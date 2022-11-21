Saint Louis, MO

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUS6u_0jI1ocTE00
Photo Credit: Canva

The rich are getting richer.

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to Forbes Magazine, five billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Missouri home, and only one of them is wealthier than Pauline MacMillan Keinath. Her net worth exceeds $7.3 billion, making her the 110th richest person in the country.

Who is Pauline MacMillan Keinath?

Pauline MacMillan Keinath was born on July 31, 1934, in Hennepin County, Minnesota. She is the great-granddaughter of William Wallace Cargill, the founder of Cargill, the largest private company in the United States. William Wallace Cargill had four children. His second-born, Edna, married John MacMillan. They had two sons, John H. MacMillan Jr. and Cargill MacMillan Sr.

Edna's son Cargill MacMillan Sr. had three children, Whitney MacMillan, Cargill MacMillan, and Pauline MacMillan Keinath, all on the Forbes 400 list. Pauline MacMillan Keinath is married with four children and lives in St. Louis, Missouri.

The history behind the brand.

In 1865, at the end of the McGregor & Western Railroad line, William Wallace Cargill bought a flat grain house in Conver, Iowa. One year later, his brother, Sam Cargill, joined him, creating W.W. Cargill and Brother.

Ten years later, they moved the company across the state line to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and recruited their third brother James to join the company.

Expanding beyond grain and outside the country.

By the 1880s, the company expanded its operations to include coal, flour, feed, lumber, and seeds. They also invested in water irrigation, railroads, land, and farms.

William Wallace Cargill died in 1909, and his son-in-law John MacMillan Sr. assumed leadership of the Cargill Elevator Company. Under John MacMillan Sr. and his son John MacMillan Jr., the company expanded to different sectors overseas.

Recruit the best possible talent to lead the company.

When John MacMillan passed away in 1960, the family was committed to appointing the best possible talent to help them expand, so they chose Erwin Kelm to become the first president appointed outside the Cargill and MacMillan families.

In 1977, Whitney MacMillan became CEO of Cargill and continued the company's global growth and dominance. He retired in 1995. The company's revenue exceeds $134.4 billion and has 155,000. According to Forbes, "The family still owns roughly 90% of Cargill, which did $134.4 billion in 2022 sales across food, agriculture, financial and industrial divisions."

Forbes magazine believes that Pauline MacMillan Keinath has given away less than 1% of her wealth.

If you had her money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forbes# St Louis# Missouri# Business# Money

Comments / 10

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
13447 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Saddle River, NJ

The richest person in New Jersey

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
7 comments
Missoula, MT

The richest person in Missoula, Montana

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
5 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
13 comments
Massachusetts State

The richest person in Massachusetts

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.

Read full story
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
2 comments
Adel, IA

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
10 comments
Bloomington, IN

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
18 comments
Atlanta, GA

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
34 comments
Columbus, OH

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
55 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.

Read full story
22 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: The State of Our Economy

It has all become very dark for the average American family. The American people are fighting six battles simultaneously: high student loans, inflation, collapsing airline industry, declining student test scores, rising home prices, and a breakdown of civility.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

The 4th richest person in Denver, Colorado

"Your employees have got to know you are not a phony. They have got to believe in you." - James Leprino. James Leprino owns Leprino Foods Company, the largest mozzarella cheese manufacturer in the United States, with more than $3.5 billion in estimated annual sales.

Read full story
Los Gatos, CA

Netflix Executives Are About to Destroy The Company

Netflix continues to face considerable challenges. After years of red-hot growth, Netflix’s fortunes changed as rivals, including Warner Bros Discovery, Disney, and Apple Inc, invested heavily in their streaming services.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet the Top Two Men in Elon Musk Inner Circle and Get a Glimpse of the Fight Over His $230-Billion Fortune

Jared Birchall is 48 years old man who is becoming one of the most influential people in Elon Musk's life. Birchall is a mild-mannered guy who acts as a fixer for an impulsive billionaire who repeatedly elicits controversy. He leads Tesla Inc.’s leader’s family office, Excession, and Musk’s enterprises.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

The second richest person in Georgia is giving 90% of his wealth away

Before working from coffee shops became a trend, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank met in a coffee shop in Los Angeles and dreamed about a superstore that offers an enormous selection of merchandise that allows people to build and maintain their dream homes.

Read full story
99 comments

The story behind the Koch brothers who donates a lot of money to the Republican party

According to Business Insider, The Koch family should be credited with the rise of the Tea Party. Throughout the years, the family donated extensively to libertarian and Republican causes. In her book Dark Money, Jane Mayer claimed that the family fueled the rise of the radical right. For example, In 2018, Koch Industries gave $1,325,115 to Republican congressional candidates.

Read full story
120 comments
Detroit, MI

5 Best Places to Visit in Detroit

Most people are wrong about Detroit. "Detroit" evokes thoughts of danger and crime for most people, but most people are wrong about Detroit. When you say Detroit, many images come to people's minds: abandoned skyscrapers, empty warehouses, failing school systems, and more. However, most people that describe Detroit with these terms never visited Detroit.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy