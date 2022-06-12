The richest person in Lanai, Hawaii

Photo Credit: Canva

Lanai is a 141-square-mile island with zero traffic lights and a few paved roads.

Most of the island is owned by one man. It has multiple luxurious resorts where visitors can indulge in world-class amenities and championship-level golf.

Lanai is home to 3000 people, none wealthier than Larry Ellison. The city's median household income exceeds $55,714, and the median property value is about $419,400. However, Larry Ellison's income exceeds that by1000X.

His net worth exceeds $117.3 billion, making him the richest man on the island and the richest person in Hawaii.

Who is Larry Ellison?

Larry (Lawrence) Ellison is an American business executive and investor who co-founded Oracle Corporation. He also owns 98% of Lanai, a Hawaiian island.

Larry Ellison was born in New York on August 17, 1944, to a 19 years unwed Jewish mother, Florence Spellman. His father was an Italian-American who served as a pilot in the United States Army Air Corps.

At nine months, he contracted pneumonia, and his mother couldn't take care of him, so she sent him to live with her aunt and uncle, Lillian and Louis Ellison, who adopted him. He didn't see his birth mother again until he was 48.

His adoptive father had a real estate business, but he lost it during the Great Depression and became a public employee. Larry Ellison became a rebellious young man and often clashed with his adoptive parents.

He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign as a premed student, but he dropped out in his second year because of the death of his adoptive mother. He traveled for one year before attending the University of Chicago, but he dropped out again and moved to California.

According to Business Insider, he worked at different companies and learned computer programing. Then, in 1977, he partnered with Bob Miner and Ed Oates and founded Software Development Laboratories.

In 1983, the company officially became an Oracle Systems Corporation. In 1986, Oracle became a public company and reported a revenue of $55 million. He retired from being the company CEO in 2014, and since then, he has served in different capacities.

According to Bloomberg, Oracle is the largest database company, with more than $40 billion in the year to May 31, 2021. In 2018, Ellison joined the Tesla board of directors after buying 3 million Tesla shares.

Fun facts:

Bloomberg reported that Larry's Ellison could buy 60.2 million troy ounces of gold and 1.44 billion barrels of crude oil. In addition, Ellison flies planes and plays tennis and guitar.

For years, Ellison has donated steadily to many causes, including cancer research, biomedical research on aging, stem cells, mitochondrial damage, Werner Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, and cellular response to aging.

If you had his money, what causes would you support?