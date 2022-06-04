Lexington, KY

The richest person in Lexington, Kentucky

Luay Rahil

Photo: Canva

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky.

More than 323,152 people live in Lexington, but none has more money than Tamara Gustavson. The median household income in the city is $58,356, and the median property value in Lexington is $211,400. However, Tamara Gustavson won't know about these numbers.

According to Forbes Magazine, Tamara Gustavsonis's net worth exceeds $8 billion, making her the richest person in Lexington, Kentucky.

She inherited her wealth from her father.

In 1972, B. Wayne Hughes co-founded Public Storage and successfully built the largest self-storage company in the U.S.

B. Wayne Hughes passed away on August 18, 2021. As reported by Forbes magazine, "At the time of his death, Hughes owned less than 1% of Public Storage shares, having given bulk to his daughter Tamara Hughes Gustavson and his son Wayne Hughes Jr."

This article focuses on Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the largest shareholder in Public Storage.

Who is Tamara Gustavson?

Tamara Gustavson is the daughter of B. Wayne Hughes, the founder and chairman of Public Storage, a self-storage company. Gustavson also sits on the board of another of her father's enterprises, American Homes 4 Rent.

Gustavson is the largest shareholder in the company, with an 11% stake in Public Storage. According to Bloomberg, the company controls over 170 million square feet of rentable real estate.

In 1983, Gustavson earned her bachelor of science degree from the University of Southern California, and she went back and earned her Master's degree in Public Affairs. After her graduation, Tamara joined Public Storage and rose to vice president before leaving in 2003 to raise her children. Gustavson returned four years later, and she currently serves on the Board of Public Storage.

According to the USC website, Tamara Gustavson sits on the executive committee of USC's governing board. She loves horse racing and focuses most of her donations on organizations that work on autism and Parkinson's disease research.

If you had her money, what causes would you support?

