Denver, CO

The 4th richest person in Denver, Colorado

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcZml_0hAl0f3b00
Photo: Canva
"Your employees have got to know you are not a phony. They have got to believe in you." - James Leprino.

James Leprino owns Leprino Foods Company, the largest mozzarella cheese manufacturer in the United States, with more than $3.5 billion in estimated annual sales.

His focus on building great people who can help him build a successful company made him one of the wealthiest people in the country. Forbes estimates his wealth to exceed $3.3 billion, making him the 4th richest person in Denver, Colorado.

Who is James Leprino?

James Leprino is an American business executive and chairman of the world's largest mozzarella cheese manufacturer, Leprino Foods.

Leprino Foods is an American company founded in 1950 and is still run by the Leprino family. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and is known for producing cheese, lactose, whey protein, and sweet whey.

A True American Success Story

James Leprino is the youngest of five children of Mike Leprino Sr., who immigrated from Italy in 1914, aged 16, and settled in Denver. As soon as Mike Leprino Sr. arrived in Denver, he worked as a farmworker before opening a grocery store called Leprino market in Denver's Little Italy in 1950. His store sold some of the produce he grew. He later added fresh ricotta, mozzarella balls, and ravioli to his store.

After James Leprino graduated from high school in 1956, he worked with his father full-time at his market. James noticed that Pizzerias in Denver were buying 5,000 pounds of cheese a week, so he convinced his father to focus on producing more cheese and selling it to pizza stores. As a result, when the Leprino market closed in 1958, the Leprino Foods cheese empire was born.

James Leprino never graduated college, but he could take advantage of a great market opportunity by hiring smart people to produce cheese pizza on a large scale.

James Leprino expanded the company internationally.

His focus on building a company culture that encourages a shared ownership mentality to the best food company in the world helped him achieve great milestones quickly. For example:

  1. Leprino expanded its operation internationally by shipping whey protein to Japan in 1978.
  2. One year later, he changed the company name from Leprino to Leprino Foods Company to reflect the company's broader product line.
  3. In 1989, the company invented a scientific method to transform fresh milk into cheese in four hours.
  4. In 1992, Leprino Foods Company became the #1 pizza cheese supplier in the United States.
  5. By 2017, the company had a presence in Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific.

The company maintains a low profile, but it dominates the mozzarella world. Its clients include Domino's, Papa John's, Pizza Hut, Lean Cuisine, Stouffers, and Hot Pockets.

James Leprino is not shy about supporting the Republican party.

Since 1990, Leprino has donated $1,521,894 to individual political campaigns and political committees, according to the campaign-finance data-crunching website. The company also has spent $760,000 on lobbying since 1998.

If you had Leprino's money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver# Indian Hills# Local# Business# Economy

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
12254 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Los Gatos, CA

Netflix Executives Are About to Destroy The Company

Netflix continues to face considerable challenges. After years of red-hot growth, Netflix’s fortunes changed as rivals, including Warner Bros Discovery, Disney, and Apple Inc, invested heavily in their streaming services.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

The second richest person in Georgia is giving 90% of his wealth away

Before working from coffee shops became a trend, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank met in a coffee shop in Los Angeles and dreamed about a superstore that offers an enormous selection of merchandise that allows people to build and maintain their dream homes.

Read full story
98 comments

The story behind the Koch brothers who donates a lot of money to the Republican party

According to Business Insider, The Koch family should be credited with the rise of the Tea Party. Throughout the years, the family donated extensively to libertarian and Republican causes. In her book Dark Money, Jane Mayer claimed that the family fueled the rise of the radical right. For example, In 2018, Koch Industries gave $1,325,115 to Republican congressional candidates.

Read full story
46 comments
Detroit, MI

5 Best Places to Visit in Detroit

Most people are wrong about Detroit. "Detroit" evokes thoughts of danger and crime for most people, but most people are wrong about Detroit. When you say Detroit, many images come to people's minds: abandoned skyscrapers, empty warehouses, failing school systems, and more. However, most people that describe Detroit with these terms never visited Detroit.

Read full story
7 comments

Nick Kyrgios Is Unscripted, Unfiltered and Unmissable

Love or hate him. Nick Kyrgios brings something unique to Wimbledon and the tennis world!. Kyrgios is a big, talented Australian Tennis player known for his antics and psychological warfare. He is an outspoken, charismatic bad boy who shows little respect for the game's history.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Stephen A. Schwarzman, the billionaire who built Blackstone, is ready to help Republicans take control of the Congress

If you want to be a billionaire or a politician, it is a great idea to go to Harvard Business School. Since 1908, Harvard Business School has been the destination for some of the most successful people in the country, including Sheryl Sandberg, Robert Kraft, Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, Meg Whitman, and more.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

The fourth richest person in Texas supports Donald Trump

It's been a great year so far for Stan Kroenke. The billionaire entrepreneur, who owns the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Mammoth, Rapids, Avalanche, and Arsenal F.C., has won a Super Bowl and Stanley Cup in five months.

Read full story
35 comments
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown City Council will increase the homestead tax exemption rate

Amid rising property tax values, tax breaks are coming for certain homeowners in Georgetown. Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding a 2% increase to its citywide homestead tax exemption at its regular meeting on June 14. A second reading will be done on June 28, 2022.

Read full story

Books About Change that Changed Me

When I immigrated to the United States, I had no friends, no mentors, or family. If I needed advice, I read books that could help me navigate the difficulty of the moment. So, I developed the ability to read books I can use to improve my mindset, change my perspective on life, and learn new skills that help me reach the next level of my personal and professional development.

Read full story
Colorado State

The fourth richest person in Colorado is giving most of his money away

I usually say, "If you want to be a billionaire or an influential person in the United States, going to Harvard Business School is a great idea." Since 1908, this outstanding business school has been the destination for many successful people, including Sheryl Sandberg, Meg Whitman, Daniel D'Aniello, Stephen Schwarzman, Steve Ballmer, Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, etc.

Read full story
19 comments
Colorado State

The third richest person in Colorado is giving a lot of his money away

Colorado is home to a population of 5.76 million people. However, one of the wealthiest people in Colorado is John Malone. His net worth exceeds $8.4 billion, making him the 98th richest man in the country and the third richest in Colorado.

Read full story
73 comments
Erie, PA

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

The richest man in Kansas is ready to use his money to support the Republican Party in Texas

Charles Koch of the Koch brothers is part of the uber-wealthy with a net worth of over $51 billion. Koch donates millions of dollars to the Americans For Prosperity, which aims to minimize taxes for the wealthy, minimize regulations for business, and privatize everything.

Read full story
45 comments
Towson, MD

Unions Are Making a Comeback — Is That Good for Our Economy?

Apple has a real problem. It is called "Union." Apple workers at a Baltimore-area store have voted to unionize, making it the first of the company's270-plus stores in the United States to unionize.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The richest woman in New York is ready to use her money to support the Republican Party

Fred Koch's family made his wealth by inventing a new technique of thermal cracking by which petroleum is converted into lighter oils and gasoline. This invention made the Koch family one of the most powerful and influential families in the United States. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Koch family who lives in New York.

Read full story
259 comments
Connecticut State

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
68 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest woman in Las Vegas is a powerful donor to the Republican Party

Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities in the world. The city is home to more than 650,000 people, none wealthier than Miriam Adelson. The city's median household income exceeds $58,713, and the median property value is about $305,900. However, Miriam Adelson won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
57 comments
Virginia State

The richest person in Virginia

The rich are getting richer. The Plain is a small town in Virginia, just 45 miles west of downtown Washington DC. The city is home to less than 200 people, none wealthier than Jacqueline Mars. The city's median household income exceeds $78,333, and the median property value is about $357,400. However, Jacqueline Mars won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
6 comments
Tulsa, OK

The richest woman in Tulsa who donated $2.3 billion to help others

Lynn Schusterman is one of the country's most dynamic Jewish billionaires. She lives in Tulsa, and her net worth exceeds $3.5 billion, making her the richest woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy