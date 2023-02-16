'-'$37.62/Barrel: Understanding The Current High Prices Of Gas Through The Lens Of Three Years Ago

WTI crude oil futures trade at negative price for first time Photo by Bloomberg/Twiiter

Introduction

Even under the best economic conditions, gas prices can be unpredictable. With decrement in production of OPEC, it looks like the gas prices will reach their ceiling now and then.

But did we anticipate this with the leaps in renewable energy sources in recent years?

I was among those guys who thought that the gas was not going to reach its peak when it hit -$37.62 per barrel.

Over the past three years, we’ve seen a huge transformation in the cost of oil and gas. Three years ago, for a brief moment in time, the value of oil was negative, and then it started to increase. What does that mean for today’s high gas prices?

Let's look at what happened three years ago and how it has contributed to present-day high gas prices. Through this lens of understanding, we will uncover why gas prices are where they are now and why it can be difficult to predict when we might see lower prices again.

How the Negative Price of Oil Affects Prices Today

It's hard to believe, but about three years ago, something truly extraordinary happened. For just one day, the cost of a barrel of oil hit a negative number—in other words, it was worth less than nothing. Now, while this seems like something you'd want to take advantage of, it has more to do with why gas prices are so high today.

Because back in April 2020, when oil settled in the negatives for one day, it opened up a new sort of problem in the oil market. Right now, a lot of people buying oil can't place their orders until they know how much they'll pay. So when they saw that the cost of oil could become negative—meaning they could be paid to take it—they started hoarding it and keeping it from circulation.

Today this creates an issue with supply and demand: With fewer barrels of crude to go around, producers jack up the prices for those left on the market. And this inevitably filters down and affects gas prices today—especially since we use lots of oil in many forms from fuel to plastic. By understanding what happened three years ago in the oil market, we can begin to see why gas prices are so high today.

Analyzing the -$37.62 Price of a Barrel in 2020

When you think about the current high prices of gas, it's hard not to think about where it was three years ago. Oil producers were in shock when the price of a barrel dropped to -$37.62.

It was a huge hit—there was simply way too much oil, and not enough demand to buy it. So what did they do? Oil producers had to pay buyers just to take their oil, resulting in negative prices.

Unfortunately, this period of negative prices lasted several months, and when oil prices started to rise again they were still low enough that investing in producing crude petroleum wasn't attractive—and therefore less could be produced.

This limited supply drove up prices, as demand for oil increases faster than it could be supplied. In today's market, even with an increase in production again, gas prices remain high due to the industry rebounding from three years of turmoil.

Factors That Have Led to Increased Gas Prices in the US

Though it’s impossible to go back in time and understand what led to oil prices hitting a near-zero in April 2020, we can gain some insight into why you’ve been paying higher gas prices than you were three years ago.

Multiple factors have contributed to the current high gas prices, including:

Increased Demand

As the economy begins to rebound, the oil demand has increased significantly. This increase in demand has driven up oil prices and, as a result, gas prices.

OPEC Cuts

To stabilize the market, OPEC countries like Saudi Arabia have been cutting production. This decrease in production has also led to increases in gas prices due to reduced supply.

Political Instability

Unrest and political upheaval in countries like Venezuela and Iran are likely contributing factors to the current higher gas prices. In times of unrest, it can be more difficult to export oil from these nations, leading to further reductions in supply and subsequent price increases.

Though there may be other factors at play as well, these three provide a good overview of why gasoline is more expensive today than it was three years ago.

What Does the Future Hold for Oil Prices?

It is difficult to predict the future of oil prices as the market is constantly changing. However, there are a few trends that suggest where prices are heading. First and foremost, oil prices tend to be cyclical, which means that we may see lower prices shortly as the market recovers from its recent highs. Additionally, renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind power are becoming increasingly cost-competitive with traditional sources of energy like oil, meaning that traditional sources may become more expensive in the long run.

Finally, regulations around emissions will likely continue to tighten in the coming years as governments continue to prioritize combatting climate change. This could lead to higher costs for traditional sources of energy like oil, making them less competitive with renewable alternatives. As such, it is important for businesses and individuals alike to be aware of these potential changes and prepare accordingly.

Ways to Reduce Cost of Gas After Unprecedented Increases

After the unprecedented increase in gas prices, and with no end in sight, it can be hard to know what steps to take to reduce your costs. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to make sure that you're spending as little as possible on gas.

Use Less Gas

The simplest way to reduce your gas costs is also the most obvious: use less gas. Make sure you plan and adjust your route accordingly so that you don’t drive farther than necessary. Taking public transportation can also be a great way to get around without having to pay for gasoline.

Buy High-Quality Gas

Another approach is to invest in high-quality gasoline. Many times lower quality fuel will not provide your engine with the same performance as higher quality fuel, which means paying more money for less performance. Additionally, make sure that you're always using the right octane of gasoline for your vehicle – lower-octane fuels can also cause damage and decrease performance.

Look For Discounts

Finally, look for discounts from local gas stations or grocery store loyalty programs. A few cents off per gallon adds up fast over time – especially if you do a lot of driving! You may even find cards or apps that will give you discounts at specific stations; these are great options for long-distance commuters or even long-haul truckers who are on the road all day long.

Exploring Alternatives to Petroleum-Based Fuels

The price of oil, though skyrocketing in recent months, still doesn't come close to the highs it hit about three years ago when it reached negative. While this may seem like a distant memory, understanding why oil prices were so low then and high now can help you explore alternatives to petroleum-based fuels.

Renewable Energy Sources

In the wake of volatile oil prices, renewable energy sources are looking increasingly attractive. The cost of renewable energy has reportedly declined by up to 70% over the past decade—a number that is expected to drop even further as technology advances. Examples of renewable energy sources include solar and wind power, hydropower, and geothermal energy.

Electric Vehicles

OIL LOL Photo by Tesla Kosovo/Twitter

Electric vehicles (EVs) have also gained traction in recent years due to their reduced emissions and fuel efficiency compared to gasoline-powered cars. EVs also offer savings in other areas such as maintenance costs and tax incentives. For example, many states offer rebates for EV owners for the purchase of their vehicles or for the installation of charging stations in their homes.

Biofuels

Biofuels are another form of renewable fuel source derived from sustainable organic sources such as corn, soybeans, and algae. Biofuels require fewer resources than petroleum-based fuels do—for instance, they produce fewer carbon emissions—and they are usually less expensive than traditional fuels like gasoline or diesel.

Conclusion

Three years ago, the price of a barrel of crude oil was -$37.62, an unprecedented event in market history. Though the negative price of oil has since dissipated, its effects can still be felt today in the form of the high prices of gas. Consumers need to understand the complex economic factors determining the price of oil and gas so that they can make informed decisions about their fuel purchases and know when to expect prices to drop. Thanks to the current trajectory of the oil and gas industry, consumers may soon be able to enjoy the lowest gas prices in years.