The richest woman in Tulsa who donated $2.3 billion to help others

Lynn Schusterman is one of the country's most dynamic Jewish billionaires.

She lives in Tulsa, and her net worth exceeds $3.5 billion, making her the richest woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Schusterman's wealth is derived from Samson Investment, an energy company she started with her late husband Charles in 1971. When the family sold the company, Samson Investment was one of the largest oil and gas production companies in the United States.

Who is Lynn Schusterman?

Lynn Schusterman was born on January 21st, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in Oklahoma. She is the oldest of three sisters. Lynn attended the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, but never graduated.

At school, she met her future husband, Charles Schusterman, on a blind date. Lynn married Charles in 1962 in her parents' backyard. Soon after the couple got married, they moved to Tulsa. In 1971, they started an oil company named Samson Resources Company.

Charles stayed involved in the company until 2000, when he stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and was replaced by his daughter, Stacy Schusterman. Unfortunately, he passed away soon after.

Under Stacy Schusterman's leadership, the family sold the business for $7.9 billion in 2011. However, Lynn is more interested in helping others than accumulating wealth, so she gave $2.3 billion to her charities and other non-profit organizations in Oklahoma.

Philanthropic activities

Lynn and her late husband, Charles, founded the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation in 1987.

The Foundation supports many education and social welfare programs in Oklahoma. However, the organization's best work focuses on supporting child abuse victims and developing junior leaders.

In 2011, Lynn Schusterman signed The Giving Pledge, committing to donate most of her wealth in her lifetime.

"I believe in the importance of investing in young people by providing them with educational experiences of high quality and by nurturing their creativity. I also pledge to continue working to encourage others, including emerging philanthropists of all ages and all capacities, to join us in seeking to repair the world."

She is an influential leader in the State of Oklahoma.

Her philanthropic work made her one of the most influential leaders in Oklahoma. Multiple organizations recognized her outstanding talent for bringing people together and inspiring others to live better lives.

In 2000, Lynn Schusterman was inducted into the Tulsa Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame in 2003. She also was recognized by Forward, a leading Jewish weekly newspaper, as one of the most influential Jewish leaders in the United States.

