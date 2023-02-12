The third richest person in Nevada

Photo by Canva

Hard work, luck, and an affinity for risk-taking can make a billionaire.

In a small Indian village nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, a man was born in a town with no electricity or running water, which has become an inspiring tale for many poor kids worldwide.

His name is Jay Chaudhry. His net worth exceeds $8.3 billion, making him the 79th richest person in the country.

Who is Jay Chaudhry?

Jay Chaudhry is a billionaire entrepreneur, CEO, and founder of the world's largest internet security cloud company, Zscaler. On August 26, 1958, Jay Chaudhry was born in Panoh, a small Himalayan village in northern India. His parents were small-scale farmers, which taught him the value of hard work, honesty, and integrity.

These foundational values enabled him to build many companies and become a dominant force in the cybersecurity space.

Jay Chaudhry is a cybersecurity genius.

In 1980, he immigrated to the United States after earning his bachelor's degree in electronic engineering from the Institute of Technology. As soon as he arrived in Ohio, he attended the University of Cincinnati, earning his Master's in Industrial Engineering and MBA.

According to Forbes, in 1996, Chaudhry and his wife, Jyoti, left their jobs, used their savings to create the cybersecurity firm SecureIT, and sold it to Verisign.

Later on, he told India Today, "That was the biggest and the best gamble in their lives."

He founded Zscaler world's largest internet security firm.

Chaudhry later founded multiple companies that he sold until he founded Zscaler in 2007.

Zscaler is a cloud security firm headquartered in San Jose, California. Zscaler helps businesses secure their employees, customers, data, and applications as infrastructure moves to the cloud and employees connect to work remotely on private networks.

Zscaler had an initial public offering in 2018.

Many organizations have recognized his brilliance.

In 2018, EY honored Chaudhry with the Entrepreneur Of The Year in Northern California award. EY is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs.

Today, Zscaler's revenue exceeds $673.1 million, and detects more than 150 billion security threats daily. Chaudhry controls about 40% of the company.

Jay Chaudhry is married, has three children, and lives in Reno, Nevada.

If you had his money, what would you do next?