Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

Image: Pixabay

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear.

Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.

Early in 2020, the number of remote-job listings on LinkedIn hit an all-time high, with 20% of U.S. postings for remote work positions. However, in the last few months, these ads have been disappearing. Last month, less than 14% of U.S. job listings were for remote jobs, but these jobs continued to attract over 50% of applications.

These numbers are not specific to employees in the United States. For example, German, England, and Indian employees show the same interest in remote work.

Employees are losing power.

Employers are more reluctant to advertise for remote jobs and want employees to show up at the office. This trend means employees are losing leverage about where they do their job, but they still have the upper hand in some other areas.

LinkedIn chief economist Karin Kimbrough said in an extensive report about Global Talent Trends, "Labor-market dynamics remain tight. So, employees still hold the power to demand more from their employers with salary, flexibility, and benefits. But this power balance is likely to level out in the coming months." So, there are clear signs that the labor market dynamic is shifting back to the employer's favor. Will employees read the signs?

There is a disconnection between what employees want and what employers will offer. Before you attack me and tell me that most people are working remotely, here are the numbers: According to researchers, 15% of all Americans work fully remotely, 30% maintain hybrid schedules, and 55% work in-person full-time. So, most people work a hybrid schedule or show up at the office five days per week.

Employees must be careful because employers dictate employment terms when the economy worsens.

Working remotely is better for employees but not employers.

I don't blame employees for their desire to work from home because the Federal Reserve Bank of New York proved that working from home saves Americans 60 million hours of commute time each day.

These saved hours can be used for other activities, such as taking care of kids, exercising, cooking, cleaning, going out, or simply getting extra sleep. However, people who want to work from home must do a better job articulating the benefits of working from home for their employers.

The above benefits are exclusive to employees, and employers have seen no tangible benefits from allowing employees to work remotely. As I said earlier, employers are tired of employees boasting about their ability to work from anywhere and are finding themselves in a tough place. This tough place makes employers consider the benefits of outsourcing jobs, so most say , "We want employees to come back to the office; if you don't want to return to the office, we will outsource your job for cheaper."

Employers have good reasons they want employees to come back to the office.

Workers are still bound by the clock.

Workers want more freedom, and employers want employees to be available when their customers need them. So, employers stopped advertising remote jobs when employees refused to be open 9–5.

As Jo Constantz stated, "Even if companies accept remote-work arrangements, the norm of being available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. shows little sign of fading." So, the more employees resist the idea of working 9 to 5, the faster they will lose their privilege of working remotely.

This reluctance pushed employers to be more aggressive to ensure that their employees are working 8 hours, so companies are placing pressure on their staff to have a "green dot" on their workplace software to prove that they are online and working.

Some employees who refuse to do that are asked to show up at the office instead of working from home. Let me be clear, I don't think productivity should be measured by hours, but most employers don't get that either.

Employees have to choose between location or time flexibility.

Employees can't have location and time flexibility at the same time.

Asynchronous arrangements — meaning that workers get work done on their timetables and aren't mandated to be online at the same time as their coworkers — remain rare outside some startups and tech companies. The fact is that most employees aren't willing to admit that most remote work is exclusive to tech companies, and most people aren't willing to compromise on working choosing between location or time flexibility.

As I stated before, I don't think employees should be back at the office five days a week or eight hours every day, but they must compromise with their employers. Perhaps a hybrid approach works better for both parties. However, employees' insistence that it is more beneficial for them to work from home is no good argument anymore because employers are yet to see that benefit.

Productivity research on working from home is self-reported.

The issue with all the "productivity research" on working from home is most of that data is self-reported. Self-reported data is virtually worthless data. When respondents' opinions are removed, things change.

According to a study that was conducted at Stanford , "Full-time working from home is problematic for three reasons: It is hard to be creative at a distance, it is hard to be inspired and motivated at home, and employee loyalty is strained without social interaction."

Most people will disagree with Stanford's research, and that's okay. This is what I think. Working from home is a privilege that should be earned on a case-by-case basis by those who can prove they are disciplined enough to be more productive at home. I've seen many employees who failed miserably when they tried to work remotely. Stop resisting human nature, and most people function better with structure.

Companies want to hire people who can add value to their customers and compensate them for it. This concept should not be hard to understand. If you can add value from home, great job, but most employees aren't able to do that.