatively simple to learn and implement. Its user-friendly language enhances syntax, code readability, and implementation, making it easier to use than other programming languages.

2. Accessibility

Python is an open-source programming language that is free to download and accessible to anyone.

3. Extensive support libraries

It features large libraries that support extensive functionality and features like web service tools, string operations, and protocols. The limit that this places on the length of code can reduce bugs' incidences.

Python’s key functions that boost cybersecurity

There are some stand-out functions that Python features that make it so crucial for cybersecurity. To effectively manage cybersecurity, professionals need to develop software and build a compelling portfolio. Python is assisting in these tasks in the following ways:

1. Boto3

Python’s Amazon Web Services Software Development Kit (SDK) is called Boto3, and it enables programmers to create scripts that can successfully interact with a range of Amazon services.

Boto3 allows programmers to perform updates, start and stop servers on-demand and much more. Any professional working with an Amazon Web Service should be familiar with this SDK.

2. Automation tools

Writing effective task-automation scripts is a big part of the role of a security professional, and Python is leading the way with its wide range of libraries and straightforward syntax. Python’s automation tools are not only saving time but also reducing errors in the field of cybersecurity.

3. Regex

A shortened name for the term ‘regular expressions’, this tool enables specific pattern searches within the text. This function is handy for scraping information or extracting it from log files during a security investigation.

Regex utilizes Python libraries to create effective programs for various tasks. For example, Regex can locate IP addresses to determine whether a hacker has been in a network, when, and their actions.

4. Pen testing

Another critical Python application boosting cybersecurity is penetration testing or pen-testing. A pen test is a process of testing the security of an entity such as a website, network, device or application, by attempting to hack into it.

Security professionals often create custom scripts and tools to maximize the pen test's effectiveness, which makes the easy use of Python even more valuable.

These are just some of the highly functional and practical features that Python programming offers professionals in cybersecurity. According to a report published by cybersecurity software and service provider Imperva, 77% of protected website attacks come from Python-based tools.

Since the job of an ethical hacker is to mimic the nature of real-life cyber attacks, this figure demonstrates just how vital Python is in boosting cybersecurity.

Python plays a crucial role in the cybersecurity industry and is the go-to programming language for professionals in the sector. Python’s automation tools, Pen testing applications, and general ease-of-use is revolutionizing the role of ethical hacking in the fight against cybercrime.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Luke Fitzpatrick is a freelance journalist and has been published in a variety of publications such as Forbes, Tech In Asia, and The Next Web. He covers a variety of topics from fintech, big data, AI, blockchain, to lifestyle and breaking news stories.

86 followers

More from Luke Fitzpatrick

A Guide To Servicing Your Caravan Before The Festive Season

Servicing a vehicle is often viewed as a nuisance expense at the worst possible time. But, servicing your caravan is incredibly important to the health and longevity of your vehicle.

Read full story

How The Pandemic Has Changed The World Of Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world of business. With lockdowns, social distancing, and travel restrictions, as well as rapid changes in technology, behaviors, expectations, preferences, and values, how businesses operate and employees collaborate has been significantly altered, shaping the ‘new normal.’

Read full story

What Is Corporate Marketing?

While there are common threads, it takes more thought and planning to execute marketing strategies for corporations than sole proprietorships. Below I sift through the haze and provide you with tried and tested techniques to apply to your corporation.

Read full story

How Seniors Can Avoid Mental Illness?

A mental health disorder can be one or more of a wide range of mental health conditions. A mental health disorder becomes a mental illness when ongoing signs and symptoms cause frequent stress and affect one’s ability to function.

Read full story
1 comments

How Have Marketing Strategies Changed In The Digital Age?

Digital marketing is a field that is constantly shifting and the past 18 months have served only to accelerate its rapid pace of change. So now, as we tip into the second half of 2021, it’s worth looking at what marketers across industries can come to expect when the new year rolls around.

Read full story

Hiring A Front-End Developer Vs. A UX Designer

The winning strategy for any business today is to have an online presence (website) with a seamless user interface and user experience. As such, front-end development is a crucial aspect in attracting customers and maintaining them.

Read full story

When Is the Apple iPhone 13 Coming Out?

Now that we’re in September, the world is eagerly awaiting the release of the latest iPhone. The newest model, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will hopefully be announced at Apple’s upcoming fall event. All signs point to a particular date.

Read full story

5 Tips To Help You Successfully Purchase A Unit

Trump International Hotel, ChicagoPhoto by Benjamin Suter on Unsplash. Is it your aim to purchase a unit and increase your income? There are plenty of perks that come with this idea, so pursuing it is highly recommended. Not only will you find it simpler to get tenants, but you won’t have to think extensively about high maintenance costs.

Read full story

Why Is Brand Awareness So Important for Business Success?

Building brand awareness is vital to the survival of any business. The fact of the matter is that, without awareness, there is little chance new audiences will ever come to know your brand. In that case, there can be no growth and no chance of competing with the big names in your industry.

Read full story

The Biden Administration Pushes For Hearing Aids To Be Sold Over The Counter

On July 9th, 2021, The White House Briefing Room made the announcement that a new executive order had been set in motion with the intention to promote competition throughout the US economy.

Read full story
6 comments

5 Steps To Follow When Preparing For A Baby

Having a baby is such an exciting time for expectant parents, but there is no doubt it can also be a little daunting. Life is about to change, and you want to be ready for it. The following five steps are things you can do when you’re pregnant that will help make life easier with a newborn.

Read full story

Top 7 Exterior Home Remodeling Ideas In 2021

The exterior of your home has a huge impact on how you feel about being there. If you cringe every time you drive into the driveway, it’s time for a change. If you want to be excited to return home, or you want it to your home to be noticed by those passing by, you need to start somewhere. The following ideas are simple, affordable, and guaranteed to look great, and add value to the home.

Read full story

Easy Changes To Your Skincare Routine For Glowing Skin

Having healthy, glowing skin can boost your self-confidence immensely. Practicing a skin-care routine not only helps to keep your face healthy but can be a great form of self-care to help you reduce your stress.

Read full story
Oregon State

Do You Live In A No-Fault State Or A Tort Law Insurance State?

Washington, United StatesPhoto by Jorge Alcala on Unsplash. Understanding what type of insurance state you live in is important even if you have never been in an accident to date. If you were to be in an accident, you should know what type of law will apply to the circumstances of the event.

Read full story

5 Things You Should Focus On To Stand Out As A Job Seeker

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. According to Statista, the unemployment rate in the United States currently stands at 6%. In some other countries of the world, it’s much higher than that. For example, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Namibia, South Africa, and Jordan, it’s 33.89%, 33.4%, 32.5%, and 24.7% respectively according to Trading Economics.

Read full story

What Home Buyers Should Know About Private Mortgage Insurance In 2021

Private Mortgage Insurance or PMI is insurance that is required by most homeowners that have a down payment that is less than 20% of the home value. If the borrower defaults on their monthly mortgage payments, then the lender is protected because of the PMI. The PMI enables the lender to recuperate some of the borrowed amounts in the event of a foreclosure. Although PMI is there for the benefit of the lender, it is important to understand that PMI enables more individuals to become homeowners by reducing the risk for lenders.

Read full story

Top 5 Destinations For A Workation Across The US

McWay Falls, California, USAPhoto by Chor Tsang on Unsplash. 75 million U.S. employees, which makes 56% of the entire U.S. workforce have a job that allows for remote work due to COVID-19 according to Workation.

Read full story

The States With The Most Expensive Household Expenses

From covering bills like your electricity bill to pay your monthly mortgage payment, monthly household expenses vary widely from state to state, city to city. Where you live plays a major role in how much you need to budget for these household expenses, and not everyone is aware of just how much things vary.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Crowd-Control Police Unit Resigns After Indictment Of Fellow Officer

The entire police crowd control unit in the US city of Portland has resigned after an Oregon grand jury indicted one of its officers on an assault charge. The charge resulted from circumstances surrounding anti-racism protests that became violent last year, rocking the city and the state of Oregon.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy