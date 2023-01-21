The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming

Jackson, WY

One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide.

This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.

Her name is Christy Walton. Her net worth exceeds $8.3 billion, making her the 63rd richest person in the country.

Who is Christy Walton?

Christy Walton is the widow of the late John T. Walton, the second son born to Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Her husband was an American war veteran who survived the Vietnam War. John T. Walton died in 2005 when in an airplane crash in Wyoming. He was 58 years old at his death, and he was the aircraft's only occupant.

According to Forbes, "Christy Walton leads a very private life in Jackson, Wyoming." However, few things can be found about her online. She faced many hardships in her life. Her husband died, her only son, Luke, battled cancer, and she had pneumonia that nearly killed her.

She didn't inherit 100% of her husband's wealth.

When her husband died, everyone assumed that she and her son inherited his wealth, which was estimated to be $17 billion by Bloomberg.

However, John Walton gave 50% of his wealth to charitable trusts, 33 % to his son Luke, and his wife Christy got the rest. The Wyoming court determined the split between Christy and her son, and the family doesn't talk much about how John's wealth was distributed.

She donates a lot of money to charities.

In 2013, she won Imagen Foundation for producing the film "Bless Me, Ultima" based on a book called Rudolfo Anaya. It is a story about a young boy growing up in New Mexico and an elderly healer who changes his life.

She is best known for her philanthropic giving to organizations across the nation.

She serves as emeritus of the Children's Scholarship Fund, which aims to make private education affordable for everyone. She also makes many donations to World Mosquito Program, San Diego Natural History Museum, and Olivewood Garden.

The Waltons are leaning to the left.

Similar to all families, the Waltons seem to hold diverse political beliefs. Some, like Jim Walton, look to be staunchly conservative. However, new data indicates some Walton giving leans to the left.

For example, Christy Walton donated $30,000 to the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC, in 2020.

