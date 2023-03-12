The richest person in Illinois is a newcomer to the state

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash

Walmart has approximately 11,523 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This success made Walmart one of the most successful companies in history, making the Walton family the richest family in the world.

One of the youngest and wealthiest family members is Lukas Walton. He was born on September 19, 1986. In 2022, he moved from Jackson, Wyoming, to Chicago. His network exceeds $ 20.5 billion, making him the richest person in Illinois and the 29 richest person in the country.

Who is Lukas Walton?

Lukas Walton is an American billionaire heir and the grandson of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart. Roughly 50% of Walmart's stock is held by seven heirs of founders Sam Walton and his brother James. Sam Walton had four kids: Rob, John, Jim, and Alice.

All of them are alive, but Lukas' father, John Walton. John was an American war vet who survived the Vietnam War. Unfortunately, he died in an airplane crash in 2005 and left his wealth to his wife, Christy, and his only son, Lukas.

He survived rare kidney cancer.

He was diagnosed with rare kidney cancer when he was three years old. His mother credited his recovery to a plant-based diet.

She says, "I was giving Luke six glasses of juice daily — fruit or carrot. We would get organic pasta. I removed red meat and pork altogether. In five months, Luke's tumor was gone. I attribute that to a complete nutrition change."

He dedicated his wealth to building sustainable businesses.

In 2010, he earned his bachelor's degree in environmentally sustainable business from Colorado College. After graduation, he interned at True North Venture Partners, a company that invests in and builds businesses that focuses on creating a clean and sustainable future.

by photoHe owns roughly 5% of the energy company First Solar and 8% of the family-owned Arvest Bank. Today, Lukas Walton serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Builders Vision, an organization that he founded to provide a platform to help organizations and people build a more humane and healthy planet.

Lukas Walton gave $25 million to a fund to promote the so-called circular economy in which waste is minimized. He also donated about $149 million to Walton Family Foundation, where he chairs the environment program committee, reported by Forbes.

How did Sam Walton start Walmart?

Sam Walton opened his first Walmart a few blocks from Stroud's Department Store in Rogers, Arkansas, in 1962. Walmart's success forced Strout, leading the locally beloved retailer, to permanently close in 1993 after 109 years in business. Within five years, Sam Walton expanded his one store to 24 stores, ringing up $12.7 million in sales. Then, in 1970, Sam Walton took the company public.

By 1980, Walmart's annual sales reached $1 billion quicker than any other company in history, and it opened the first Sam's Club and Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart became a global company.

Then, in 1994, Walmart expanded into Canada by purchasing 122 Woolco stores. Two years later, it opened its first store in China, and it continued its growth to the United Kingdom, India, and South Africa. Today, Walmart operates approximately 11,523 retail stores in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. The company employs around 2.2 million associates worldwide.

If you had Lukas Walton's money, what causes would you support?