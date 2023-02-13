Rihanna: How She Went From Rags To Rich Mom

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl Halftime performance. Photo by solé/twitter

From her humble beginnings as a singer with no recognition to the powerful position of being one of the greatest female icons of our time, Rihanna's story is nothing short of extraordinary. Find out in this article how she made it from rags to not only riches but also legendary fame, and gained the title of Greatest Of All Time!

What Was Rihanna's Start?

Rihanna was born in Barbados in 1988. Her mother, Monica, was an accountant, and her father, Ronald Fenty, was a warehouse supervisor. Rihanna has two brothers, Rorrey and Rajad Fenty, and two sisters, Rebecca and Robyn Fenty. She grew up in a three-bedroom bungalow in Bridgetown and attended Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School and Combermere High School before moving to the United States to pursue a music career.

Rihanna's musical influences come from her Caribbean heritage; she often cites reggae, calypso, and soca as her favorite genres of music. She also cites Michael Jackson as one of her biggest influences. In 2004, at the age of 16, she signed with Def Jam Recordings after auditioning for its then-president, Jay-Z. Her debut album Music of the Sun (2005) was released that same year and peaked at number ten on the Billboard 200 chart. It spawned the hit single "Pon de Replay", which reached number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and topped the charts in more than 15 countries worldwide.

How Did She Rise to Fame?

Rihanna's love of fashion began when she was a little girl; she would often borrow clothes from her cousins or friends because she could not afford her own. When she was 14 years old, she was discovered by American record producer Evan Rogers who was vacationing in Barbados with his wife. Rogers arranged for Rihanna to audition for Def Jam Recordings after he signed her to his production company Syndicated Rhythm Productions. Jay Z, the CEO of Def Jam at the time, eventually signed her to the label after being impressed by her skills during the audition. In 2005, at the age of 17, Rihanna released her debut album Music of the Sun which peaked at number ten on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. The album's lead single "Pon de Replay", reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became an international hit. In 2006, she released her second album A Girl Like Me which featured the single "SOS", which was a number one hit in multiple countries around he world.

This is the cover art for Good Girl Gone Bad by the artist Rihanna Photo by wikipedia

Rihanna's third album Good Girl Gone Bad (2007) propelled her to global superstardom and spawned five Top 10 hits: "Umbrella," "Take a Bow," "Disturbia," "Don't Stop the Music" and "Hate That I Love You." The title track was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. With more than ten Grammy Awards, Rihanna is one of the best-selling artists of all time with more than 250 million records sold worldwide. She has released nine studio albums, collaborated with some of music's biggest names including Eminem, Drake and Jay Z, topped music charts around the world and embarked on several successful world tours throughout her career.

The Different Music Genres She Tackled

As a teenager, Rihanna started out singing in various small venues around her hometown of Barbados. She was eventually discovered by record producer Evan Rogers, who helped her land a recording contract with Def Jam Recordings in 2005. Since then, she has released eight albums, all of which have been commercially successful.

Throughout her career, Rihanna has experimented with different genres of music, from pop and R&B to dancehall and reggae. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 250 million records sold worldwide. In 2012, she was named "The Greatest Pop Star of All Time" by Rolling Stone magazine.

Rihanna's success is due in part to her willingness to experiment with different musical styles. She has collaborated with numerous artists from different genres, including Jay-Z, Eminem, Kanye West, and Calvin Harris. Her ability to appeal to a wide range of audiences has made her one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

Collaborations That Got Her to the Top

Rihanna has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. She has also worked with other top artists such as Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Chris Brown. These collaborations have helped her to gain the title of Greatest Of All Time.

Business Ventures that Led Her To Greatness

There are many business ventures that Rihanna has undertaken that have led her to greatness. Among them are her businesses in fashion, beauty, and music.

Rihanna's fashion sense has always been ahead of the curve, and she has used her platform to launch several successful fashion lines. Her first clothing line, Fenty, debuted in 2017 and was met with critical acclaim. The line featured a range of clothes and accessories for women of all sizes, shapes, and skin tones. In 2018, Rihanna launched a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty, which was also widely praised for its inclusivity. She followed this up with a footwear collection with Puma in 2019. Rihanna's fashion lines have been lauded for their stylish designs and their commitment to inclusivity.

Rihanna's beauty line, Fenty Beauty, debuted in 2017 with an impressive range of products catering to women of all skin types and tones. The line quickly became a huge success, with many fans praising Rihanna for her inclusive approach to beauty. In 2019, Rihanna expanded her beauty empire with the launch of her skincare line, Fenty Skin. The line includes skincare essentials like face wash, moisturizer, sunscreen, and more. Again, the focus is on inclusivity, with products designed to work well for all skin types.

Rihanna Performing At Diamonds World Tour Photo by wikipedia

Rihanna is also a hugely successful musician. She has released eight studio albums since 2005, all of which have been met with commercial success, and has won nine Grammys over the course of her career. She has also embarked on several world tours, performing to huge audiences around the world.

In addition to these ventures, Rihanna has also ventured into other business areas such as philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and technology. She founded The Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, which works to provide access to education and health care for communities worldwide. In 2015, she launched a scholarship program for students from Barbados and in 2017 she invested in an online gaming platform called Solidarity Games. In 2020, she founded a venture capital firm called Savage x Fenty Tech Fund. Through all of these endeavors, Rihanna has proven herself to be a successful investor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and creative genius all at once.

Rihanna's Legacy and Title of Greatest Of All Time

Rihanna's rags to riches story is one that has been told time and time again. She was born in a small town in Barbados and raised by a single mother. She worked hard to make something of herself, and she did just that. She rose to fame with her first album, "Music of the Sun", and hasn't looked back since. Today, she is one of the biggest stars in the world, with multiple Grammy Awards, sold-out tours, and millions of fans worldwide.

But what really sets Rihanna apart from other celebrities is her philanthropy. She has given back to her home country of Barbados through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which provides education and health care to underprivileged youth. She has also used her platform to speak out against domestic violence and empower women everywhere. Rihanna is truly a force for good, and it's no wonder she is considered the greatest of all time .

Conclusion

Rihanna modeling haute couture fashion at 2017 Photo by wikipedia

Rihanna is an inspirational story of how a person from humble beginnings can reach unimaginable levels of success through hard work, dedication and persistence. Rihanna has taken her career to the very top with her breathtaking talent and relentless ambition, earning her the title ”Greatest of All Time”. Her journey serves as a shining example that anyone can turn their dreams into reality with determination and unrelenting optimism. She is truly a remarkable woman who has made history in the music industry.