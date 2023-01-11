Oklahoma City, OK

The richest woman in Oklahoma

Luay Rahil

Photo byCanva

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.

This successful company made Love's family one of the richest in the country. Two family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. This article will discuss the richest woman in the Love family who lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Her name is Judy Love. She is the co-founder of the company. Her net worth exceeds $5.5 billion.

Who is Judy Love?

Judy Love was born in Chicago, but her family moved to Oklahoma before starting elementary school.

After graduating high school, she attended the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University for one year. However, she earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Oklahoma a few years later.

They borrowed a $5000 loan to start their business.

In 1960, Judy married Tom Love the day after Christmas to save money on flowers. Judy Love helped her husband, Tom, to start Love's Travel Stops in 1964 by leasing a gas station in Watonga, Oklahoma, using a $5000 loan from Tom's parents.

She continued to work with her husband until 1975, when she went back to college to become an interior designer.

She is a leader in both business and nonprofits.

Judy love has been awarded 31 community honors, including Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Hall of Fame, and Most Powerful Woman in the City. In addition, she has been co-chairman of 24 fundraising projects for the community.

The Loves support institutions in Oklahoma and other states.

Today, She serves as chairman of Love's Family Foundation and sits on various boards, including Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma Hall of Fame, and United Way of Central Oklahoma.

Judy says, "Charitable giving is important to us because we have been so blessed that we feel it is very important to share with others." For example, in 2018, The Love family gave $5 million to the University of Oklahoma's business college.

Judy is married with four children and nine grandchildren.

