Atlanta, GA

The 6th richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Luay Rahil

The Cathy family's fortune exceeds $14.2 billion, and most of their wealth comes from owning Chick-fil-A.

S. Truett Cathy founded the popular fast-food chain in the 1960s, and the business has remained in the hands of second-and third-generation family members since then.

Today, Truett Cathy's sons, Dan and Bubba, run the company as CEO and executive vice president, respectively. The company's extreme focus on selling fried chicken made the family one of the wealthiest families in the United States.

Bubba's wealth exceeds $5.5 billion, making him the 6th richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who is Donald "Bubba" Cathy?

Donald "Bubba" Cathy is the youngest son of Truett Cathy, founder of the Chick-fil-A fast-food chain.

Donald's oldest brother nicknamed him "Bubba," and the name stuck with him. Donald "Bubba" grew up working with his family and watching his father serve customers.

He recalls, "My earliest memories are spending time in the Hapeville Dwarf House, working with my family, and watching Dad serve others inside and outside the restaurant."

Bubba earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from Samford University, a small private Christian university in Homewood, Alabama. After graduation, he became the franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A's Southlake Mall restaurant in Morrow, Ga., where he realized his genuine passion: service.

In 1995, he was named senior vice president of Chick-fil-A, Inc. He has been serving as executive vice president of the entire company since 2012.

Today, Chick-fil-A has more than 2,600 restaurants across 47 states, Washington, D.C., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The story behind the brand

A long time ago, two brothers had a great idea.

In 1946, Truett Cathy and his brother Ben opened a local diner in Hapeville, known as The Dwarf Grill, which they later changed to The Dwarf House. Three years later, Truett Cathy lost his two brothers, Ben and Horace, in a plane crash.

Losing his two brothers inspired Truett to be more focused on building a legacy. As a result, the restaurant became an enormous success, encouraging Truett to open the first Chick-fil-A location in Atlanta in 1967.

From the beginning, Truett stood out by being transparent about his religious beliefs. For example, he kept his restaurant close every Sunday to allow his employees to go to church and spend time with their families.

Today, Chick-fil-A is one of the country's fastest-growing quick-service restaurant chains. Yet, despite this brilliant success, the family is still family-owned and operated. In 2013, Truett left his position as chairman, leaving his son, Dan Cathy, at the helm. Truett Cathy died in 2014.

Truett Cathy built his brand on three foundations:

  1. Family first: Cathy didn't separate between family, business, and the church. His values impacted everything he did. His company became a vehicle to serve his family and the church.
  2. A deep love for customers: It didn't matter if he was selling coke bottles door to door or delivering newspapers to other people's front doors. Cathy paid attention to every aspect of the customer's experience. He once said, "I delivered each paper as if I were delivering it to the front door of the governor's mansion."
  3. A heart for employees: Cathy believed Chick-fil-A restaurants should be places where leaders develop future leaders. So his first gauge of his restaurant owners' success was not sales or profits but the number of future Chick-fil-A restaurant owners that began their careers in that restaurant.

Cathy's most significant business decisions were made with the above three principles in mind. For example, his decision to close on Sundays, a tradition began to give restaurant employees a day to rest.

Throughout Chick-fil-A restaurants' history, The malls where most of his restaurants were located pressured Cathy to open on Sundays. He refused. He wanted each employee to have at least one day each weekend to rest, connect with friends and family, and serve God.

If you had the Cathy family's wealth, what causes would you support?

