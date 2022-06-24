The third richest person in Colorado is giving a lot of his money away

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKdvh_0gL7DZqG00
Photo: Canva

Colorado is home to a population of 5.76 million people.

However, one of the wealthiest people in Colorado is John Malone. His net worth exceeds $8.4 billion, making him the 98th richest man in the country and the third richest in Colorado.

Malone is married, has two children, and lives in Elizabeth, Colorado.

Who is John Malone?

John Malone is an American billionaire entrepreneur and the largest private landowner in the United States.

He was a chief executive officer of Tele-Communications Inc. for 24 years before becoming the largest shareholder of Liberty Global, Liberty Media, and Qurate Retail Group.

On March 7, 1941, John Malone was born in Milford, Connecticut, to parents of Irish descent. He earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and economics from Yale University in 1963. One year later, he graduated from Johns Hopkins University and got his master's degree in industrial management.

Three years later, he received his Ph.D. in operations research at Johns Hopkins in 1967

He got tired from working at McKinsey & Company.

After graduating from Yale, Malone began his career at Bell Labs, working in finance and research.

Later on, he worked at McKinsey & Company. However, the constant traveling left him exhausted and ready to join General Instrument Corporation, becoming vice president. Malone later ran Jerrold Electronics, a General Instrument subsidy that produced minicomputers for the cable TV industry.

From the 1970s to the 1990s, Malone helped Bob Magness build a cable TV company called Tele-Communications Inc. (TCI). During that period, he served as president and CEO of TCI.

Under the leadership of Malone, TCI accumulated 8.5 million subscribers and grew into the second-largest cable company after Time Warner.

He sold TCI for $48 billion.

After Magness died in 1996, Malone sold TCI to AT&T for $48 billion.

TCI subsidiary Liberty Media remained a separate company, with Malone heading the operation. Malone changed the focus on Liberty Media from providing cable to owning networks such as QVC, Virgin Media, and the Discovery Channel.

In 2007, Liberty Media purchased Atlanta Braves and the auto-racing league Formula One. Malone bought the Braves for about $400 million, and the Braves are now worth $2.3 billion.

In 2020, the broadband company's revenue exceeded made $12 billion.

Malone became the largest landlord in the US.

Malone used his wealth to acquire a tremendous amount of land.

As a result, he owns 2.2 acres across the country, surpassing his old friend Ted Turner. His lands are largely located in Colorado, New Mexico, Maine, and Wyoming and include profitable cattle ranches.

He is very generous with his money.

In 1997, he founded the Malone Family Foundation, which focuses on improving quality education for gifted students who lack financial resources.

In 2011, Malone made the largest donation to Johns Hopkins University when he donated $30 million to construct a new 56,000-square-foot research building for the Whiting School of Engineering.

He also gave Yale University a generous gift to enable the school to create ten newly endowed professorships across all engineering fields. In 2016, he donated $250,000 to Trump's inauguration.

John Malone and his wife, Leslie, also gave Colorado State University $42.5 million and $25 million to Maine Medical Center in Portland. His business also donated $1 million to President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities.

If you had Malone money, what organizations would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver# Colorado Springs# Aurora# Business# Economy

Comments / 38

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
10529 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Georgetown, TX

Georgetown City Council will increase the homestead tax exemption rate

Amid rising property tax values, tax breaks are coming for certain homeowners in Georgetown. Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding a 2% increase to its citywide homestead tax exemption at its regular meeting on June 14. A second reading will be done on June 28, 2022.

Read full story

Books About Change that Changed Me

When I immigrated to the United States, I had no friends, no mentors, or family. If I needed advice, I read books that could help me navigate the difficulty of the moment. So, I developed the ability to read books I can use to improve my mindset, change my perspective on life, and learn new skills that help me reach the next level of my personal and professional development.

Read full story

The fourth richest person in Colorado is giving most of his money away

I usually say, "If you want to be a billionaire or an influential person in the United States, going to Harvard Business School is a great idea." Since 1908, this outstanding business school has been the destination for many successful people, including Sheryl Sandberg, Meg Whitman, Daniel D'Aniello, Stephen Schwarzman, Steve Ballmer, Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, etc.

Read full story
10 comments
Erie, PA

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

The richest man in Kansas is ready to use his money to support the Republican Party in Texas

Charles Koch of the Koch brothers is part of the uber-wealthy with a net worth of over $51 billion. Koch donates millions of dollars to the Americans For Prosperity, which aims to minimize taxes for the wealthy, minimize regulations for business, and privatize everything.

Read full story
39 comments
Towson, MD

Unions Are Making a Comeback — Is That Good for Our Economy?

Apple has a real problem. It is called "Union." Apple workers at a Baltimore-area store have voted to unionize, making it the first of the company's270-plus stores in the United States to unionize.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The richest woman in New York is ready to use her money to support the Republican Party

Fred Koch's family made his wealth by inventing a new technique of thermal cracking by which petroleum is converted into lighter oils and gasoline. This invention made the Koch family one of the most powerful and influential families in the United States. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Koch family who lives in New York.

Read full story
179 comments

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
46 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest woman in Las Vegas is a powerful donor to the Republican Party

Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities in the world. The city is home to more than 650,000 people, none wealthier than Miriam Adelson. The city's median household income exceeds $58,713, and the median property value is about $305,900. However, Miriam Adelson won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
39 comments
Virginia State

The richest person in Virginia

The rich are getting richer. The Plain is a small town in Virginia, just 45 miles west of downtown Washington DC. The city is home to less than 200 people, none wealthier than Jacqueline Mars. The city's median household income exceeds $78,333, and the median property value is about $357,400. However, Jacqueline Mars won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
5 comments
Tulsa, OK

The richest woman in Tulsa who donated $2.3 billion to help others

Lynn Schusterman is one of the country's most dynamic Jewish billionaires. She lives in Tulsa, and her net worth exceeds $3.5 billion, making her the richest woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read full story
26 comments
Hawaii State

The richest person in Lanai, Hawaii

Lanai is a 141-square-mile island with zero traffic lights and a few paved roads. Most of the island is owned by one man. It has multiple luxurious resorts where visitors can indulge in world-class amenities and championship-level golf.

Read full story
8 comments

Starbucks is rethinking its open bathroom policy because of safety concerns, Starbucks's C.E.O. Howard Schultz says

In 2018, Starbucks declared, "Any customer is welcome to use Starbucks spaces, including our restrooms, cafes, and patios, regardless of whether they make a purchase." However, this week Starbucks's chief executive officer, Howard Schultz, stated the company is contemplating ending its open bathroom policy.

Read full story
10 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
8 comments
Nampa, ID

Nampa , the fastest growing city in Idaho

Just 20 miles west of downtown Boise, a medium-sized city called Nampa is becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. While some cities still struggle with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Nampa is growing fast. More than 106,186 people live in Nampa, and more people are moving to the city every day for various reasons:

Read full story
5 comments
Omaha, NE

The richest person in Omaha, Nebraska

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
14 comments
New York City, NY

The sixth richest man in New York City

Donald Newhouse is 92 years old, and he is one of the richest men in the country. His net worth exceeds $18.1 billion, making him the sixth richest man in New York City and the 40th richest man in the United States. Most of Newhouse's wealth is derived from U.S. media assets he controlled with his late brother Si Newhouse.

Read full story
1 comments
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, the fastest growing city in Tennessee

Just 35 miles south of downtown Nashville, there is a medium-sized city called Murfreesboro, and it is becoming one of the fastest cities in the country. While some cities are still struggling with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Murfreesboro is growing fast. More than 141,450 people live in Murfreesboro, and more people are moving to the city every day.

Read full story
4 comments
Conroe, TX

Conroe, the fastest growing city in Texas

Just 40 miles north of downtown Houston, there used to be a small town called Conroe, but it is becoming a big city quickly. While some cities are still struggling with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Conroe is growing fast. More than 94,096 live in Conroe, and more people are moving to the city every day.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy