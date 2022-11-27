Nashville, TN

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCMp0_0jOItvrC00
Photo byCanva

The rich are not getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Forbes Magazine, five billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Tennessee home. None wealthier than Thomas Frist, Jr. His net worth exceeds $17 billion, making him the 42nd richest individual in the country.

Who is Thomas Frist, Jr.?

Thomas Frist, Jr. is a co-founder and the major shareholder of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), a company that manages more than 185 hospitals across its network.

He was born on August 12, 1938. He grew up in Belle Meade and attended Montgomery Bell Academy, an exclusive independent private school in Nashville. In 1961, he graduated from Vanderbilt University and, in 1965, received an MD from Washington University in St. Louis.

Thomas Frist Sr. was tired of the broken hospital system.

His dad, Thomas Frist Sr., was a well-known cardiologist and internist who practiced medicine in the Nashville area for 50 years.

Thomas Frist, Sr. saw a big problem in the not-for-profit and church-affiliated hospitals that dominated the Nashville area in the 1950s, so he partnered with a few doctors and created Park View Hospital in 1960.

Thomas Frist, Jr. wanted to expand on his father's brilliant idea.

In 1968, Thomas Frist, Jr. gave his father a brilliant idea. He asked his dad to partner with him to create a multi-hospital, for-profit corporation. They recruited Jack Massey to help them found what became the Hospital Corporation of America in 1968, now HCA.

Thomas Frist, Jr. convinced his dad by telling him, "Banks are together, filling stations are together, grocery stores are together, why can't we put hospitals together? The economy of scale means so much.'' As a result, they were successful in creating a robust hospital network.

They developed a powerful hospital system.

HCA used its greater buying power to reduce costs for equipment and supplies, allowing for more cost-effective access to health care. He served various roles at HCA, ranging from Board member to Chairman and CEO.

In 2006, he helped coordinate the privatization of Hospital Corporation of America for $31.6 billion, the biggest leveraged buyout in history, with money from Merrill Lynch, KKR, Bain Capital, and the Frist family.

He has a lot of money and gives very little away.

Bloomberg reported that Phil Knight could buy 12.6 million troy ounces of gold and 278 million barrels of crude oil. So, he has a lot of money, and according to Forbes, he has given away less than 1% of his wealth.

If you had his money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tennessee# Nashville# Forbes# Money# Business

Comments / 23

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
13764 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Jackson, WY

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
3 comments
Medina, WA

The richest person in Medina, Washington

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
7 comments
Park City, UT

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
9 comments
Oregon State

The richest person in Oregon

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
41 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
31 comments
Saddle River, NJ

The richest person in New Jersey

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
9 comments
Missoula, MT

The richest person in Missoula, Montana

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
6 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
23 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
10 comments
Massachusetts State

The richest person in Massachusetts

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.

Read full story
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
3 comments
Adel, IA

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments
Bloomington, IN

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
18 comments
Atlanta, GA

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
34 comments
Columbus, OH

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
56 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.

Read full story
22 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: The State of Our Economy

It has all become very dark for the average American family. The American people are fighting six battles simultaneously: high student loans, inflation, collapsing airline industry, declining student test scores, rising home prices, and a breakdown of civility.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy