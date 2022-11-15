Photo Credit: Canva

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Forbes Magazine, ten billionaires on the Forbes 400 consider Georgia home, but none is wealthier than Jim Kennedy, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with a net worth of $ 8.4 billion. He is the 77th richest person in the country.

Who is Jim Kennedy?

Jim (James) Kennedy is the chairman of Cox Enterprises, a telecommunication, media, and automotive services conglomerate.

Jim's grandfather, James M. Cox, founded the company in 1898. It is an Atlanta-based company considered the third-biggest cable operator in the United States, serving about 6 million businesses and homes.

Kennedy lives in Atlanta with his wife, Sarah. They have a daughter and two sons, and three grandchildren.

Early life

Jim was born in Honolulu on November 29, 1947. Kennedy received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Denver in 1970.

In 1972, Jim joined Cox Enterprises. He held several positions in the newspaper side of the business, starting as a production assistant, and kept getting promoted until he became executive vice president/general manager in Atlanta.

He also moved around the country, returned to Atlanta in 1986, and was named Cox Enterprises' executive vice president. According to Cox Enterprises' website, during Jim's tenure, "Cox Enterprises has diversified and grown, increasing annual revenues from $1.88B to nearly $20B."

He is a philanthropist who supports several focus areas, including healthcare, sustainability, and education. The Greater Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Fundraising Professionals awarded Jim and his wife, Sarah, the Philanthropists of the Year award in 2003.

The family gave a $10M grant to the University of Denver's Morgridge College of Education, a $2M gift to the University of Georgia, and donated $1M to the University of Montana to support its Boone and Crockett Wildlife Conservation Program endowment.

Fun facts

According to Bloomberg, Jim Kennedy is so wealthy that he could buy 4.97 million troy ounces of gold and 117 million barrels of crude oil. He is also a former competitive cyclist; Kennedy is a past Masters National, Pan American, and World Champion in the 3000-meter pursuit.

