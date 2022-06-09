Nampa, ID

Nampa , the fastest growing city in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJMTN_0g5kI0fA00
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Just 20 miles west of downtown Boise, a medium-sized city called Nampa is becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

While some cities still struggle with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Nampa is growing fast. More than 106,186 people live in Nampa, and more people are moving to the city every day for various reasons:

  • Low cost of living and low business costs.
  • Friendly business climate.
  • Growing and talented workforce.
  • High quality of life.
  • Excellent educational system.

There is so much to see and do in Nampa.

The city has a wonderful downtown, restaurants, theatres, museums, employment opportunities, and plenty of shopping. The city also has great outdoor venues that allow you to enjoy activities such as hunting, boating, hiking, and everything in between.

Nampa is America's top 'Boomtown.'

According to SmartAsset, Nampa is the second-fastest-growing city in Idaho and the country.

How did Nampa rank as one of the fast-growing cities in the nation?

SmartAsset revealed Nampa is the second-fastest-growing city in the U.S. and the fastest-growing in Idaho. This determination was made by looking at the most recent available data for 500 of the largest cities across the following seven metrics:

  1. Population change: The population grew 15.20 % in the last five years.
  2. Unemployment rate: Nampa has one of the best-trained workforces in the state. More than 310,000 trained employees are within a 45-minute drive, and the average age is 33.
  3. Change in the unemployment rate: The unemployment rate is less than 3% and continues to improve yearly.
  4. GDP growth rate: It has an annualized GDP growth rate above 6.27% over the past three years, placing Nampa in the top 1% of cities in the United States.
  5. Business growth: The friendly business climate, trained workforce, and affordable cost of living attract many employers to the city.
  6. Housing growth: The median property value in Nampa was $167,200 in 2019, which is 0.695 times less than the national average of $240,500.
  7. Change in household income: The city's median household income exceeds $48,846.

Nampa checks all the boxes for what people look for in any city: proximity to a large town, safe neighborhoods, beautiful parks, excellent schools, lakes, playgrounds, walking trails, and large gathering areas.

Would you live in Nampa?

