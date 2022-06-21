Towson, MD

Unions Are Making a Comeback — Is That Good for Our Economy?

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTI0D_0gGIaGFr00
Photo Credit: Canva

Apple has a real problem. It is called "Union."

Apple workers at a Baltimore-area store have voted to unionize, making it the first of the company's 270-plus stores in the United States to unionize.

In the election, 65 employees at Apple's store in Towson, Md., voted in favor of being represented by the union, known as the Apple Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, while 33 voted against joining the union.

Apple Coalition is a part of a bigger association called the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a trade union representing over 300,000 employees.

The outcome is a disappointment to Apple's leadership. The company worked hard to convince its employees not to join unions. Apple management pointed out that they offer better benefits than many retailers, but some employees are not listening.

Some of Apple's benefits are:

  1. Vacation and time off: Paid time off (PTO) for vacation and sick days for new hires is between 15 to 20 days per year. ‍Senior employees can access up to 30 days of vacation and leave days a year.
  2. Health and wellness: Apple workers enjoy outstanding health insurance, with both dental and vision coverage. Other coverage includes life and supplemental life insurance, disability, and occupational accident insurance.
  3. Parental leave: Apple has a generous maternity and paternity leave policy. New mothers receive 18 weeks of paid leave, and fathers and non-birth parents can also take six weeks of paid leave.
  4. Education support: Apple also offers tuition reimbursement up to $5,250.
  5. Apple Stock: Apple offers stock grants that allow employees to buy discounted stock.
  6. Product Discounts: All Apple Retail employees, including seasonal hires, receive discounts on Apple products. ‍

Yet, most employees seem to have a mysterious motive to join unions. Employees are acting against their self-benefit. Why is that happening? Why now?

Apple management is moving fast.

Earlier this year, Apple hired Littler Mendelson, an anti-union law firm, to blunt the labor push. It also has provided store managers with talking points, including that unionizing could result in fewer benefits and inflexible hours.

Apple's effort didn't stop there. Last month, Apple's Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien, sent a message to all of Apple's 58,000 retail employees pointing out many negative side effects of joining unions.

“Apple moves incredibly fast. And I worry that, because the union would bring its own legally mandated rules that would determine how we work through issues, it could make it harder for us to act swiftly to address things that you raise.”

Apple pays its retail employees $22. Is that enough?

Apple retail stores workers have complained of low pay, so the company increased their pay in the last 12 months from $20 to $22. Pay is not the only thing employees complain about. Employees have other concerns.

  1. Difficult work conditions: Most employees have to work long hours, and most of them were asked to work overtime during the pandemic, risking their health without proper compensation.
  2. Few opportunities for advancement: Apple employees don't have a clear career ladder that rewards employees for their good work.

Despite its steady ascent to becoming one of the world's most profitable companies, employees haven't reaped the benefit of that success.

Unionization changes the nature of the employment relationship.

In a non-union setting, management determines the rules that govern the workplace. So, if the management is bad or greedy, it directly influences employees' income and the culture in the organization.

In a union setting, a collective bargaining agreement between companies and unions defines workplace engagement rules. So, if unions have weak negotiators, employees lose.

If they have greedy negotiators, they can force the company to be non-competitive and non-innovative, so everyone loses.

The case against unions

The relatively low unionization rate provides little guidance for non-unionized employees to make an educated choice about whether to join a union.

Many academics at Pennsylvania State University studied the benefit and the impact of unions on employees. They found that employees have three incentives to become union members:

  1. Salary: Union employees make more money per hour, but the overall income is not necessarily greater since work time is limited to 35 hours.
  2. Health benefits: Apple offers significant benefits, so I don't think that would improve.
  3. Job security: This could be a benefit, but it also can harm outstanding employees because they will have to work with poor performers.

The U.S. Department of Labor

In the last 80 years, The U.S. Department of Labor has served as a mediator between employers and workers. It established the rights and responsibilities of employees and mandated everything from workplace safety and health to employees' wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor also protects whistleblowers who complain about violations of any law by their employers. As you can see, many rules protect employees, so it doesn't seem that employees need unions to access a safe workspace or receive a fair wage.

Unions protect seniority, not the most productive workers.

At its peak in the 1960s and 1970s, United Auto Workers was the most influential union in the country.

United Auto Workers (UAW) helped its members to earn more money, work fewer hours, and provide them with a safe environment. But it made it hard for companies to compete because, if union members were not performing, the union made it very difficult for companies to fire them.

In addition, unions don't make agreements that are in the interest of all their employees, just those in the majority, usually older workers with more seniority.

Most of the time, Unions protect seniority, not the most productive workers. When layoffs occur, the most recently hired workers are laid off first and not the least productive.

The case for unions

In a globalized economy, many workers feel voiceless and powerless.

According to the Atlantic, “All workers do not suffer equally from the decline of unions: In today’s fragmented, hypercompetitive, and globalized workplace, high-powered professionals enjoy more autonomy and respect than ever. Less-educated workers, by contrast, have lost agency and, in many cases, dignity.”

We indeed have laws and regulations, but a large segment of our workforce is not being treated with respect, whether at Starbucks, Apple, Amazon, McDonald's, or Walmart. This lack of respect harms employees' morale and the health of capitalism and our society simultaneously.

I'm not saying we need to see labor unions everywhere. In a globalized economy, a slight increase in labor cost in San Antonio, Texas, make it more profitable for companies to send jobs to India or China. So, we need to approach unions with caution.

Closing the wage gap

Unions help reduce income inequality by ensuring all Americans, not just the wealthy elite, share in the benefits of their labor. They also reduce racial disparities in wages and raise women's wages.

So, I can make a case for unions, but I want to call it Unions 2.0 or Unions Re-imagined.

Unions 2.0

Unions 2.0 needs to focus on protecting employees, customers, and our economies at the same time. Therefore, some of their new focus should be the following.

  1. Unions can be effective by offering skills training that prepares workers for better-paying jobs.
  2. Unions can serve as employment agencies, matching workers with jobs.
  3. Unions can have a lot of members giving companies and employees more affordable health insurance.

We should explore the European model, Work Councils, which provides workers a voice in company affairs without creating a formal union. That's something that could be very beneficial for everyone.

Having unions shift the focus from protecting individual jobs to maintaining workers' overall income security will serve employees, companies, and our economy.

Amazon and Starbucks are dealing with the same issues.

However, Apple is not the only company dealing with this issue. Many restaurant chains and tech companies' employees are trying to do the same.

This vote will probably encourage other employees in different stores and companies to organize, but this domino effect isn't guaranteed. The domino effect failed at Starbucks and Amazon, but the final verdict is not out yet.

What do you think of unions?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Amazon# Unions# Starbucks# Apple# Economy

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
10313 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Erie, PA

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.

Read full story
Texas State

The richest man in Kansas is ready to use his money to support the Republican Party in Texas

Charles Koch of the Koch brothers is part of the uber-wealthy with a net worth of over $51 billion. Koch donates millions of dollars to the Americans For Prosperity, which aims to minimize taxes for the wealthy, minimize regulations for business, and privatize everything.

Read full story
29 comments
New York City, NY

The richest woman in New York is ready to use her money to support the Republican Party

Fred Koch's family made his wealth by inventing a new technique of thermal cracking by which petroleum is converted into lighter oils and gasoline. This invention made the Koch family one of the most powerful and influential families in the United States. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Koch family who lives in New York.

Read full story
186 comments
Connecticut State

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
40 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest woman in Las Vegas is a powerful donor to the Republican Party

Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities in the world. The city is home to more than 650,000 people, none wealthier than Miriam Adelson. The city's median household income exceeds $58,713, and the median property value is about $305,900. However, Miriam Adelson won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
38 comments

The richest person in Virginia

The rich are getting richer. The Plain is a small town in Virginia, just 45 miles west of downtown Washington DC. The city is home to less than 200 people, none wealthier than Jacqueline Mars. The city's median household income exceeds $78,333, and the median property value is about $357,400. However, Jacqueline Mars won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
4 comments
Tulsa, OK

The richest woman in Tulsa who donated $2.3 billion to help others

Lynn Schusterman is one of the country's most dynamic Jewish billionaires. She lives in Tulsa, and her net worth exceeds $3.5 billion, making her the richest woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read full story
25 comments
Hawaii State

The richest person in Lanai, Hawaii

Lanai is a 141-square-mile island with zero traffic lights and a few paved roads. Most of the island is owned by one man. It has multiple luxurious resorts where visitors can indulge in world-class amenities and championship-level golf.

Read full story
6 comments

Starbucks is rethinking its open bathroom policy because of safety concerns, Starbucks's C.E.O. Howard Schultz says

In 2018, Starbucks declared, "Any customer is welcome to use Starbucks spaces, including our restrooms, cafes, and patios, regardless of whether they make a purchase." However, this week Starbucks's chief executive officer, Howard Schultz, stated the company is contemplating ending its open bathroom policy.

Read full story
10 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
7 comments
Nampa, ID

Nampa , the fastest growing city in Idaho

Just 20 miles west of downtown Boise, a medium-sized city called Nampa is becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. While some cities still struggle with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Nampa is growing fast. More than 106,186 people live in Nampa, and more people are moving to the city every day for various reasons:

Read full story
5 comments
Omaha, NE

The richest person in Omaha, Nebraska

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

The sixth richest man in New York City

Donald Newhouse is 92 years old, and he is one of the richest men in the country. His net worth exceeds $18.1 billion, making him the sixth richest man in New York City and the 40th richest man in the United States. Most of Newhouse's wealth is derived from U.S. media assets he controlled with his late brother Si Newhouse.

Read full story
1 comments
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, the fastest growing city in Tennessee

Just 35 miles south of downtown Nashville, there is a medium-sized city called Murfreesboro, and it is becoming one of the fastest cities in the country. While some cities are still struggling with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Murfreesboro is growing fast. More than 141,450 people live in Murfreesboro, and more people are moving to the city every day.

Read full story
3 comments
Conroe, TX

Conroe, the fastest growing city in Texas

Just 40 miles north of downtown Houston, there used to be a small town called Conroe, but it is becoming a big city quickly. While some cities are still struggling with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Conroe is growing fast. More than 94,096 live in Conroe, and more people are moving to the city every day.

Read full story
11 comments
Palm Beach, FL

The richest person in Palm Beach, Florida

Just 70 miles north of downtown Miami, there is a small town called Palm Beach, one of Florida's wealthiest cities. The city is home to 8,723 people, none wealthier than Thomas Peterffy. The city's median household income exceeds $141,348, and the median property value is about $1.18 million. However, Thomas Peterffy's income exceeds that by 1000X.

Read full story
18 comments
Lexington, KY

The richest person in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky. More than 323,152 people live in Lexington, but none has more money than Tamara Gustavson. The median household income in the city is $58,356, and the median property value in Lexington is $211,400. However, Tamara Gustavson won't know about these numbers.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

The richest man in New York is on a mission

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The 5th richest man in St. Louis, Missouri

This powerful company produces no products but makes money on every item sold. When companies want to update their wireless networks, improve their cybersecurity practices, or enhance their data analytics, they hire World Wide Technology.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy