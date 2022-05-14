Los Altos, CA

The second richest person in Los Altos, California

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrBPp_0fdiBYxy00
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
"I'm the product of my parents' dreams and aspirations."

If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Jensen Huang, a first-generation immigrant who started a computer company that makes computer processors used in gaming, data centers, and driverless cars.

Huang's business success made him one of the richest people in the country. His net worth exceeds $21.3 billion, making him the second richest person in Los Altos, California.

Who is Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang is a Taiwanese-American billionaire business executive and co-founder of Nvidia Corporation, where he currently serves as president and CEO.

NVIDIA is a company that designs, develops, and markets interactive three-dimensional (3D) graphics processors and related software.

At 9, he immigrated to the United States.

Huang was born in Taipei, Taiwan, on February 17, 1963. He spent his early childhood in Thailand. However, the unstable political landscape drove his parents to send him to live with relatives in the United States in 1972.

Soon after arriving in the U.S., Huang was shipped to a boarding school in rural Kentucky for troubled youth by his aunt and uncle, who mistook it for a prep school. At the school, he cleaned the boys' bathroom every day after class, and his brother worked on the tobacco farm.

Jensen Huang later earned his electrical engineering degree from Oregon State University in 1984 and his master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1992.

He co-founded NVIDIA with two of his friends.

At age 29, he partnered with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem to create NVIDIA, which specialized in creating chips that would generate faster and more realistic graphics for video games.

Nvidia originally had no name, and the co-founders named all their files NV, as in "next version." When it came time to incorporate the company, the founders reviewed all words that contained these letters and settled on Nvidia, which means "envy" in Latin. NVIDIA went public in 1999, and the three partners became very wealthy.

NVIDIA is a very innovative company.

The company has been very innovative in tackling some of the 21st century's most challenging problems. For example:

  1. In 2016, Nvidia unveiled the first GeForce 10 series. A new gaming technology opened the door to high-definition gaming, VR, and beyond.
  2. In 2018, the company helped drive the development of artificial intelligence applications.
  3. In 2020, Nvidia's top scientists developed an open-source ventilator to address the shortage resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic.

Huang has been the president and the chief executive officer of the company since its inception. In 2021, Nvidia's revenue exceeded $16.7 billion, and its headquarter is located in Santa Clara, California.

Jensen Huang philanthropy

Jen-Hsun Huang and his wife, Lori, founded Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation, which supports STEM, higher education, and Public health.

Higher education seems to be the central focus of the Huang Foundation. The Huangs support their alma mater, Oregon State University, where they met. Some journalists believe that he anonymously donated $50 million to the school in 2021.

If you had the family money, what organizations would you support?

# Los Altos# San Jose# California# Local# Business

