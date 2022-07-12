School Shootings and In-home Violence

Opinion piece: This is something that has not been discussed enough.

I wish that the world was united and peaceful and the true goal was to be truthful and lend a hand to everyone and anyone. What it seems like is anything but peaceful out in the cold, cruel world. I know what it’s like I’m the product of in-home violence which people usually call Domestic Violence. Saying in-home violence makes it all the scarier to me. Read on. It isn’t pretty.

My friend, who is a great writer wrote a personal piece about her granddaughter being terrified to go to school and refusing to go. My friend put the onus on the school’s principal and school board for not creating a safer environment. That’s when my blood started to boil. It felt as if someone stuck a hot poker up my foot through my brain. What her audience did not know was a family secret.

That little girl was afraid of more than being shot at school. But, the school shootings set her off, combined with her abusive dad killing a deer over the weekend. It wasn’t the agony of the animal that made her flinch. No, she saw her mom being punched out and up and down in agony. Her mom would always go to the ER and they’d fix her up.

It began when The 8-year-old girl went hunting with her father on Saturday morning. It wasn’t a grand planned outing. It was more that it was an opportunity for him to bag a deer when the time arose. He had his gun in the back of the cab. No one knows what he spoke with his daughter about. No one knows exactly what was said or how the whole thing went down.

You see, Kaitlyn was there for the ride eating chips, red twines, and drinking lemonade. The day was beautiful and the temperature was in the 70s. Her dad spotted the deer eating buds off a bark. He got his gun and shot the deer. The deer didn’t die right out. The ricocheted bullet went into its rib and hit its spleen, then back through its intestines. The doe sprinted a few feet and twirled around losing the footing on its back legs and dropped.

It didn’t bother Kaitlyn to see the dance of death of this beautiful creature. Her dad assured her there would be a lot of tasty eating for the family from the animal he bagged. Kaitlyn understood. She liked the taste of venison. She understood that this was how the family survived.

Kaitlyn’s reaction bothered me it seemed there was a disconnect there when she saw the animal was struggling and in great pain. To me, that was a red flag that the child may have been stuffing her feelings.

And, it wasn’t that they were poor. They were not. Her dad had a very successful sports store. He had a lot of customers. They liked him. But, he controlled all the money. He made sure that his kids had food and basic, but not lavish toys and other things families sometimes splurge on. He made certain that his wife never had more than ten dollars in her purse and he watched her every step.

Kaitlyn became disturbed when the doe’s lifeless body was dragged upon the tarp and put into the back of the cab. It was lifeless. Its eyes did not move and its mouth was curled slightly in a hideous position. She thought to herself would she look like that if she were killed by a mass shooter while she was in school?

It would seem she was having aftershock which would lead to a panic attack and some indications of PTSD. I remembered feeling this way.

She wondered if all the beatings her mother took from her dad that one day her mom would not make it and her body would stiffen and she would die from the pounding she took. Would her mother’s body stiffen and be lifeless like the deer’s body?

Up until now, mom did alright. Sure there were bloody fights where her mom wasn’t doing the fighting and was doing all the taking of the fights. And, often she would be rushed to her grandmother’s home while mom got fixed up at the ER. Mom would be home the next day with bruises and a fat lip, even, a broken rib and a broken foot, but she was always mending.

Kaitlyn remembers that was just how it always was. Mom would bounce back. She relied on that and expected that that was just how it was. She loved the safety the school provided and could immerse herself in books, study, and friends. But, now knowing that the last school shooting occurred just miles away from her school she became more frightened. Her dreams were filled with violence. She was afraid that her whole family may be killed.

So Monday morning when her grandmother was transporting her to school, she had a panic attack. Given she didn’t sleep well, the incident with the deer and the many times her mom’s movement was much like the deer in the field that was wounded and victim to the bullet tearing its body apart to its death. Kaitlyn lost it.

I think it would be beneficial if there were, at least, two counselors in every school now since all the mass shootings and, also, because if there is in-home violence, children like Kaitlyn would benefit from talking to someone about it. It may even stop a mass shooting occurrence if things were noticed early and a family could have been given help in dealing with violent tendencies.

Her grandmother was angry. Her anger was put onto the school and they were the problem causing Kaitlyn to have a meltdown. But, her grandmother ignored the bigger, glaring danger, that she was failing to expose to help her grandchildren and daughter get away from their madman father.

Often, in families, people play down just how dangerous a situation is. They may start getting used to it. Or, they just may not know what to do.

To help her cope, Kaitlyn was taken to the ER and the docs gave her a note to be out of school for a few days. For extra help in easing Kaitlyn’s distress, a school friend was allowed to stay over the weekend and they played, did girl stuff, and went to sleep. Kaitlyn’s friend’s parents did not know about the Domestic Violence in the home.

It was incomprehensible to me, that the grandmother, did not see a huge red flag and acted immediately on the danger that may unfold within her family. It made me angry to think that another child was brought into that highly volatile home situation.

But often, people who are involved in in-home violence tend to play down the danger so much that it may leave others at risk of being harmed. This may or may not be a learned type of behavior. Some people may become numb to it all.

To be fair to the grandmother, she did all that she could do to help her daughter who refused to leave her husband. She talked to a deputy about the entire situation. The deputy told her there was little they could do unless the daughter came to them for help.

It would be helpful if police departments had special units that were prepared and ready to counsel families on options to get out of in-home violence situations.

There is a lot of denial going on even in police departments. An attorney general said that while she was a cop, her partner was abusing his wife. She knew he was jailed. She had been friends with her partner for years, and she believed his story until one day he killed his wife with her shoes. And, to this day, he feels that he is not guilty.

The grandmother confided that she didn’t do more because her daughter was afraid that CPS may take her children away. It took me months to say it but now was the time. “Wouldn’t it be better if CPS did take the children away rather than the children and her daughter being taken away to a mortuary?” Chances are they all could be killed by this father, maniac. Who is to say this father would not be the next mass shooter?

In some cockamamie way, the grandmother had convinced herself that her brutal, insane, cruel son-in-law would stop beating up her daughter. She believed this until two Fridays before the mass school shooting when her daughter was rushed to the hospital by her and treated for concussion and contusions. She had two black eyes, lost a couple of teeth, a fat lip, a broken shoulder bone, and a broken foot, and she was not thinking straight at all.

And, so the cycle of abuse continued. It would make sense if someone in the family would keep a tablet with notations and a page that showed where and when the victim went to the ER and what the result was. This information would be helpful to the doctors.

Her daughter told the ER doctors that she had fallen down some basement steps landing on a toolbox and rake on the floor. She had not been to this ER before. This ER was on the outskirts of town and had just been built. The doctors did not bother to check up on all the previous ER visits at other hospitals. Perhaps the hospital was not equipped to do it?

I believe it would help if the family found that telling the doctors the truth would lead to a better path for the family to stop the abuse. Doctors are very busy in the ER, but they and their staff have the best way to document the abuse and hopefully get resources for the family and children to deal with it better.

The grandmother, my friend, said she would speak to a lawyer to see if there was anything she could do at all to extricate her daughter and her grandchildren from this hell boy of a father. But, today as we emailed each other she said she was just going to concentrate on taking care of herself and staying out of other people’s business.

Her heart was heavy, but she misplaced all her anger and put the lack of responsibility onto the school for not doing more to help the children and teachers in the school. She wanted the school to do something NOW! Yet, she completely back-peddled on doing something more to help her granddaughter and daughter from the violence within their home. Something did not gel right with me. The hairs on the back of my neck started to rise and my breathing became heavier.

As a mandated reporter of abuse in the past, I would have to report the incident, but I was retired and my friend’s address I didn’t know. I didn’t even know the exact city so I was at a loss to help that way. As much as some people have a negative view of CPS. We need to look at how important it is when you see something, to say something, to call CPS if it’s warranted. They want to save children’s lives. It can all be done anonymously.

I was deeply angry and frustrated at my friend’s lack of ability to do something about her daughter’s awful situation. I imagined that the little girl was experiencing PTSD firsthand and it was only going to get worse.

But, the anger at my friend was undeserved. She HAD TRIED to do everything she could to help her daughter. Currently, she was walking on eggshells that had been walked on too many times before. Something was going to blow.

Then, I thought of my coworker, Peggy, who got her brains blown out by her husband one Saturday afternoon and then turned the gun onto himself.

These matters are not easy to deal with, but we must start somewhere and make efforts to help these victims of abuse whether in school, in the home, or at work. We need to be catalysts that people can come to for help and assistance.

Then, the third jolt came. I remember the times my dad drank too much and beat my mother. The last time I was 16 years old and he grabbed her and threw her down onto the carpeted living room floor. He stuck his knees into her belly while he choked her. She was to have hernia surgery two weeks later. The doctors discovered that part of her intestines were tangled up. My mother did not give them how that may have happened. My father, also, broke her rib only to be discovered 20 years later by a new doctor I had taken her to.

I remember screaming, getting on the phone, trying to think if the iron skillet would be enough to get him off of her. I wondered if I would be successful? My call to the police did nothing. They would not come out. So I opened the front door and screamed for help, but no one came. The door was shut fast from the hands and arms behind me. Somehow my mom managed to get up when my dad came at me from behind. He did not hurt me.

To this day, I’m shaking just to write about it. I am angry at myself for not flinging and bashing my dad with the lodge skillet onto his head. But, I couldn’t. Somehow, I didn’t want to kill him, yet, I did. It made me want to throw up.

I called my oldest brother for help. He was having a party and would not come out. Things quieted down. But, everything inside me had not. I began to recite my prayers: the Our Father and Hail Mary hundreds of times over. I begged for my mom to recover and for them to punish my bad dad who I hated, hated, and HATED. But, a part of me, also, loved him.

This is why more needs to be done to make children’s safety, self-esteem, and future safer. Allowing guns in school and having teachers shoot gun-totting individuals is not the answer.

I don’t know why, but I started an OCD routine from the time I was about 12 years old. I couldn’t stop. It went something like this: Touch the front door seven times, then seven times more. Before bed do it again, and any time I got an intrusive impulsive thought. Before bed, it was to touch the front door seven times, touch the stove seven times seven, and touch the inside of the door on the bathroom seven times seven. Drink water and take seven sips, drink seven more. More intrusive thoughts. What if I went crazy and killed someone in my family? What if I killed my father? I wanted to die, I wanted to live, I wanted peace. I would take seven sips of water, again, then, again just to make sure I’d ward off bad things. It sounds stupid, but that’s how I delt with it.

Off to bed and hundreds of Our Fathers and Hail Marys were said. I was anxious. I felt sick. My sleep was not sound. But, when I awakened in the morning, I felt slightly better. I paid attention and studied. The school was a haven and I could then relax.

I needed a good therapist. I did not get a therapist until I was an adult and in college. It helped. Everyone should feel that a therapist is often needed to help with mental and social problems.

The next morning after my dad had beat on my mom, I called my other brother and pleaded for him to help. He came and helped. He took us to his house where we stayed the weekend. I remember feeling lost as to what was next. Everyone knew but me that we had to go back. Nothing was solved.

My sister-in-law who I dislike to this very day joked to my brother that they (my mom and dad) had this sexual violence relationship and that it wasn’t as bad as I made it out to be. Nothing could be further from the truth! My heart sank. How could they possibly think that? There was no evidence of that sort of thing. My father would not be bringing my mom chocolates or flowers and showing her amorous kisses and all would return to normal. There was no sorry to my mom.

There was no sorry to be coming from him ever. He was cruel. He was cold. He was an intelligent lunatic who knew how to make people believe he was the victim of his cheating nasty wife. My mom was close to a saint as a woman could get on this earth. My mom was the kind of best spouse that bible told us all women should strive to be. The one who got up before everyone else and walked to the market got home and cooked and cleaned, and was subservient to her husband.

There was this terrible routine my dad had. Just beat up on his wife to get all his frustrations out to justify his womanizing and cheating behaviors. According to my dad, it was my mom who was at fault. He was having the affairs, but he said she was. She was not and never had. No repairman or milkman could ever show up at our door or there would be holy hell to pay.

My mom was a victim. My mom was not allowed to learn to drive else I’m sure we would have run away and been long gone. My dad watched her like a hawk and found fault in everything she did. He even tried to get his best friend to kill her and saw her to pieces with the new bone saw he purchased.

I know. I was there to hear it. I was 4 years old and not sure I heard it all right. I was in shock. He terrified me. The two-bladed instrument was shiny and strewn across his old very heavy, rusted brown, steel toolbox. But, Zygmund Kowoozny (not their real name) refused right then and there. He told him he would not help. The dusty old attic with unfinished wood boards would never be forgotten.

This was exactly why having a counselor to talk to at school would have been ideal. This is exactly why talking to a therapist later in life if you weren’t able to do it as a child still helps.

So to this day, I’m ultra-sensitive to violence. I hate guns. I am terrified of guns and people who own guns. I never, ever want a gun in my home.

All this brought me to think about Kaitlyn all the more. The girl was probably in shock. I feared not only for her life and that of her family but for the future and how all her experiences would impact her future.

Would her 12-year-old brother end up being an abuser like his dad? Would she fall victim to an abuser in her love relationships? Would her dad kill the mom, kill all of them? Would he become the next mass shooter? These days it seemed anything is possible. I shuddered at the thought and said a short prayer for the grandmother and her family’s protection.

Somehow we must stop the cycle of abuse within families. It should be made a priority in schools, in churches, and even at work and in our communities. We need to expand our social programs.

So all this violence is around us in every nook and cranny. From Ukraine, to what is going on in Africa, in Syria. Whatever happened to the Kurds? It seems the world has forgotten about them, but I have not. Have you?

The Kurds had always helped the United States and the way they were repaid was pure evil.

The world is a vampire.

But, when you live with vampire-like people in your home, you’re bound to suffer.

For the families of in-home violence, there is no peace. Everything seems like a battleground to the children and they get used to it. What’s worse is that the school has become a battleground and the adults and people in charge are ignoring and doing anything to take the guns out of schools and out of the hands of would-be killers. For those who know about in-home violence, or Domestic Violence, it’s just how things are until the next mass shooting, or until your mom goes to the ER to get fixed up and never comes home.

It seems everyone wants to close their eyes to the realities of how this is impacting children, families, and society at large. When will it end? What will it take? It needs to be brought out into the open.

I think we need to institute more social programs and more mental health treatment programs that are free to everyone. Everything seems to be getting out of hand. We need to recognize it and put the kibosh on it, only then will we make progress towards creating a better society of happy individuals living in peace.

I’d appreciate some comments if you got this far. Your thoughts are important. Speak your peace. Thank you.

