Bloomington, IN

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVFxs_0jDDt6Me00
Photo: Canva

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the second-richest person in Bloomington, Indiana, and the third-richest person in the state.

According to Forbes Magazine, three billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Indiana home. One of them is Carl Cook, who lives in Bloomington, Indiana, with a net worth of $ 9.7 billion. He is the 66th richest person in the country.

Who is Carl Cook?

Carl Cook was born on 10 November 1962 in Bloomington, Indiana. He has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Iowa.

After graduation, Cook worked with his family's company, the Cook Group, a medical devices company founded by his late father, William Cook, and his mother, Gayle Cook, in 1963.

In 2011, his father died, and Carl Cook became the owner and chief executive officer of Cook Group. He was 49 years old.

The Bloomington, Indiana-based company makes dilators, stents, and catheters through its medical supplies division. The company sells its products in 135 countries. According to Bloomberg, In 2021, their revenue exceeded $2.5 billion.

Carl Cook is a secretive man.

You can't find much information about Carl Cook in the news. He likes to stay away from the spotlight.

In 2016, he told The Heard-Times that his favorite journalism-related quote attributed to Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman of the Union Army. The quote explains Cook's aversion to interviews and other media outlets.

The quote states: "I think I know what military fame is: to be killed on the field of battle and have your name misspelled in the newspapers."

He is building a different company.

According to Cook, today's company differs from the one his parents founded for two reasons. One is its sheer size, and it is flexible culture.

The company grew from a few employees to almost 12,000 people on the payroll worldwide. In addition, Cook improved the company culture to allow more flexibility for workers. He wants employees to feel safe, take risks, and admit mistakes.

He says, "There’s a problem. One of the worst things you can tell people you have a zero-tolerance policy. We’re human. We’re going to make mistakes, and if people are scared of admitting mistakes, (the mistakes) are not going to get corrected when they should be"

Fun facts

According to Bloomberg, Carl Cook is so wealthy that he can buy 5.56 million troy ounces of gold and 131 million barrels of crude oil.

If you had his money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forbes# Money# Business# Economy# Bloomington

Comments / 15

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
13248 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Massachusetts State

The richest person in Massachusetts

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.

Read full story
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
2 comments
Adel, IA

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
34 comments
Columbus, OH

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
51 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.

Read full story
21 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: The State of Our Economy

It has all become very dark for the average American family. The American people are fighting six battles simultaneously: high student loans, inflation, collapsing airline industry, declining student test scores, rising home prices, and a breakdown of civility.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

The 4th richest person in Denver, Colorado

"Your employees have got to know you are not a phony. They have got to believe in you." - James Leprino. James Leprino owns Leprino Foods Company, the largest mozzarella cheese manufacturer in the United States, with more than $3.5 billion in estimated annual sales.

Read full story
Los Gatos, CA

Netflix Executives Are About to Destroy The Company

Netflix continues to face considerable challenges. After years of red-hot growth, Netflix’s fortunes changed as rivals, including Warner Bros Discovery, Disney, and Apple Inc, invested heavily in their streaming services.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet the Top Two Men in Elon Musk Inner Circle and Get a Glimpse of the Fight Over His $230-Billion Fortune

Jared Birchall is 48 years old man who is becoming one of the most influential people in Elon Musk's life. Birchall is a mild-mannered guy who acts as a fixer for an impulsive billionaire who repeatedly elicits controversy. He leads Tesla Inc.’s leader’s family office, Excession, and Musk’s enterprises.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

The second richest person in Georgia is giving 90% of his wealth away

Before working from coffee shops became a trend, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank met in a coffee shop in Los Angeles and dreamed about a superstore that offers an enormous selection of merchandise that allows people to build and maintain their dream homes.

Read full story
99 comments

The story behind the Koch brothers who donates a lot of money to the Republican party

According to Business Insider, The Koch family should be credited with the rise of the Tea Party. Throughout the years, the family donated extensively to libertarian and Republican causes. In her book Dark Money, Jane Mayer claimed that the family fueled the rise of the radical right. For example, In 2018, Koch Industries gave $1,325,115 to Republican congressional candidates.

Read full story
118 comments
Detroit, MI

5 Best Places to Visit in Detroit

Most people are wrong about Detroit. "Detroit" evokes thoughts of danger and crime for most people, but most people are wrong about Detroit. When you say Detroit, many images come to people's minds: abandoned skyscrapers, empty warehouses, failing school systems, and more. However, most people that describe Detroit with these terms never visited Detroit.

Read full story
7 comments

Nick Kyrgios Is Unscripted, Unfiltered and Unmissable

Love or hate him. Nick Kyrgios brings something unique to Wimbledon and the tennis world!. Kyrgios is a big, talented Australian Tennis player known for his antics and psychological warfare. He is an outspoken, charismatic bad boy who shows little respect for the game's history.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Stephen A. Schwarzman, the billionaire who built Blackstone, is ready to help Republicans take control of the Congress

If you want to be a billionaire or a politician, it is a great idea to go to Harvard Business School. Since 1908, Harvard Business School has been the destination for some of the most successful people in the country, including Sheryl Sandberg, Robert Kraft, Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, Meg Whitman, and more.

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

The fourth richest person in Texas supports Donald Trump

It's been a great year so far for Stan Kroenke. The billionaire entrepreneur, who owns the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Mammoth, Rapids, Avalanche, and Arsenal F.C., has won a Super Bowl and Stanley Cup in five months.

Read full story
35 comments
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown City Council will increase the homestead tax exemption rate

Amid rising property tax values, tax breaks are coming for certain homeowners in Georgetown. Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding a 2% increase to its citywide homestead tax exemption at its regular meeting on June 14. A second reading will be done on June 28, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy