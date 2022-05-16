Elon Musk praised Netflix for telling employees, "Netflix may not be the place for you."

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204g6F_0ffflxuM00
Photo: Canva
“Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service. We let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

Last week, Netflix updated its guidelines, and I can summarize the new guidelines in one sentence: “If you can’t work with content that you disagree with, find another job.”

Netflix Culture — Seeking Excellence

The rest of the Netflix Culture memo included empowering employee decision-making and requiring honest feedback. In addition, Netflix reminded employees to be curious, ethical, selfless, and inclusive.

Netflix also encouraged employees to continue to lead at all levels, share information openly with their coworkers and consumers, communicate directly, keep top talent, and avoid rules that slow down innovation or stifle artistic expression.

Netflix added they expect their employees to support the diversity of stories that the company offers, even if it counters their values, before sending a clear message to their employees, “If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Elon Musk loves the recent policy change.

Elon Musk loved Netflix's new guideline, and he tweeted: “Good move by Netflix.”

It seems that Netflix is ready for a tremendous change, and its management is done dealing with employees who desire to express their dissatisfaction with some of its content. The leadership wants to focus on other issues, such as

  • Record loss of subscribers, which the company attributed to increased competition, password sharing, and inflation.

However, Elon Musk defended the new guidelines and blamed the loss of subscribers on Netflix being “Woke.” He said, “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.”

Musk is referring to some of Netflix employees' responses to Dave Chappelle's special last October in which he made some inappropriate remarks. The company refused to remove the special, and the recent policy change is to address employees' responses inside Netflix.

Netflix wants to focus on entertaining the world.

Netflix wants to focus on entertaining the world and not be involved in culture wars.

The memo stated, “Entertaining the world is an amazing opportunity and a challenge because viewers have very different tastes and points of view. So we offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative. To help members make informed choices about what to watch, we offer ratings, content warnings, and easy-to-use parental controls.”

To be clear, while Netflix asserts it won’t censor content on the platform, it will always comply with government censorship laws worldwide.

What is your thought of the recent Netflix policy change?

