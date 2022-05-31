The fourth richest man in Maryland

Photo: Canva

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live.

The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.

His net worth exceeds $4.6 billion, making him the richest man in Cockeysville and the fourth richest person in Maryland. Though Davis remains notoriously private, he has built a business empire that has continued to have a significant impact across Greater Baltimore for the last 40 years.

Who is Jim Davis?

Jim Davis is the co-founder of Allegis Group Services, a staffing agency that provides workforce management solutions.

He graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1985. While at college, he co-founded Aerotek with his cousin Steve Bisciotti in 1983 in Bisciotti's small basement in Maryland.

They started Aerotek in a small basement.

Aerotek began as a small staffing agency to help fill open positions with a temporary workforce. However, Davis recognized an opportunity and was determined to build a great company rooted in strong relationships that creates professional and financial opportunities for employees and help companies fill their vacancies with the best talent.

So, the cousins quickly expanded to Florida, Indiana, England, and Canada. They also shifted their focus to providing staffing solutions to information technology companies.

They later renamed the company Allegis Group, and it became known as one of the best global talent solutions providers that connect technically skilled people with great companies.

In 2022, Allegis Group is regarded as one of the world's largest privately-held talent management firms. It has grown to $12.3 billion in annual revenue, 24,000 employees, and more than 500 offices globally.

He loves sports.

Davis also jumped into the professional sports ownership arena. In 2010, the Cockeysville billionaire became a minority owner of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

Davis' stake is worth an estimated $49 million.

Jim Davis philanthropy

Last year, Jim Davis donated $10 million to help with the fight for social justice as protests called for an end to systemic racism. The Davis Family Foundation, the charitable entity for the company's billionaire founder, will also donate $5 million.

The Davis Educational Foundation mainly supports the undergraduate programs of public and private colleges and universities throughout the six New England states.

If you had Jim Davis' money, what causes would you support?