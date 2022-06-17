The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUS8U_0gEGPTE900
Photo: Canva

The rich are getting richer.

Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford.

The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Her net worth exceeds $5.7 billion, making her the richest woman in Connecticut, and the richest person in Branford.

Who is Karen Pritzker?

Karen Pritzker is one of 11 billionaire Pritzker heirs. She is a documentary film producer, investor, and philanthropist.

Karen Pritzker is a brilliant businesswoman who used her inheritance to make some savvy investments, increasing her wealth beyond that of her siblings and cousins.

She is a writer who understands how to invest her money.

Karen Pritzker attended and graduated with a B.A. from Northwestern University. After graduation, she worked as an editor at the magazine Working Mother before the family sold it in 1986 and has worked for many other publications since that date.

Karen Pritzker invests in rising biotechnology firms, medical device companies, consumer technology products, and real estate.

She co-founded a film production company.

In 2012, Pritzker co-founded KPJR Films with James Redford. The company's mission is to confront society's hidden challenges, and we honor those that fight them.

KPJR produced great documentaries, including Paper Tiger, Rethinking Dyslexia, and Resilience: The Biology of Stress and The Science of Hope.

She gives a lot of money to organizations in Connecticut.

She is a big donor to the democratic party, and multiple nonprofit organization.

She also supported many Connecticut area organizations, including the Hartford Stage, the Connecticut Mirror, the New Haven Independent, Connecticut Voices for Children, the Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology, and New Haven Reads.

Karen Pritzker launched the Seedlings Foundation in early 2000. The foundation aims to "nourish the physical and mental health of children and families and foster an educated and engaged citizenship."

The story behind the brand

Her father was a genius entrepreneur.

Her grandfather, Abram Nicholas Pritzker, was a very successful business tycoon who taught her dad, Robert Pritzker a lot about business. Robert was able to multiply his father's wealth and became a business magnate as well.

In 1946, her father, Robert Pritzker, earned his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an honorary doctorate in 1984. Robert taught night classes at the Chicago Graduate School of Business in the late 1970s and 1980s.

In 1953, Robert and his brother Jay Pritzker acquired The Colson Company, then a struggling manufacturer, and transformed it into a profitable company. They later renamed it Marmon Holding Inc. and transformed it into a portfolio for more than sixty diversified industrial corporations.

In 1957, Jay Pritzker and Donald Pritzker purchased the Hyatt House motel. Over the coming few years, they expanded the chain, grew it into a management and hotel ownership company, and took the company public in 1962.

Today, Hyatt has more than 1100 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries across six continents.

The family members are prominent Democrats.

According to Bloomberg, "Family members are prominent Democrats, with Penny Pritzker serving as U.S. commerce secretary under President Barack Obama." In addition, the family donates a lot of money to Democratic candidates.

Her cousin J.B. Pritzker became governor of Illinois in 2019.

If you had her money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hartford# Branford# Yale# Business# Economy

Comments / 40

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
10241 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Texas State

The richest man in Kansas is ready to use his money to support the Republican Party in Texas

Charles Koch of the Koch brothers is part of the uber-wealthy with a net worth of over $51 billion. Koch donates millions of dollars to the Americans For Prosperity, which aims to minimize taxes for the wealthy, minimize regulations for business, and privatize everything.

Read full story
10 comments
Towson, MD

Unions Are Making a Comeback — Is That Good for Our Economy?

Apple has a real problem. It is called "Union." Apple workers at a Baltimore-area store have voted to unionize, making it the first of the company's270-plus stores in the United States to unionize.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The richest woman in New York is ready to use her money to support the Republican Party

Fred Koch's family made his wealth by inventing a new technique of thermal cracking by which petroleum is converted into lighter oils and gasoline. This invention made the Koch family one of the most powerful and influential families in the United States. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Koch family who lives in New York.

Read full story
175 comments

The richest woman in Las Vegas is a powerful donor to the Republican Party

Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities in the world. The city is home to more than 650,000 people, none wealthier than Miriam Adelson. The city's median household income exceeds $58,713, and the median property value is about $305,900. However, Miriam Adelson won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
36 comments

The richest person in Virginia

The rich are getting richer. The Plain is a small town in Virginia, just 45 miles west of downtown Washington DC. The city is home to less than 200 people, none wealthier than Jacqueline Mars. The city's median household income exceeds $78,333, and the median property value is about $357,400. However, Jacqueline Mars won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

Read full story
4 comments

The richest woman in Tulsa who donated $2.3 billion to help others

Lynn Schusterman is one of the country's most dynamic Jewish billionaires. She lives in Tulsa, and her net worth exceeds $3.5 billion, making her the richest woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read full story
25 comments
Hawaii State

The richest person in Lanai, Hawaii

Lanai is a 141-square-mile island with zero traffic lights and a few paved roads. Most of the island is owned by one man. It has multiple luxurious resorts where visitors can indulge in world-class amenities and championship-level golf.

Read full story
6 comments

Starbucks is rethinking its open bathroom policy because of safety concerns, Starbucks's C.E.O. Howard Schultz says

In 2018, Starbucks declared, "Any customer is welcome to use Starbucks spaces, including our restrooms, cafes, and patios, regardless of whether they make a purchase." However, this week Starbucks's chief executive officer, Howard Schultz, stated the company is contemplating ending its open bathroom policy.

Read full story
10 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
7 comments
Nampa, ID

Nampa , the fastest growing city in Idaho

Just 20 miles west of downtown Boise, a medium-sized city called Nampa is becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. While some cities still struggle with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Nampa is growing fast. More than 106,186 people live in Nampa, and more people are moving to the city every day for various reasons:

Read full story
5 comments
Omaha, NE

The richest person in Omaha, Nebraska

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

The sixth richest man in New York City

Donald Newhouse is 92 years old, and he is one of the richest men in the country. His net worth exceeds $18.1 billion, making him the sixth richest man in New York City and the 40th richest man in the United States. Most of Newhouse's wealth is derived from U.S. media assets he controlled with his late brother Si Newhouse.

Read full story
1 comments
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, the fastest growing city in Tennessee

Just 35 miles south of downtown Nashville, there is a medium-sized city called Murfreesboro, and it is becoming one of the fastest cities in the country. While some cities are still struggling with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Murfreesboro is growing fast. More than 141,450 people live in Murfreesboro, and more people are moving to the city every day.

Read full story
3 comments
Conroe, TX

Conroe, the fastest growing city in Texas

Just 40 miles north of downtown Houston, there used to be a small town called Conroe, but it is becoming a big city quickly. While some cities are still struggling with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Conroe is growing fast. More than 94,096 live in Conroe, and more people are moving to the city every day.

Read full story
11 comments
Palm Beach, FL

The richest person in Palm Beach, Florida

Just 70 miles north of downtown Miami, there is a small town called Palm Beach, one of Florida's wealthiest cities. The city is home to 8,723 people, none wealthier than Thomas Peterffy. The city's median household income exceeds $141,348, and the median property value is about $1.18 million. However, Thomas Peterffy's income exceeds that by 1000X.

Read full story
18 comments
Lexington, KY

The richest person in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky. More than 323,152 people live in Lexington, but none has more money than Tamara Gustavson. The median household income in the city is $58,356, and the median property value in Lexington is $211,400. However, Tamara Gustavson won't know about these numbers.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

The richest man in New York is on a mission

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
11 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The 5th richest man in St. Louis, Missouri

This powerful company produces no products but makes money on every item sold. When companies want to update their wireless networks, improve their cybersecurity practices, or enhance their data analytics, they hire World Wide Technology.

Read full story
4 comments
Boston, MA

The richest person in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the most successful mutual fund companies in the world, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy