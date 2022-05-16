Fort Worth, TX

The richest person in Fort Worth, Texas

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9BHI_0ffy1NKC00
Photo: Canva

Did you know that 64 billionaires are living in Texas?

North Texas has 27 billionaires who chose to work, play, and live in one of the fastest-growing metroplexes in the county.

According to Forbes Magazine, The City of Fort Worth has seven of the 27 billionaires, and no one knows them, so let me tell you the top two people. However, one of them does not live in the city anymore.

Robert Bass, $5.1 billion

The Bass family is one of the wealthiest families in Fort Worth. Robert Bass and his brothers inherited $2.8 million each from their uncle Sid Richardson, and they were able to invest in different businesses until they became the richest family in the city.

He was born and raised in Fort Worth and had three brothers, Lee, Ed, and Sid, also billionaires. In 1985, he founded the Robert M Bass Group and overnight became the richest man in the city.

One of his biggest failures is a private jet company called Aerion, which collapsed in May 2021.

However, most people don't know that he is the richest person because Ann Walton Kroenke doesn't live in the city anymore.

Ann Walton Kroenke, $8.6 billion

Ann Walton is an American businesswoman and an heiress to the Walmart fortune.

Ann Walton Kroenke lives in the Town of Vernon on a massive ranch. She is the daughter of Bud Walton, Sam Walton's brother, who played a critical role in helping his brother build one of the most profitable businesses in the world.

She is the majority owner of the Denver Nuggets (National Basketball Association) and the Colorado Avalanche (National Hockey League.)

She is married to Stan Kroenke, the real estate billionaire, and shares his wife's love of sports. He owns the Los Angeles Rams (National Football League), Colorado Rapids (Major League Soccer), Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League), and the English soccer team Arsenal (Premier League)

Forbes estimates her net worth to be $8.6 billion and her husband's network to exceed $10.7 billion.

So, if you like sport, you need to be Ann Walton's friend, and if she invites you to any sporting event, please invite me.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort Worth# Dallas# Texas# Economy# Local

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
8631 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Palm Beach, FL

The second richest person in Palm Beach, Florida

"I think when it comes to decisions, I try not to be emotional. To drown out the noise and look at the important facts." This approach made David Alan Tepper one of the wealthiest people in the world. He founded Appaloosa Management L.P, a hedge fund management firm offering investment management services to rich individuals.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The richest person in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a major city in south-central Texas. There are 1,434,625 residents, but none has more money than Christopher Goldsbury. The City of San Antonio is the seventh-most populous city in the country and the second-most populous city in Texas after The City of Houston, which has 2,3223,660 residents. San Antonio is also the largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States, with a 64% Hispanic population.

Read full story
6 comments
Detroit, MI

The richest person in Detroit, Michigan

Five billionaires consider Michigan their home, and none is more famous than Dan Gilbert. In 1985, he co-founded Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the country. He also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and wrote one of the most famous letters in the world criticizing LeBron James after leaving Cleveland and playing in Miami.

Read full story
7 comments
Sugar Land, TX

The richest person in Sugar Land, Texas

Sugar Land is a city just southwest of Houston. There are 118,709 people living in Sugar Land, but none is wealthier than Leo KoGuan. KoGuan is a US citizen born in Indonesia. He graduated from Columbia University in 1982 with a Master of International Affairs and from New York Law School in 1985. In 1989, He co-founded the IT firm SHI International in the US with his then-Bangkok-born wife, Thai Lee, which has over 20,000 customers, like Boeing and AT&T.

Read full story
1 comments

Elon Musk praised Netflix for telling employees, "Netflix may not be the place for you."

“Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service. We let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

Read full story
Denver, CO

The 4th richest person in Denver, Colorado.

"Your employees have got to know you are not a phony. They have got to believe in you." - James Leprino. James Leprino owns Leprino Foods Company, the largest mozzarella cheese manufacturer in the United States, with more than $3.5 billion in estimated annual sales.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Altos, CA

The second richest person in Los Altos, California

"I'm the product of my parents' dreams and aspirations." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Jensen Huang, a first-generation immigrant who started a computer company that makes computer processors used in gaming, data centers, and driverless cars.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The fifth richest man in Phoenix, Arizona

The owner of Los Angeles Angels is a savvy entrepreneur with working-class roots who appeals to the middle class, both in the United States and abroad. His name is Arturo Moreno, and his humble upbringing inspired him to become a very successful business owner. Forbes estimates his wealth to be $3.6 billion, making him the 5th richest person in Phoenix.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas State

Koch Industries Inc., the largest private company in Kansas

According to Business Insider, The Koch family should be credited with the rise of the Tea Party. Throughout the years, the family donated extensively to libertarian and Republican causes. In her book Dark Money, Jane Mayer claimed that the family fueled the rise of the radical right. For example, In 2018, Koch Industries gave $1,325,115 to Republican congressional candidates.

Read full story
3 comments
Minnesota State

The largest private company in Minnesota

Six Minnesota companies were among the 225 that made Forbes' annual America's Largest Private Companies list. Must be located in the United States. Must have revenue over $2 billion in the last fiscal year.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.

Read full story
14 comments
Franklin, TN

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read full story
3 comments
Wynnewood, PA

The richest person in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

​​They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14% to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the possibility of being a local hero, owning a sports team is a wise investment.

Read full story
1 comments
Edmond, OK

The richest person in Edmond, Oklahoma

"What we can achieve in life is only limited to our imagination, and when we do good deeds, the whole world unites to help us." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Chad Richison, the billionaire who pledged to give most of his wealth away. His focus on creating more value for his customers led him to be one of the richest people in the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Brookhaven, NY

The richest person in East Setauket, New York

When I heard the title, "The world's smartest billionaire," I had to do my research to know more about this billionaire. His name is James Harris Simons, and he is one of the highest-earning hedge fund managers in the world. This incredible success made him one of the wealthiest people in the world. His net worth exceeds $24.4 billion, making him the richest person in East Setauket, New York.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The fourth richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

"Don't overprice yourself. It's a lot easier to start a business by being a value provider as opposed to having premium prices." The above statement made me very curious to know more about the person who said it. His name is Rodger O. Riney. He is a self-made billionaire who believes that cheap and good is the winning formula for a successful business.

Read full story
10 comments
Detroit, MI

The richest person in Bingham Farms, Michigan

Food, sports, and entertainment are very profitable industries. Therefore, if you own a successful business in any of the above segments, you will become a wealthy person. Marian Ilitch fits that description. Sheowns a very successful pizza chain, two-sport teams, and a Casino.

Read full story
3 comments
Newton, MA

The richest person in Newton, Massachusetts

Adidas and Nike have ruled the modern sneaker market for a long time. However, New Balance is a lesser-known company that has produced quality sneakers since 1906. Nevertheless, it became a household name, and it continues to gain more popularity among runners and lacrosse players.

Read full story
9 comments
Bethesda, MD

The richest person in Bethesda, Maryland

"One of the great advantages in my life was that I grew up with no money. So you get a sense that if you want to do anything in the world, you have to do it on your own." As soon as I read the above statement, I wanted to know more about the person who said these words. His name is David Rubenstein. He is a self-made billionaire who overcame his difficult childhood to become a policy advisor to President Jimmy Carter and a successful investment manager.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy