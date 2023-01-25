The fourth richest man in Florida

Photo by Canva

One of my favorite Frank Underwood quotes is, "Money is the McMansion in Sarasota that starts falling apart after ten years. Power is the old stone building that stands for centuries. I cannot respect someone who doesn't see the difference."

Carl Icahn always understood the difference, and he was after both. First, he wanted money and power at the same time. Second, Icahn understood how to use his money to gain control and influence.

His ruthless approach to investing made him one of the richest people in the world. His network exceeds $17.7 billion, making him the 36 richest person in the country, and he lives in Indian Creek, Florida.

Who is Carl Icahn?

Carl Celian Icahn is an American hedge fund manager.

Carl Celian Icahn was born on February 16, 1936, in Brooklyn. His father was an atheist but led prayers in a synagogue. His mother was a schoolteacher.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Princeton University in 1957. After Princeton, he attended New York University to study medicine but never graduated. Instead, he joined the U.S. Army.

He was a successful but unknown guy working from a small office on Wall Street.

After serving, he became a stockbroker for various companies, including Dreyfus Corporation and Tessel, Patrick, and Company. He finally joined Gruntal & Co., where he mastered the art of options trading.

In 1968, he was 32 years old and wanted to be richer faster, so Icahn formed a new brokerage firm called Icahn and Company and borrowed $400,000 from an uncle to purchase a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.

Having full control of his brokerage firm, he initiated company takeovers by buying huge shares, gaining a seat on the board of directors, and turning the company around or over to other companies.

Icahn became a corporate raider.

His first deal was with Tappan Company, an Ohio stove and oven manufacturer. In 1978, Icahn bought 5% of company stock, gained a seat around the table3, and asked the management to liquidate the company. Instead, the board sold the company to a Swedish firm. This quick strategy earned him $2.7 million.

He was accused of abusing his power.

In 1982, he repeated his strategy with Marshall Field & Co. and earned $11 million. However, his critics don't believe in Ichan's strategies, claiming that "He is nothing but a "greenmailer," someone who buys stock in a company and threatens a battle for control to pressure management into buying back his stake at a premium."

However, he defends himself by saying, "I'm an individual corporate activist who makes management accountable."

Icahn added, "We've got an over-privileged corporate aristocracy, and shaking it up can only help the economy. If you want to be loved in this business, buy a dog."

By 1980, his name started to bring anxiety to most executives worldwide. He earned this reputation by raiding many companies, including Simplicity Pattern, Hammermill Paper, Western Union, Dan River, ACF Industries, Phillips Petroleum, and many more.

Carl Icahn killed an entire airline.

In 1985, Trans World Airlines was a company going through financial troubles, so he decided to take it over.

He bought his way into the company and became the board chairman. But unfortunately, he made many questionable moves that made him more money, such as taking the company private, selling valuable routes, adding more debts to the company balance sheets, and finally forcing it into bankruptcy.

The battle of two billionaires.

Carl Icahn made many friends, various enemies, and a lot of money.

Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman fought publicly over their opposing views on Herbalife. In 2013, Ackman placed a $1 billion bet against Herbalife stock.

However, Icahn had a huge stake in Herbalife, but Ackman kept saying the stock would go zero and accused the multilevel marketing company of being a "pyramid scheme." Eventually, Icahn sold his shares to the company, and the two billionaires stopped fighting.

Icahn endorsed Donald Trump early.

Icahn endorsed former president Donald Trump in 2016. He also donated $150 million to a super PAC to push for corporate tax reform.

President Trump considered nominating Icahn for United States Secretary of the Treasury, but President Trump selected a different person.

Icahn continues to use his money to gain access to companies, politicians, and many other places.