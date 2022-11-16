The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Photo: Canva

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the second-richest person in Bloomington, Indiana, and the third-richest person in the state.

According to Forbes Magazine, three billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Indiana home. One of them is Carl Cook, who lives in Bloomington, Indiana, with a net worth of $ 9.7 billion. He is the 66th richest person in the country.

Who is Carl Cook?

Carl Cook was born on 10 November 1962 in Bloomington, Indiana. He has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Iowa.

After graduation, Cook worked with his family's company, the Cook Group, a medical devices company founded by his late father, William Cook, and his mother, Gayle Cook, in 1963.

In 2011, his father died, and Carl Cook became the owner and chief executive officer of Cook Group. He was 49 years old.

The Bloomington, Indiana-based company makes dilators, stents, and catheters through its medical supplies division. The company sells its products in 135 countries. According to Bloomberg, In 2021, their revenue exceeded $2.5 billion.

Carl Cook is a secretive man.

You can't find much information about Carl Cook in the news. He likes to stay away from the spotlight.

In 2016, he told The Heard-Times that his favorite journalism-related quote attributed to Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman of the Union Army. The quote explains Cook's aversion to interviews and other media outlets.

The quote states: "I think I know what military fame is: to be killed on the field of battle and have your name misspelled in the newspapers."

He is building a different company.

According to Cook, today's company differs from the one his parents founded for two reasons. One is its sheer size, and it is flexible culture.

The company grew from a few employees to almost 12,000 people on the payroll worldwide. In addition, Cook improved the company culture to allow more flexibility for workers. He wants employees to feel safe, take risks, and admit mistakes.

He says, "There’s a problem. One of the worst things you can tell people you have a zero-tolerance policy. We’re human. We’re going to make mistakes, and if people are scared of admitting mistakes, (the mistakes) are not going to get corrected when they should be"

Fun facts

According to Bloomberg, Carl Cook is so wealthy that he can buy 5.56 million troy ounces of gold and 131 million barrels of crude oil.

If you had his money, what causes would you support?