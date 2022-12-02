The richest woman in Arkansas

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTaWE_0jUeP3j700
Photo byCanva

The rich are not getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Today, I will uncover the richest woman in Arkansas.

According to Forbes Magazine, the richest woman in Arkansas is Johnelle Hunt. Her net worth exceeds $4.2 billion, making her the 252nd richest individual in the country.

Who is Johnelle Terria Hunt?

Johnelle Terria Hunt is an American billionaire, the widow of Johnnie Bryan Hunt, and co-founder of J.B. Hunt Transport Services. Johnelle Terria Hunt was born on January 4, 1932, in Heber Springs, Arkansas. She attended the University of Central Arkansas in Conway but never graduated.

She and her late husband, Johnnie Bryan Hunt, incorporated the company in Arkansas on August 10, 1961, specializing in the sale and transport of rice hulls. In the beginning, Johnelle worked part-time to support her husband get started in the business. However, the company grew quickly, and she had to work full-time.

A few later, they shifted from rice hauling to surface transportation.

In 1969, the couple shifted their focus and created J.B. Hunt Transport Services. Today, J.B. Hunt Transport Services is one of the largest surface transportation, delivery, and logistics companies in North America. It provides safe and reliable transportation and delivery services throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Throughout her career, Johnelle Hunt held various positions at the company, including credit manager, secretary-treasurer, and corporate secretary until 2008. At her retirement from the Board of Directors of the company in 2008, Johnelle was recognized for her role in the company's development and success.

She always placed people before profit.

She cared about her people more than profit. In her interview with Arkansas Business, she said, "I really didn't care if they had a degree or if they had a 4.0 grade-point average. I've hired people because of how much they needed a job."

She retired from J.B. Hunt Transport Services, but she is still very active in Arkansas. She serves on many non-profit organization boards, such as The Harvey and Bernice Jones Eye Institute Advisory Board. She also has served on the Board of Directors for The Beau Foundation, benefiting prenatal care in Arkansas since 2003, and many more.

She retired but never stopped serving people in Arkansas.

In 2015, she was inducted into the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame with former first lady Hillary Clinton, American civil rights activists Daisy Bates, the First woman elected to serve in the United States Senate, Hattie Caraway, and a few others.

She continues to give money to different causes and support people in Arkansas. In 2020, she donated $5 million to the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highland Center, which opened in Springdale, Arkansas.

If you had her money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Little Rock# Forbes# Business# Economy# Leadership

Comments / 19

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
14055 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Boston, MA

The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.

Read full story
11 comments
Portage, MI

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

The richest woman in Illinois

The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.

Read full story
23 comments
Hampton, GA

The richest woman in Georgia

A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White.Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family, who lives in Hampton, Georgia.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

The richest woman in Colorado

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
26 comments
Palo Alto, CA

The richest woman in Palo Alto, California

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
2 comments
Wisconsin State

The richest person in Wisconsin

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
7 comments
Jackson, WY

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
9 comments
Medina, WA

The richest person in Medina, Washington

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
9 comments
Park City, UT

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
10 comments
Nashville, TN

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
25 comments
Oregon State

The richest person in Oregon

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
42 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
31 comments
Saddle River, NJ

The richest person in New Jersey

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
9 comments
Missoula, MT

The richest person in Missoula, Montana

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
6 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
24 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments
Massachusetts State

The richest person in Massachusetts

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy