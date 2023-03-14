Photo by Canva

David L. Steward is not your ordinary billionaire. He founded his company in St. Louis, not San Francisco. He is 100% self-made and inherits no money from his family. He came from humble beginnings but never let that stop him from becoming one of the most successful people in the last 100 years.

Today, his net worth exceeds $6 billion, making him the third richest person in Missouri and the 155 richest person in the country. Steward is married, has two children, and lives in St. Louis, Missouri.

Who is David L. Steward?

David L. Steward is an American business executive and the founder of World Wide Technology. Steward was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 2, 1951. His father, Harold Steward, was a mechanic, and his mother, Dorothy, was a homemaker.

He grew up in the segregated South.

Steward grew up in a small rural town in Missouri and dealt with two major events that shaped his behavior for the rest of his life: poverty and discrimination.

He recalls his childhood by saying, "There was adversity and challenges. It was a very, very difficult time. The one movie theater we couldn't go to, the other one we had to sit in the balcony. We couldn't go roller-skating. We couldn't also go to the swimming pool."

He earned his Bachelor of Science in business management from Central Missouri State University in 1973, Warrensburg, Missouri. After graduating, he moved to St. Louis, about 230 miles east of his hometown. In St. Louis, he was the first person of color ever hired by the Missouri Pacific Railroad.

He worked in many places to gain experience.

In 1979, he left Missouri Pacific Railroad and joined Federal Express as a senior account executive. He was a distinguished employee, and in 1981, he earned the FedEx salesperson of the year.

After gaining experience at FedEx, Steward purchased a consulting firm, Transportation Business Specialists, Inc., in 1984, specializing in auditing and overcharges for the railroad industry. And three years later, he created another company, Transport Administrative Services, and his employer, Missouri Pacific Railroad, became his biggest customer.

He founded World Wide Technology in 1990.

By 1990, Steward had a lot of experience and wanted to create something unique, so Steward founded World Wide Technology (WWT), specializing in cloud computing, security, mobility, and networking technologies.

WWT has around 8,000 employees globally, and its annual revenue exceeds $14.5 billion.

David L. Steward loves to give back.

David Steward and his wife are involved in many philanthropic and community efforts through the Steward Family Foundation. In 2018, David L. Steward's family donated $1.3 million to The University of Missouri-St. Louis, and in 2019, he donated $735,000 to a political action committee that primarily supported Republican candidates.

