The richest person in Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm.

It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.

One of the richest people who live in Springfield is John Morris. His net worth exceeds $7.8 billion, making him the 92nd richest person in the country and the richest in Missouri.

John Morris is married, with four children, and lives in Springfield, Missouri.

Who is John Morris?

John Morris is an American billionaire entrepreneur and the founder, majority owner, and CEO of Bass Pro Shops.

John Morris was born in Springfield, Missouri. He earned his bachelor's degree from Drury University.

John learned how to hunt and fish from his parents. In addition, Johnny's parents taught him to respect and appreciate nature and wildlife.

Johnny Morris started selling fish tackle in his father's liquor store.

At 21, John began to compete in bass fishing tournaments. Then, in 1972, Morris's passion for fishing motivated him to sell fish tackle from a small corner of his father's liquor stores.

This small idea grew to nearly 200 retail stores and marine centers across North America, serving more than 200 million visitors annually.

Morris opened his first store in 1981.

In 1981, nearly ten years after he initially opened Bass Pro Shops in the back of his father's liquor store, Morris opened a Bass Pro Shops outdoor destination store in Springfield.

Later on, he expanded into boat manufacturing. Today, John Morris owns the world's largest boat manufacturer by volume, White River Marine Group, specializing in fishing and recreational boats.

Fast forward five decades, and now Johnny is the owner of Bass Pro Shops, Big Cedar Lodge, Integrity Hills, Tracker Boats, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, and—his most recent creation—Top of the Rock.

In 2017, he bought his biggest competitor, Cabela's.

In September 2017, Bass Pro acquired Cabela's, their biggest competitor in the market, for $4 billion. Cabela. The company specializes in fishing, boating, hunting, camping and shooting, and other outdoor types of equipment.

The same year, John Morris opened the Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium in Springfield. The museum connects people with nature through fishing, hunting, and outdoor activities.

He was recognized for his leadership.

Two years later, The National Audubon Society honored Johnny Morris and his family with the Audubon Medal to recognize their leadership, personal commitment, and dedication to conservation efforts and environmental education initiatives.

John Morris donates money to causes he cares about.

Last year, Bass Pro founder John Morris donated $2 million toward houses for wounded veterans.

John Morris told Fox News that "Bass Pro's billion-dollar success wouldn't be possible without the defense offered by the nation's military service members."

In 2020, he donated $200,000 to committees supporting President Donald Trump.

