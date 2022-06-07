Conroe, the fastest growing city in Texas

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Just 40 miles north of downtown Houston, there used to be a small town called Conroe, but it is becoming a big city quickly.

While some cities are still struggling with high unemployment rates and low economic growth, Conroe is growing fast. More than 94,096 live in Conroe, and more people are moving to the city every day.

According to SmartAsset, Conroe is the fastest-growing city in Texas, and it has so much to offer everyone. It has a bustling downtown with breweries, restaurants, theaters, employment opportunities, and plenty of shopping.

How did Conroe rank as one of the fast-growing cities in the nation?

SmartAsset uncovered that Conroe is the third fastest-growing city in the U.S. and the fastest growing in Texas. This determination was made by looking at the most recent available data for 500 of the largest cities across the following seven metrics:

Population change: The population grew 26.03% in the last five years. Unemployment rate: Conroe has a labor force of 47,694 people, with an unemployment rate of 5.3%. Change in the unemployment rate: The unemployment rate dropped 2.1% from last year. GDP growth rate: It has an annualized GDP growth rate above 8.67% over the past three years, placing Conroe in the top 1% of cities in the United States. Business growth: Conroe has 4,264 companies. Leading industries in Conroe are Health Care and Social Services, Retail, Manufacturing, and Accommodation and Food Services. Housing growth: The number of housing units grew 39.69% in the last five years. Change in household income: The city's median household income exceeds $64,744.

Conroe checks all the boxes for what people look for in any city, safe neighborhoods, beautiful parks, great schools, lakes, playgrounds, walking trails, and large gathering areas.

Would you live in Conroe?