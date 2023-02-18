The richest person in North Carolina

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zClJd_0koYwlDW00
Photo byCanva

The ugly truth is Apple has a monopoly over iOS apps, and Epic Games owner doesn't like it.

However, not every company in the world has the resources or the courage to fight Apple in federal courts. Epic Games has both the courage and the resources. They believe Apple should take a smaller percentage of all the transactions through the Apple store.

More than 30 states and multibillion-dollar companies such as Microsoft are siding with Epic Games and claiming that Apple's practices violate antitrust laws.

Epic Games founder, Tim Sweeney, didn't become a billionaire by accident. Instead, he has the vision and determination to go after what he wants. This approach made him $7.6 billion, making him the second richest person in North Carolina and the 51st in the country.

Who is Tim Sweeney?

Timothy Sweeney is an American video game programmer and business executive who founded Epic Games.

In 1970, Tim Sweeney was born in Maryland. His parents discovered Tim loves to tinker with mechanical and electronic devices. So at age five or six, he took a lawnmower apart and built his own go-kart.

He says, "I was always interested in technical things, building go-karts out of engines, boards, and whatever pieces I could find."

By the time he reached the age of 10, he had become interested in arcade games and used his curiosity to figure out how to program them.

He taught himself how to program computers.

At 11, Sweeney visited his brother in California, who exposed him to IBM computers and helped him learn some programming skills. His parents bought an Apple II a few years later, which changed Sweeney's life. He spent countless hours teaching himself how to program using the information on online bulletin boards.

During college, his father gifted him a computer that Sweeney used to start his own consulting business, Potomac Computer Systems, which failed quickly. In 1993, he graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

He created Epic Games in 1991.

In 1991, He renamed Potomac Computer Systems Epic MegaGames and developed a video game called ZZT that he could sell for a profit. To help evaluate the game, he asked his friends to give him quick feedback, and some recruited some of them to help him form his first programming team.

Sweeney says, "ZZT was sort of prototype Unreal Engine 0, an engine with integrated development tools - but without any of the complications of 3D or even graphics!"

Epic Games developed Fornite, a dominant game in the industry.

Today, the company has more than 40 offices globally and is one of the most dominant interactive entertainment companies worldwide. For example, there are more than 400 million registered accounts worldwide and over 5 billion friend connections across Fortnite, Fall Guys, Rocket League, and the Epic Games Store.

According to Forbes, Epic generated $5.1 billion in revenue in 2020 and raised $1 billion in the 2021 funding round, raising the company value to $28.7 billion.

Sweeney is a powerful backer of environmental causes.

Sweeney has used his wealth to buy large tracts of land in North Carolina for conservation, becoming one of the largest private landowners in the state.

He likes to protect a large, unfragmented, undeveloped land in North Carolina. He doesn't want to get involved in politics but to use his wealth to save green spaces and help young computer developers learn how to develop games.

According to Inside Philanthropy, Epic MegaGrants has committed $100 million to support game developers and others working with the Unreal Engine.

If you had Sweeney money, how would you spend it?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cary# Charlotte# North Carolina# Economy# Business

Comments / 14

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
15K followers

More from Luay Rahil

Tennessee State

The third richest person in Tennessee

In 1832, a few students at Yale founded one of America's most famous secret societies: Skull and Bones. Every year, 15 students are selected to join this secret society for a lifetime membership. Many business tycoons and politicians are in the club, including George H. W. Bush, John Kerry, William Howard Taft, and Stephen Schwarzman.

Read full story
3 comments
Tulsa, OK

The richest person in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is the world's largest small town. There are more than 411,401 people in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The median household income in Tulsa is $49,474, and the median property value is $143,400. One of the richest people who live in Tulsa is George Kaiser. His net worth exceeds $13.7 billion, making him the 46th richest man in the country and the second richest in Oklahoma.

Read full story
10 comments
Utah State

The third richest person in Utah

When Peloton founder John Foley was a student in grade school, iFIT founder Scott Watterson invented home fitness products that changed the industry forever. In the last 12 months, Peloton has struggled to stay relevant while iFIT has continued to dominate the home fitness industry.

Read full story
Millburn, NJ

The second richest person in New Jersey

Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.

Read full story
9 comments
Nevada State

The third richest person in Nevada

Hard work, luck, and an affinity for risk-taking can make a billionaire. In a small Indian village nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, a man was born in a town with no electricity or running water, which has become an inspiring tale for many poor kids worldwide.

Read full story
Livingston, MT

The second richest person in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned business in the country. This Minnesota-based business made 12 Cargill family members very wealthy. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Livingston, Montana. His name is Austin Stowell Cargill II. His net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making him the 261st richest person in the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, MO

The richest person in Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.

Read full story
18 comments
Massachusetts State

The second richest man in Massachusetts

A wise man once said, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the possibility of being a local hero, owning a sports team is a smart investment.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

The richest person in Maryland

Every billionaire can buy anything they want, but only 32 billionaires can buy an NFL team. Owning a football team helps billionaires diversify their portfolios, allows them to be visible, and enables them to leave a mark on history.

Read full story
Carmel, IN

The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.

Read full story
12 comments
Hawaii State

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.

Read full story
1 comments
Winnetka, IL

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

The fourth richest man in Florida

One of my favorite Frank Underwood quotes is, "Money is the McMansion in Sarasota that starts falling apart after ten years. Power is the old stone building that stands for centuries. I cannot respect someone who doesn't see the difference."

Read full story
Greenwich, CT

The second richest person in Connecticut

Steven Cohen didn't come from money, but he was always aware of what money could buy. From an early age, he was driven to be rich. He showed an incredible talent for predicting probabilities and uncertainties. He spent his youth playing Poker and making more money than his father. However, he wasn't content. He knew Wall Street had more money than casinos and wanted some.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The second richest person in Denver, Colorado

Many believe America is a country run by people they have never heard of, and they may be correct. Let's talk about a small town in Kansas named Russell. In 1923, the first oil well was discovered in Russell, attracting settlers from Oklahoma and Texas. Oil became a foundation for the town's economy for the coming few decades.

Read full story
2 comments
Bentonville, AR

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read full story
4 comments
Jackson, WY

The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming

One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.

Read full story
9 comments
Afton, WI

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.

Read full story
17 comments
Seattle, WA

The richest woman Seattle, Washington

The pandemic forced everyone to shop online, so Amazon won big. In 2021 alone, Amazon made $33.4 billion in profit on more than $469.8 billion in annual sales. So naturally, this enormous success made a lot of billionaires, and no one is more willing to give their money away than Mackenzie Scott, who lives in Seattle, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy