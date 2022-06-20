New York City, NY

The richest woman in New York is ready to use her money to support the Republican Party

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zj7cp_0gFZfsBI00
Photo Credit: Canva

Fred Koch's family made his wealth by inventing a new technique of thermal cracking by which petroleum is converted into lighter oils and gasoline.

This invention made the Koch family one of the most powerful and influential families in the United States. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Koch family who lives in New York.

Her name is Julia Koch. Her net worth exceeds $51 billion, making her the 16th richest person in the country and the richest woman in New York.

Who is Julia Koch?

Julia Koch is an American billionaire, philanthropist, and one of the wealthiest women in the world.

Her parents were entrepreneurs.

She was born on April 12, 1962. Her parents, Margaret and Frederic Flesher owned Flesher's furniture store in Indianola, Iowa. Her family moved to Arkansas, where they opened a clothing store called Peggy Frederic's.

Julia Koch graduated from the University of Central Arkansas and worked as a model. Then, in 1984, she moved to New York City and became part of the high society scene. She worked for a famous fashion designer named Adolfo and did fittings for former first lady Nancy Reagan.

She married David Koch in 1996.

In 1991, she went on a blind date with David Koch and married him five years later. Unfortunately, her husband died in 2019, so she inherited 42% of Koch Industries. The couple had three children, David Jr., Mary Julia, and John Mark.

Today, Julia serves on Koch Industries and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center boards. She also presides over the David H. Koch Foundation, which donated over $200 million for science, medical research, arts, education, and public policy.

Her husband was a big donor to the Republican party. However, Julia Koch hasn't used her money as much. Last month, she only donated $5,800 to Mr. Oz's campaign. She is also a big supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and she seems ready to donate an enormous amount of money to help him reach his next political step.

The history behind the brand.

A long time ago, Charles C Koch invented thermal fracking.

In 1972, Fred C. Koch created a more efficient thermal cracking process for converting n crude oil into gasoline. This method helped him become a very wealthy man.

In 1932, Fred Koch married Mary Clementine Robinson in Missouri. They had four kids: Frederick, Charles, David, and William.

In 1960, Fred Koch was disappointed because none of his four kids showed any interest in taking over his empire. So, he issued an ultimatum to his son, Charles, to join him.

He told his kids, "Join me, or I will sell the company." So Charles joined his dad, and his brother David followed him soon after. They expanded the company to become the second-largest privately held company in North America.

After their father's death, the brothers had a lot of conflicts and hostile negotiations over the company's future. Finally, they settled in 1983. Koch Industries paid $620 million for Bill's 21% company stake, while Fred netted $400 million for his shares.

They have an enormous amount of political power.

In 1980, David Koch ran as the Libertarian Party's vice-presidential candidate on a ticket with Ed Clark. However, they failed to win more than 1% of the vote. Since that date, the brothers have used their money to gain a lot of political influence in the country.

According to Business Insider, The Koch family should be credited with the rise of the Tea Party.

Throughout the years, the family donated extensively to libertarian and Republican causes. In her book Dark Money, Jane Mayer claimed that the family fueled the rise of the radical right. For example, In 2018, Koch Industries gave $1,325,115 to Republican congressional candidates.

If you had Koch family money, what causes would you support?

