Netflix Executives Are About to Destroy The Company

Photo Credit: Canva

Netflix continues to face considerable challenges.

After years of red-hot growth, Netflix’s fortunes changed as rivals, including Warner Bros Discovery, Disney, and Apple Inc, invested heavily in their streaming services.

The streaming pioneer lost 3 million subscribers during the first half of the year in its two largest markets, the United States and Europe. But unfortunately, the bad news doesn’t end there.

Netflix lost 970,000 paid subscribers in the last quarter.

Netflix stock has lost about two-thirds of its value since the start of the year.

The company laid off around 300 employees last month and 150 employees last May, and the company executives hinted that more layoffs are coming.

Competition from rival streaming services and rising inflation has the potential to destroy the company.

This growing competition resulted in longtime subscribers canceling their Netflix accounts. As a matter of fact, Netflix account holders who have been subscribed for more than three years accounted for 13 percent of cancelations in the first quarter of 2022.

A lot of viewers blame Netflix for canceling their subscriptions. They state Netflix removed the wonderful shows and increased their prices, so the membership is not worth it anymore.

Netflix is reversing many of its foundational principles.

What’s surprising, Netflix is responding by adding more features that customers don’t want to see, such as advertisements.

Sources inside the company confirmed that an ad-supported Netflix account tier is coming soon. The company will also reverse another foundational principle that attracted people to Netflix: releasing their series all at once. Now, many shows follow a weekly release schedule.

Netflix content is horrible.

Someone at Netflix headquarters believes that adding ads will attract people to Netflix, while my 16-year-old nephew believes otherwise.

He believes that none of his friends watch Netflix anymore because the content is not watchable. When they want actual content, they use Apple TV and other services.

Most of Netflix’s long-term customers agree with my nephew. They believe Netflix’s inability to keep old shows and good movies part of their services is forcing their viewers to abandon their service. In addition, Netflix’s original content is subpar.

The hardest criticism came from Jim Silva , who said, “Netflix has become a toilet full of reality garbage and random shows produced offshore. Aside from Stranger Things and the rare hit movie they get when the rest of the streaming platforms do, it offers very little value as it keeps pushing up their subscriber price.”

Netflix doesn’t want you to share your password.

Other viewers believe that an ad-free platform and password sharing between friends were two of Netflix’s best-selling points. It made Netflix more desirable than cable TVs, other streaming services, and Dish Network.

If Netflix adds Ads and cracks more on password sharing, most of their loyal customers will leave. The company stated that it would start limiting password sharing soon. They are hoping to monetize the 100 million-plus households watching Netflix without directly paying for it.

The company got greedy.

Netflix executives got greedy.

The service was $9.99. It was an impulse buy. Something that you buy without thinking about, and it was too cheap to take the time to cancel. When management raised its price to $19.99, it ceased to be an impulse buy, and more customers took the time to cancel their subscriptions.

Customers only kept their membership if they had a specific reason to stay or a special show to watch.

Netflix is doubling down on its poor strategy.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix stated it had further analyzed the recent slowdown, which the company attributed to a combination of elements, including password-sharing, competition, and a sluggish economy.

“Our challenge and opportunity is to accelerate our revenue and membership growth by continuing to improve our product, content, and marketing as we’ve done for the last 25 years, and to monetize our big audience better.”

It seems that Netflix is so disconnected from its customer base that instead of talking to its customers, they plan to do more of the things that made their loyal customers leave. Netflix plans to raise its prices for its customers that plan to stay.

The streaming goliath also has been working on cutting costs. The company laid off about 5% of its workforce in recent months to save money, but the move backfired. They lost talent and had to pay $70 million of severance costs and an $80 million non-cash impairment of some real estate leases.

What can Netflix do?