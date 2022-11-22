Photo by Canva

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to Forbes Magazine, three billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Utah their home, and no woman is wealthier than Gail Miller, who lives in Salt Lake City, with a net worth of $4 billion. She is the 363 richest person in the country.

Gail Miller serves as owner and chairperson of the board of the Larry H. Miller Management Corporation.

The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies

Gail and her late husband, Larry, started their business with a single Toyota dealership in 1979. They grew the Larry H. Miller Management Corporation to over 60 dealerships in seven western states. The Larry H. Miller Group now consists of over 80 businesses and properties, operating in 46 states and employing over 10,000 people. These businesses include entertainment, finance, auto insurance, real estate, and health care.

In 1986, they purchased the Utah Jazz NBA team for $22 million; and sold it in 2020 for $1.66 billion to Ryan Smith.

Giant in our City

She is a tireless woman who continues to serve her community every day. Gail Miller is a pillar in the community and an example of a servant leader who serves with love and grace. She created a powerful legacy of "giving back" through various charitable, educational, and humanitarian causes.

In 2015, Salt Lake Chamber awarded Gail Miller the Giant in our City award. This award is regarded as the most prestigious business award in Utah. After receiving the award, Miller was emotional. "This is one of the awards that not very many get, (and) I know it's given with great thought. But, I couldn't imagine in my wildest dreams that I would be honored as a 'Giant In Our City."

In 2019, The Joint Leadership Commission of the Congressional Award Foundation also presented Miller the Horizon Award in a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., at the event of Sen. Mike Lee. R-Utah said, "People in Utah are great not because of who they are, but what they do, and no one in the state of Utah more appropriately reflects that sentiment than Gail Miller."

The Salt Lake Tribune named her "Utahn of the Year that same year." Miller is part of the indisputable rise of leaders in Utah. In a state where women's contributions have been undervalued, Miller and other women are showing how the future will be better than the past.

Gail has a powerful legacy based on giving back to the communities where the LHM Group does business. She is a leader worth following, and I hope more billionaires follow in her footsteps and make their communities better.