The fourth richest person in Texas supports Donald Trump

Photo Credit: Canva

It's been a great year so far for Stan Kroenke.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who owns the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Mammoth, Rapids, Avalanche, and Arsenal F.C., has won a Super Bowl and Stanley Cup in five months.

Kroenke's Rams beat the Bengals early this year, and the Avalanche, which Kroenke has owned since 2000, won the franchise's third Stanley Cup Sunday last month. Forbes estimates his wealth to be around $10.7 billion, making him the 70th richest in the country and the 4th richest in Texas.

He is married, has two children, and lives in Electra, Texas.

Who is Stanley Kroenke?

Stanley Kroenke is an American billionaire and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, owner.

The Denver-based company owns the Los Angeles Rams football team (NFL), Arsenal soccer club (EPL), Colorado Rapids soccer team (MLS), and many commercial properties worldwide.

He started to work at his father's business at 10.

Stanley Kroenke was born in Mora, Missouri, on July 29, 1947. His father, Alvin Kroenke, owned a lumber yard, and Stanley's first job was sweeping floors and reviewing the business's books at his father's business.

After high school, Stanley Kroenke graduated from the University of Missouri with a master's degree in business administration in 1973.

Kroenke met Ann Walton and married her two years later.

In 1974, he married Ann Walton, the daughter of Walmart co-founder Bud Walton.

Then, in 1975, Kroenke accepted a job with Missouri real estate developer Raul Walters, who built shopping centers centered around Walmart stores because of Walters' relationship with Sam Walton — Ann's uncle.

He showed a lot of promise, so Raul Walters made him a partner in business four years later. First, the two partners developed a lot of shopping centers in Missouri. Then, in 1985, Stanley Kroenke started his own real estate company, continued to work with Wal-Mart, and joined its board of directors in 1995.

He loves business and sports, so he started buying sports franchises.

This outstanding success allowed him to venture into sports ownership. As a result, Stanley Kroenke bought the Los Angeles Rams in 1995. In addition, he added to his portfolio the following team:

Colorado Avalanche: 2000. Denver Nuggets: 2000. Colorado Rapids Soccer Club: 2004. Arsenal Football Club: 2011. L.A. Gladiators, eSports in 2017.

In 2018, he became a majority shareholder of Arsenal, a London-based soccer club, Founded in 1886. In 2022, his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, and Kroenke wants to replicate his success with Los Angeles Rams in the Premier League.

He loves buying land.

His business life is centered on land development - both residential and commercial.

According to Land Report, he is one of the biggest landowners in the United States behind Ted Turner. He owns 1.627 million acres.

He gives a lot of money to politicians.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Kroenke has donated more than $440,000 to federal candidates, with 72% of that money going to Republicans.

Documents also indicate Kroenke donated an additional $1 million to the Trump inauguration committee following the 2016 election. Open Secrets states, "Kroenkes' top beneficiary of political giving since 1992 has been the Republican National Committee with about $225,000 in total contributions."

If you had Stanley Kroenke, what organization would you support?