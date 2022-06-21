Unions Are Making a Comeback — Is That Good for Our Economy?

Photo Credit: Canva

Apple has a real problem. It is called "Union."

Apple workers at a Baltimore-area store have voted to unionize , making it the first of the company's 270-plus stores in the United States to unionize.

In the election, 65 employees at Apple's store in Towson, Md., voted in favor of being represented by the union, known as the Apple Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, while 33 voted against joining the union.

Apple Coalition is a part of a bigger association called the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a trade union representing over 300,000 employees.

The outcome is a disappointment to Apple's leadership. The company worked hard to convince its employees not to join unions. Apple management pointed out that they offer better benefits than many retailers, but some employees are not listening.

Vacation and time off: Paid time off (PTO) for vacation and sick days for new hires is between 15 to 20 days per year. ‍Senior employees can access up to 30 days of vacation and leave days a year. Health and wellness: Apple workers enjoy outstanding health insurance, with both dental and vision coverage. Other coverage includes life and supplemental life insurance, disability, and occupational accident insurance. Parental leave: Apple has a generous maternity and paternity leave policy. New mothers receive 18 weeks of paid leave, and fathers and non-birth parents can also take six weeks of paid leave. Education support: Apple also offers tuition reimbursement up to $5,250. Apple Stock: Apple offers stock grants that allow employees to buy discounted stock. Product Discounts: All Apple Retail employees, including seasonal hires, receive discounts on Apple products. ‍

Yet, most employees seem to have a mysterious motive to join unions. Employees are acting against their self-benefit. Why is that happening? Why now?

Apple management is moving fast.

Earlier this year, Apple hired Littler Mendelson , an anti-union law firm, to blunt the labor push. It also has provided store managers with talking points, including that unionizing could result in fewer benefits and inflexible hours.

Apple's effort didn't stop there. Last month, Apple's Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien , sent a message to all of Apple's 58,000 retail employees pointing out many negative side effects of joining unions.

“Apple moves incredibly fast. And I worry that, because the union would bring its own legally mandated rules that would determine how we work through issues, it could make it harder for us to act swiftly to address things that you raise.”

Apple pays its retail employees $22. Is that enough?

Apple retail stores workers have complained of low pay, so the company increased their pay in the last 12 months from $20 to $22 . Pay is not the only thing employees complain about. Employees have other concerns.

Difficult work conditions: Most employees have to work long hours, and most of them were asked to work overtime during the pandemic, risking their health without proper compensation. Few opportunities for advancement: Apple employees don't have a clear career ladder that rewards employees for their good work.

Despite its steady ascent to becoming one of the world's most profitable companies, employees haven't reaped the benefit of that success.

Unionization changes the nature of the employment relationship.

In a non-union setting, management determines the rules that govern the workplace. So, if the management is bad or greedy, it directly influences employees' income and the culture in the organization.

In a union setting, a collective bargaining agreement between companies and unions defines workplace engagement rules. So, if unions have weak negotiators, employees lose.

If they have greedy negotiators, they can force the company to be non-competitive and non-innovative, so everyone loses.

The case against unions

The relatively low unionization rate provides little guidance for non-unionized employees to make an educated choice about whether to join a union.

Many academics at Pennsylvania State University studied the benefit and the impact of unions on employees. They found that employees have three incentives to become union members:

Salary: Union employees make more money per hour, but the overall income is not necessarily greater since work time is limited to 35 hours. Health benefits: Apple offers significant benefits, so I don't think that would improve. Job security: This could be a benefit, but it also can harm outstanding employees because they will have to work with poor performers.

In the last 80 years, The U.S. Department of Labor has served as a mediator between employers and workers. It established the rights and responsibilities of employees and mandated everything from workplace safety and health to employees' wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor also protects whistleblowers who complain about violations of any law by their employers. As you can see, many rules protect employees, so it doesn't seem that employees need unions to access a safe workspace or receive a fair wage.

Unions protect seniority, not the most productive workers.

At its peak in the 1960s and 1970s, United Auto Workers was the most influential union in the country.

United Auto Workers (UAW) helped its members to earn more money, work fewer hours, and provide them with a safe environment. But it made it hard for companies to compete because, if union members were not performing, the union made it very difficult for companies to fire them.

In addition, unions don't make agreements that are in the interest of all their employees, just those in the majority, usually older workers with more seniority.

Most of the time, Unions protect seniority, not the most productive workers. When layoffs occur, the most recently hired workers are laid off first and not the least productive.

The case for unions

In a globalized economy, many workers feel voiceless and powerless.

According to the Atlantic , “All workers do not suffer equally from the decline of unions: In today’s fragmented, hypercompetitive, and globalized workplace, high-powered professionals enjoy more autonomy and respect than ever. Less-educated workers, by contrast, have lost agency and, in many cases, dignity.”

We indeed have laws and regulations, but a large segment of our workforce is not being treated with respect, whether at Starbucks, Apple, Amazon, McDonald's, or Walmart. This lack of respect harms employees' morale and the health of capitalism and our society simultaneously.

I'm not saying we need to see labor unions everywhere. In a globalized economy, a slight increase in labor cost in San Antonio, Texas, make it more profitable for companies to send jobs to India or China. So, we need to approach unions with caution.

Closing the wage gap

Unions help reduce income inequality by ensuring all Americans, not just the wealthy elite, share in the benefits of their labor. They also reduce racial disparities in wages and raise women's wages.

So, I can make a case for unions, but I want to call it Unions 2.0 or Unions Re-imagined.

Unions 2.0

Unions 2.0 needs to focus on protecting employees, customers, and our economies at the same time. Therefore, some of their new focus should be the following.

Unions can be effective by offering skills training that prepares workers for better-paying jobs. Unions can serve as employment agencies, matching workers with jobs. Unions can have a lot of members giving companies and employees more affordable health insurance.

We should explore the European model, Work Councils , which provides workers a voice in company affairs without creating a formal union. That's something that could be very beneficial for everyone.

Having unions shift the focus from protecting individual jobs to maintaining workers' overall income security will serve employees, companies, and our economy.

Amazon and Starbucks are dealing with the same issues.

However, Apple is not the only company dealing with this issue. Many r estaurant chains and tech companies' employees are trying to do the same.

This vote will probably encourage other employees in different stores and companies to organize, but this domino effect isn't guaranteed. The domino effect failed at Starbucks and Amazon , but the final verdict is not out yet.

What do you think of unions?