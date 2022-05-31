New Orleans, LA

The richest person in New Orleans

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDlHP_0fu7pXbA00
Photo: Canva

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Today, I will uncover the richest person in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Forbes Magazine, only one billionaire on the Forbes 400 considers Kentucky home. Her name is Gayle Benson, with a net worth of $3.8B. She is the 300 richest person in the country.

Who is Gayle Benson?

Gayle Benson is an American billionaire, businesswoman, and the owner of two premier sports franchises. She is a charismatic woman. She speaks with confidence and humility, and she loves New Orleans.

She was born across the river in Old Algiers.

Gayle Benson was born on January 26, 1947, and grew up in Algiers, a historic neighborhood, the only Orleans Parish community west of the Mississippi River.

Gayle started her career in receptionist and secretarial positions before buying and renovating homes with her second husband, Thomas Bird. In 1987, The couple got divorced, but Gayle continued doing business under Gayle Bird Interiors, Ltd.

In 2004, She married Thomas Benson and stayed married to him until he died in 2018; and for the last four years of his life, he was in a legal battle with his daughter and his grandchildren over his decision to shift control of some assets from his daughter and her children to Gayle Benson.

Bloomberg reported that "The grandchildren, Rita and Ryan Le Blanc, had been involved in running parts of the family businesses. The dispute culminated in a mental competency hearing, where a New Orleans judge held that, despite "memory lapses," Benson was able to manage his affairs."

After his death, she became the principal owner of The New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association and the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League.

Who will inherit the New Orleans Saints?

Gayle Benson has exceptional leadership skills and a powerful presence in the local community. She committed to contributing to the growth and improvement of the Gulf South region.

According to NOLA.com, since 2007, Gayle and Tom Benson's foundation has donated more than $100 million to local organizations, including Catholic schools, universities, and hospitals.

Since Gayle has no heirs, the plan for her empire has been one of the best-kept secrets in the country. Finally, however, there are indicators that the Saints will be sold.

Jeff Duncan wrote, "When Gayle Benson dies, the Saints will be sold. The proceeds — likely billions of dollars — will be given away through charities to benefit the people of New Orleans. And team executives are already working to ensure that whoever buys the Saints will keep them in the city."

Gayle said, "I can't take it with me. God gives us gifts, and this is a gift. I am a steward of this (organization). And we help other people with it. My wish is to scatter all the good and gifts that God and Tom have given me to this city and community."

If you had Gayle's money, what would you do?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Orleans# Business# Economy# NFL# NBA

Comments / 9

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
9176 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Boston, MA

The richest person in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the most successful mutual fund companies in the world, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list.

Read full story
1 comments
Cockeysville, MD

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The sixth richest person in Chicago

Twenty-five billionaires live and work in Chicago or its suburbs. The City of Chicago is the most populous city in Illinois and the third-most populous city in the United States. More than 2,746,388 people live in the city, making it the most populous city in the Midwest.

Read full story
4 comments
Greenwich, CT

The richest person in Greenwich, Connecticut

Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
2 comments
Cary, NC

The richest person in Cary, North Carolina

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

Read full story
8 comments
Idaho Falls, ID

The richest person in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, and more than 25% live in the United States.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The 6th richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

The Cathy family's fortune exceeds $14.2 billion, and most of their wealth comes from owning Chick-fil-A. S. Truett Cathy founded the popular fast-food chain in the 1960s, and the business has remained in the hands of second-and third-generation family members since then.

Read full story
2 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

The richest person in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, and more than 25% live in the United States. Today, I will uncover the wealthiest person in the Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti area.

Read full story
28 comments
Michigan State

The 3 best places to live in Michigan for 2022

Population data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows more evidence that Michigan's population is shifting from rural to metropolitan areas and from the east side to the west side.

Read full story
3 comments
Palm Beach, FL

The second richest person in Palm Beach, Florida

"I think when it comes to decisions, I try not to be emotional. To drown out the noise and look at the important facts." This approach made David Alan Tepper one of the wealthiest people in the world. He founded Appaloosa Management L.P, a hedge fund management firm offering investment management services to rich individuals.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

The richest person in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a major city in south-central Texas. There are 1,434,625 residents, but none has more money than Christopher Goldsbury. The City of San Antonio is the seventh-most populous city in the country and the second-most populous city in Texas after The City of Houston, which has 2,3223,660 residents. San Antonio is also the largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States, with a 64% Hispanic population.

Read full story
13 comments
Detroit, MI

The richest person in Detroit, Michigan

Five billionaires consider Michigan their home, and none is more famous than Dan Gilbert. In 1985, he co-founded Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the country. He also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and wrote one of the most famous letters in the world criticizing LeBron James after leaving Cleveland and playing in Miami.

Read full story
11 comments
Sugar Land, TX

The richest person in Sugar Land, Texas

Sugar Land is a city just southwest of Houston. There are 118,709 people living in Sugar Land, but none is wealthier than Leo KoGuan. KoGuan is a US citizen born in Indonesia. He graduated from Columbia University in 1982 with a Master of International Affairs and from New York Law School in 1985. In 1989, He co-founded the IT firm SHI International in the US with his then-Bangkok-born wife, Thai Lee, which has over 20,000 customers, like Boeing and AT&T.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The richest person in Fort Worth, Texas

Did you know that 64 billionaires are living in Texas?. North Texas has 27 billionaires who chose to work, play, and live in one of the fastest-growing metroplexes in the county.

Read full story
4 comments

Elon Musk praised Netflix for telling employees, "Netflix may not be the place for you."

“Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service. We let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

Read full story
Denver, CO

The 4th richest person in Denver, Colorado.

"Your employees have got to know you are not a phony. They have got to believe in you." - James Leprino. James Leprino owns Leprino Foods Company, the largest mozzarella cheese manufacturer in the United States, with more than $3.5 billion in estimated annual sales.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Altos, CA

The second richest person in Los Altos, California

"I'm the product of my parents' dreams and aspirations." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Jensen Huang, a first-generation immigrant who started a computer company that makes computer processors used in gaming, data centers, and driverless cars.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The fifth richest man in Phoenix, Arizona

The owner of Los Angeles Angels is a savvy entrepreneur with working-class roots who appeals to the middle class, both in the United States and abroad. His name is Arturo Moreno, and his humble upbringing inspired him to become a very successful business owner. Forbes estimates his wealth to be $3.6 billion, making him the 5th richest person in Phoenix.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy