Missoula, MT

The richest person in Missoula, Montana

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14t9D8_0jKhVGBW00
Photo byCanva

The rich are getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in Missoula, Montana.

According to Forbes Magazine, three billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Montana home, and none of them wealthier than Dennis Washington. His net worth exceeds $6.3 billion, making him the 138th richest person in the country.

Who is Dennis Washington?

Dennis Washington is the owner of Washington Companies, an industrial conglomerate that focuses on waste remediation, shipyards, copper mining, and railroads.

According to Bloomberg, The Montana-based company has over 900 miles of rail track in its home state. Washington also controls a major stake in Seaspan, with over 100 vessels.

Washington is a self-made billionaire who started a newspaper boy.

Dennis R. Washington was born in Spokane, Washington, in 1934. However, he grew up in Washington and Montana. His parents divorced at a young age, and he lived with his mother and rarely connected with his father, who worked overseas.

By 14, he was self-sufficient, making money by delivering newspapers, boxing groceries, shining shoes, and working as a mechanic in a service station. Then, during his final years in high school, he moved in with his grandmother in Missoula.

When he graduated from high school, he worked in the construction industry. At 26, he became vice president of the largest construction company in Montana. Then, in 1964, he created his own construction company, and five years later, he became the largest contractor in Montana, and within a few years, Washington Construction became one of the largest companies in the nation.

In 1996, Washington Construction Group, Inc. merged with the publicly traded Morrison Knudsen Corporation and changed its name to Washington Group International.

Fun facts

Bloomberg reported that Dennis R. Washington could buy 4.30 million troy ounces of gold and 109M million barrels of crude oil.

Forbes reported, "He and his wife, Phyllis, have given some $960 million to their foundation, which has doled out around $340 million to 1,200 groups." The magazine believes Washington has given away 5% to 10% of his wealth.

If you had his money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Missoula# Montana# Forbes# Money# Business

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
13820 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Arkansas State

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

The richest person in Wisconsin

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
5 comments
Jackson, WY

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
7 comments
Medina, WA

The richest person in Medina, Washington

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
9 comments
Park City, UT

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
10 comments
Nashville, TN

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.

Read full story
24 comments
Oregon State

The richest person in Oregon

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
41 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
31 comments
Saddle River, NJ

The richest person in New Jersey

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
9 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
24 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
10 comments
Massachusetts State

The richest person in Massachusetts

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.

Read full story
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
3 comments
Adel, IA

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments
Bloomington, IN

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
19 comments
Atlanta, GA

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
34 comments
Columbus, OH

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
56 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy