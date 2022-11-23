The richest person in New Jersey

Photo by Canva

The rich are getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in Saddle River, New Jersey.

According to Forbes Magazine, three billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider New Jersey home none wealthier than Rocco Commisso. His net worth exceeds $7.7 billion, making him the 93rd richest person in the country.

Who is Rocco Commisso?

Rocco Commisso is one of the most successful Italian immigrant executives in our nation's history.

Rocco Commisso is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Mediacom Communications. The fifth-largest cable television company in the country based on the number of subscribers.

An inspiring story.

Commisso was born in southern Italy in a town called Calabria. When he was 12, he immigrated to the United States and settled in New York. After graduating high school, he graduated from Columbia University with an Industrial engineering degree in 1971. A few years later, he returned to Columbia University and earned his MBA in 1975.

He worked at many companies, including Pfizer and Chase Manhattan Bank. Then, from 1986 to 1995, he became Executive Vice President of Cablevision Industries Corporation.

A cable company that focuses on serving small towns.

In 1995, he founded Mediacom, a cable television provider focused on serving smaller cities and towns with a significant concentration in the Midwest and Southern regions. The company states, "They are the leading provider of broadband services in Iowa and the second largest in Illinois."

According to Bloomberg, Mediacom reported revenue of $2.1 billion in 2020.

Commisso buys Italy's Fiorentina.

Two years ago, he bought the Italian Serie A soccer team Fiorentina.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Reuters had earlier reported that the deal was valued at around 160 million euros ($180 million).

Two fun facts.

Bloomberg reported that Rocco Commisso could buy 4.92 million troy ounces of gold and 118 million barrels of crude oil. In 2013, Columbia acknowledged his more than 45 years of donations to the university by naming its soccer venue the Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium.

He loves to help students.

Throughout his life, Commisso has donated many of his personal and corporate resources to fund educational opportunities for young people. He also provided college scholarships to more than 1,200 students nationwide.

If you had her money, what causes would you support?