The richest woman in Ohio

Photo by Canva

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team."

That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.

Last year, San Francisco's 49ers' value increased by 10%, making it the most valued team in the NFL and making the York family extremely wealthy. Today, I will talk about the richest York woman in the family who lives in Youngstown, Ohio.

Her name is Marie Denise DeBartolo York. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196 richest person in the country.

Who is Marie Denise DeBartolo York?

Marie Denise DeBartolo York is a billionaire businesswoman who owns the San Francisco 49ers American football team.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, famous for steel production and a major destination for European immigrants. Her family was in the real estate development business.

Her first job was to build the HR department for her family's company.

She graduated from Saint Mary's College of Indiana, a Catholic women's college. After graduation, she worked at her father's company, The DeBartolo Corporation, and quickly became executive vice president. When her father passed away in 1994, she became the firm co-chairman and sold many of the company's holdings.

She won the Stanley Cup.

In 1978, Edward DeBartolo acquired the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins. and appointed Marie Denise DeBartolo York as President. During her presidency, the team won the 1990-1991 Stanley Cup. However, she sold the team the following year.

She took control of the 49ers in 1999.

In 1977, Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation purchased the 49ers, and Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. became the club's president. During his tenure, the team won five super bowls.

However, in 1999, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. got into legal trouble and was forced to turn control of the team to Marie Denise DeBartolo York and her husband, John York. Ten years later, their son Jed York became the team owner.

Her husband is an accomplished pathologist.

Her husband, John York, founded DeYor Laboratories in Youngstown, Ohio. He started with three employees and built a 500-person company before selling it to Corning, Inc., in 1993.

The Yorks have four children: Jed and Tony (deceased in 2018), Jenna, and Mara. According to the team website, "The York children share their parents' passion for community service and are very active in the 49ers Foundation."

They have a foundation with no website.

The family founded the John and Denise York Foundation in 1997. Unfortunately, the foundation does not have a website, limiting the information available on its grantmaking priorities and activities. Inside, Philanthropy got the foundation tax filings and reported the following, "The York Foundation primarily funds grantmaking related to education, health, and human services."

If you had the family money, what causes would you support?