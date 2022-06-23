The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Photo: Canva

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh.

The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.

However, Thomas Bailey Hagen won't know anything about that. His income is 10000X more than that. His net worth exceeds $3.4 billion, making him the richest man in Erie.

Who is Thomas Bailey Hagen?

Thomas Bailey Hagen is an American billionaire business executive, the Chairman, and the former CEO of Erie Insurance Group.

Erie Insurance Group is a property and casualty insurance company offering home, auto, business, and life insurance through a network of independent insurance agents.

Thomas Bailey Hagen attended Penn State Behrend from 1953 to 1955. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business in 1957 from The Ohio State University.

Hagen began his career at Erie Insurance as a part-time employee in 1953, and he retired 40 years later as Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the company. After leaving the company, Hagen served as Secretary of Commerce for the state of Pennsylvania from January 1995 to March 1997.

Thomas Bailey Hagen married Susan Hirt Hagan, who passed away in 2015. The couple had two children, Jonathan Hirt Hagen and Sarah Hagen McWilliams. He continues to live in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The story behind the brand

Erie Insurance Group is a company started by Hagen's father-in-law Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie G. Crawfordin, in 1925.

Erie Indemnity Company, commonly called 'The Erie' by its employees, began as an idea scratched in pencil on a ten-cent tablet.

Since its inception, Erie Insurance Group has focused on providing outstanding customer service, and it was one of the first companies to offer 24-hour service to policyholders.

Hirt's son, F. William Hirt, joined the company in 1965, climbed the corporate ladder, and became an executive. In 1980, his sister, Susan Hirt Hagan, joined the company. She later became the first female member of the board of the Erie Indemnity Company, where she served the company for 35 years.

Their dad, Hirt, passed away in 1982 at age 95.

As of 2022, Erie Insurance Group is the nation's 13th largest auto insurer and 12th largest home insurer.

Thomas Bailey Hagen philanthropy

Forbes magazine estimates that Mr. Hagen gave away less than 1 % of his wealth. But unfortunately, there is very limited information online on how he spends or donates his money.

In 2017, Hagen donated $1.5 million to Mercyhurst University's history department, which subsequently took his name.

If you had Thomas Bailey Hagen's money, what causes would you support?