Chicago, IL

The sixth richest person in Chicago

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NXfY_0fupJtaf00
Photo: Canva

Twenty-five billionaires live and work in Chicago or its suburbs.

The City of Chicago is the most populous city in Illinois and the third-most populous city in the United States. More than 2,746,388 people live in the city, making it the most populous city in the Midwest.

The median property value in Chicago is $275,200, the median age in the city is 35.2, and the median household income of $61,811. However, the city billionaires make a lot more money.

For example, Mark Walter's net worth exceeds $5.4 billion, making him the sixth richest man in the city.

Who is Mark Walter?

Mark Walter is an American business owner and co-founder of Guggenheim Partners.

Guggenheim Partners, LLC is a global investment and advisory firm that offers investment banking, capital markets, financing, insurance, trading, and retail real estate services. Today, Guggenheim Partners has more than $340 billion in assets under management.

He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Mark Walter was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, the second most populated city in Iowa. He received his law degree from Northwestern University in 1985 and his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Creighton University in 1982.

Mr. Walter lives in Chicago with his wife and daughter.

He founded Liberty Hampshire Company in 1996.

He co-founded the Liberty Hampshire Company, LLC with Steven E. Johnson in Chicago in 1996. In 2000, they merged the firm with the family office of the well-known Guggenheim family and Links Securities, a broker-dealer. As a result, mark Walter became the chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.

Mark Walter helped Guggenheim Partners to buy controlling stakes in multiple life insurance companies and expand into investment banking in 2011.

He owns a stake in Los Angeles Dodgers and Chelsea Football Club.

In 2012, Walter formed a Guggenheim Baseball Management group, including former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson, and purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers for $2 billion.

This year, Walter joined the bid led by Todd Boehly, one of his partners in the Guggenheim, and bought Chelsea football club from Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who began the process of selling the football club after being sanctioned by the British government after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The deal was closed for $5.3 billion and was approved by the UK government and the Premier League. According to multiple credible sources, "The high price, one of the highest that has ever been paid for a professional sports team, follows a bidding war that went on for nearly two months."

He focuses on closing the opportunity gap.

Mark and his wife, Kimbra, support organizations and causes focused on social justice, education, diversity equity, and conservation. They have created many social justice organizations such as Chicago Beyond, OneGoal, and The Academy Group.

He also presides over the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and works hard to protect rare species through his work with TWF Conservation.

If you had Mark Walter's money, what causes would you support?

