The third richest person in Colorado is giving a lot of his money away

Photo: Canva

Colorado is home to a population of 5.76 million people.

However, one of the wealthiest people in Colorado is John Malone. His net worth exceeds $8.4 billion, making him the 98th richest man in the country and the third richest in Colorado.

Malone is married, has two children, and lives in Elizabeth, Colorado.

Who is John Malone?

John Malone is an American billionaire entrepreneur and the largest private landowner in the United States.

He was a chief executive officer of Tele-Communications Inc. for 24 years before becoming the largest shareholder of Liberty Global, Liberty Media, and Qurate Retail Group.

On March 7, 1941, John Malone was born in Milford, Connecticut, to parents of Irish descent. He earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and economics from Yale University in 1963. One year later, he graduated from Johns Hopkins University and got his master's degree in industrial management.

Three years later, he received his Ph.D. in operations research at Johns Hopkins in 1967

He got tired from working at McKinsey & Company.

After graduating from Yale, Malone began his career at Bell Labs, working in finance and research.

Later on, he worked at McKinsey & Company. However, the constant traveling left him exhausted and ready to join General Instrument Corporation, becoming vice president. Malone later ran Jerrold Electronics, a General Instrument subsidy that produced minicomputers for the cable TV industry.

From the 1970s to the 1990s, Malone helped Bob Magness build a cable TV company called Tele-Communications Inc. (TCI). During that period, he served as president and CEO of TCI.

Under the leadership of Malone, TCI accumulated 8.5 million subscribers and grew into the second-largest cable company after Time Warner.

He sold TCI for $48 billion.

After Magness died in 1996, Malone sold TCI to AT&T for $48 billion.

TCI subsidiary Liberty Media remained a separate company, with Malone heading the operation. Malone changed the focus on Liberty Media from providing cable to owning networks such as QVC, Virgin Media, and the Discovery Channel.

In 2007, Liberty Media purchased Atlanta Braves and the auto-racing league Formula One. Malone bought the Braves for about $400 million, and the Braves are now worth $2.3 billion.

In 2020, the broadband company's revenue exceeded made $12 billion.

Malone became the largest landlord in the US.

Malone used his wealth to acquire a tremendous amount of land.

As a result, he owns 2.2 acres across the country, surpassing his old friend Ted Turner. His lands are largely located in Colorado, New Mexico, Maine, and Wyoming and include profitable cattle ranches.

He is very generous with his money.

In 1997, he founded the Malone Family Foundation, which focuses on improving quality education for gifted students who lack financial resources.

In 2011, Malone made the largest donation to Johns Hopkins University when he donated $30 million to construct a new 56,000-square-foot research building for the Whiting School of Engineering.

He also gave Yale University a generous gift to enable the school to create ten newly endowed professorships across all engineering fields. In 2016, he donated $250,000 to Trump's inauguration.

John Malone and his wife, Leslie, also gave Colorado State University $42.5 million and $25 million to Maine Medical Center in Portland. His business also donated $1 million to President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities.

If you had Malone money, what organizations would you support?