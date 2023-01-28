The second richest man in Indiana

Photo by Canva

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel.

Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.

One of the richest people in Carmel is James "Jim" Irsay. His net worth exceeds $3.4 billion, making him one of the 327 richest people in the country and the second richest in Indiana.

Who is Jim Irsay?

James "Jim" Irsay is an American business executive and the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League.

He was born on June 13, 1959, in Lincolnwood, Illinois. His mother was Harriet Pogorzelski, and his father was Robert Irsay, a Chicago business executive.

He earned his broadcast journalism degree from Southern Methodist University in 1982. During his college years, Jim Irsay played linebacker for the SMU Mustangs football team.

When Irsay was 12, his father, Robert Irsay, purchased the Baltimore Colts. So as soon as Jim graduated from SMU, he worked with the Baltimore Colts staff. Then, in 1984, he was named President and General Manager, and the team moved to Indianapolis.

In 1980, Irsay married Meg Coyle, and they have three daughters, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen. Meg filed for divorce in 2013.

He became the Colts owner after a legal battle with his stepmother.

When his dad suffered a stroke in 1995, Jim assumed the responsibility of running the organization's day-to-day operation. However, when his dad passed away, Jim engaged in a legal battle with his stepmother over the team's ownership but won the legal fight and became the youngest NFL team owner at 37.

Jim had one brother, Thomas, who was born with a mental disability and died in 1999, and a sister, Roberta, who died in an accident in 1971.

He protested against Rush Limbaugh's bid to buy St. Louis Rams.

In 2009, Jim Irsay and a few other owners denounced Rush Limbaugh's participation in a bid to buy the St. Louis Rams.

"I, myself, couldn't even consider voting for him when there are comments that have been made that are inappropriate, incendiary, and insensitive... our words do damage, and it's something we don't need."

Irsay had a drug problem.

In 2014, Jim Irsay was arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession. Sports columnist Bob Kravitz reported Irsay had an ongoing drug problem.

Kravitz reported that Colts insiders knew Jim was struggling with a drug problem, so they convinced him to hire a driver to keep him from driving under the influence. It was also revealed that his girlfriend overdosed and died in a house he bought.

He donates money to Democrats and Republic.

Irsay has donated to both parties. In 2016, he donated $25K to the Senate Majority PAC. A super PAC committed to assembling a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate.

In 2017, he responded to President Trump's statement against some players in the NFL. "I am troubled by the President's recent comments about our league and our players. Sports in America have the unique ability to bring people from all walks of life and from different points of view together to work toward or root for a common goal, and the Indianapolis Colts are proud to be a part of that tradition in our home city and state."

