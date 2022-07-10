The story behind the Koch brothers who donates a lot of money to the Republican party

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30V1e1_0gaBV9hN00
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

According to Business Insider, The Koch family should be credited with the rise of the Tea Party.

Throughout the years, the family donated extensively to libertarian and Republican causes. In her book Dark Money, Jane Mayer claimed that the family fueled the rise of the radical right. For example, In 2018, Koch Industries gave $1,325,115 to Republican congressional candidates.

How did the family gain influence and wealth?

The family derived their wealth from Koch Industries, considered the largest private company in Kansas. It started as a small engineering firm in America's heartland and became the largest private company in Kansas.

The story behind the brand

A long time ago, in 1927, Fred C. Koch developed a more efficient thermal cracking process for turning crude oil into gasoline. In 1940, he founded Koch Industries and became a very wealthy man.

Last year, Koch Industries' sales exceeded $115 billion and employed 122,00. The company operates in many sectors, including renewable fuels, polymers and fibers, minerals, fertilizers, ranching, refining and chemicals, and consumer products.

Work like you are the poorest person in the world.

In 1932, Fred Koch married Mary Clementine Robinson in Kansas City, Missouri. They had four sons: Frederick, Charles, David, and William.

The kids grew up in a humble environment. In an interview with Warren Cassel Jr, Charles Koch, the eldest son, said, "My father wanted me to work as if I was the poorest person in the world."

At age 6, Charles worked at his dad's farm and developed a passion for math and logic. This passion led him to receive a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 1957, a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering in 1958, and a second M.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1960.

After Fred Koch got sick, he called and told Charles, "If you don't come back and work for me, I will sell the company." So Charles joined the company in 1961, and with the help of his brother David, they expanded the company to become the second-largest privately held company in North America.

It's Charles' company now.

Charles worked under his father's supervision until he died in 1967. After his father's death, Charles and his three brothers inherited the company but had a lot of trouble agreeing on many things.

In 1983, Forbes reported that "Charles and David bought their two other brothers' stakes in Koch Industries, reportedly for nearly $800 million." After settling with their brothers, Charles and David continued to grow the company.

What started as a small engineering firm in America's heartland has evolved into one of the world's largest private companies. This growth fueled the company's desire to support many causes.

Help others reach their potential

Charles has been an influential philanthropist for over 50 years. He focuses on education, ending poverty, and public policy research.

He has founded many nonprofit organizations, including Stand Together and The Charles Koch Foundation, which partners with social entrepreneurs to remove barriers preventing people from reaching their potential.

The family has tremendous political influence.

Koch also has a tremendous amount of political influence. According to Business Insider, "The Koch family built an influential network of donors aligned with their libertarian ideals of free markets, lower taxes, and shrinking the size of the federal government."

The insider also credits the family "Financially aiding the rise of the Tea Party movement, which wrested control of the House for Republicans in the 2010 midterms at the tail end of President Barack Obama's first term."

This year, representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina received $160,000 from Americans for Prosperity, another conservative outside group funded by the Koch brothers. Many other Republicans are receiving similar support from the Koch brothers.

If you had the Koch family's money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wichita# Overland Park# Poltiics# Local# News

Comments / 29

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
11177 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Detroit, MI

5 Best Places to Visit in Detroit

Most people are wrong about Detroit. "Detroit" evokes thoughts of danger and crime for most people, but most people are wrong about Detroit. When you say Detroit, many images come to people's minds: abandoned skyscrapers, empty warehouses, failing school systems, and more. However, most people that describe Detroit with these terms never visited Detroit.

Read full story
6 comments

Nick Kyrgios Is Unscripted, Unfiltered and Unmissable

Love or hate him. Nick Kyrgios brings something unique to Wimbledon and the tennis world!. Kyrgios is a big, talented Australian Tennis player known for his antics and psychological warfare. He is an outspoken, charismatic bad boy who shows little respect for the game's history.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Stephen A. Schwarzman, the billionaire who built Blackstone, is ready to help Republicans take control of the Congress

If you want to be a billionaire or a politician, it is a great idea to go to Harvard Business School. Since 1908, Harvard Business School has been the destination for some of the most successful people in the country, including Sheryl Sandberg, Robert Kraft, Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, Meg Whitman, and more.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

The fourth richest person in Texas supports Donald Trump

It's been a great year so far for Stan Kroenke. The billionaire entrepreneur, who owns the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Mammoth, Rapids, Avalanche, and Arsenal F.C., has won a Super Bowl and Stanley Cup in five months.

Read full story
35 comments
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown City Council will increase the homestead tax exemption rate

Amid rising property tax values, tax breaks are coming for certain homeowners in Georgetown. Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding a 2% increase to its citywide homestead tax exemption at its regular meeting on June 14. A second reading will be done on June 28, 2022.

Read full story

Books About Change that Changed Me

When I immigrated to the United States, I had no friends, no mentors, or family. If I needed advice, I read books that could help me navigate the difficulty of the moment. So, I developed the ability to read books I can use to improve my mindset, change my perspective on life, and learn new skills that help me reach the next level of my personal and professional development.

Read full story
Colorado State

The fourth richest person in Colorado is giving most of his money away

I usually say, "If you want to be a billionaire or an influential person in the United States, going to Harvard Business School is a great idea." Since 1908, this outstanding business school has been the destination for many successful people, including Sheryl Sandberg, Meg Whitman, Daniel D'Aniello, Stephen Schwarzman, Steve Ballmer, Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, etc.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

The third richest person in Colorado is giving a lot of his money away

Colorado is home to a population of 5.76 million people. However, one of the wealthiest people in Colorado is John Malone. His net worth exceeds $8.4 billion, making him the 98th richest man in the country and the third richest in Colorado.

Read full story
59 comments
Erie, PA

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

The richest man in Kansas is ready to use his money to support the Republican Party in Texas

Charles Koch of the Koch brothers is part of the uber-wealthy with a net worth of over $51 billion. Koch donates millions of dollars to the Americans For Prosperity, which aims to minimize taxes for the wealthy, minimize regulations for business, and privatize everything.

Read full story
42 comments
Towson, MD

Unions Are Making a Comeback — Is That Good for Our Economy?

Apple has a real problem. It is called "Union." Apple workers at a Baltimore-area store have voted to unionize, making it the first of the company's270-plus stores in the United States to unionize.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The richest woman in New York is ready to use her money to support the Republican Party

Fred Koch's family made his wealth by inventing a new technique of thermal cracking by which petroleum is converted into lighter oils and gasoline. This invention made the Koch family one of the most powerful and influential families in the United States. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Koch family who lives in New York.

Read full story
242 comments
Connecticut State

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
50 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest woman in Las Vegas is a powerful donor to the Republican Party

Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities in the world. The city is home to more than 650,000 people, none wealthier than Miriam Adelson. The city's median household income exceeds $58,713, and the median property value is about $305,900. However, Miriam Adelson won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
47 comments
Virginia State

The richest person in Virginia

The rich are getting richer. The Plain is a small town in Virginia, just 45 miles west of downtown Washington DC. The city is home to less than 200 people, none wealthier than Jacqueline Mars. The city's median household income exceeds $78,333, and the median property value is about $357,400. However, Jacqueline Mars won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
6 comments
Tulsa, OK

The richest woman in Tulsa who donated $2.3 billion to help others

Lynn Schusterman is one of the country's most dynamic Jewish billionaires. She lives in Tulsa, and her net worth exceeds $3.5 billion, making her the richest woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read full story
42 comments
Hawaii State

The richest person in Lanai, Hawaii

Lanai is a 141-square-mile island with zero traffic lights and a few paved roads. Most of the island is owned by one man. It has multiple luxurious resorts where visitors can indulge in world-class amenities and championship-level golf.

Read full story
10 comments

Starbucks is rethinking its open bathroom policy because of safety concerns, Starbucks's C.E.O. Howard Schultz says

In 2018, Starbucks declared, "Any customer is welcome to use Starbucks spaces, including our restrooms, cafes, and patios, regardless of whether they make a purchase." However, this week Starbucks's chief executive officer, Howard Schultz, stated the company is contemplating ending its open bathroom policy.

Read full story
10 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy