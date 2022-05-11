Koch Industries Inc., the largest private company in Kansas

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8Gv8_0faol27m00
Photo: Canva

According to Business Insider, The Koch family should be credited with the rise of the Tea Party.

Throughout the years, the family donated extensively to libertarian and Republican causes. In her book Dark Money, Jane Mayer claimed that the family fueled the rise of the radical right. For example, In 2018, Koch Industries gave $1,325,115 to Republican congressional candidates.

How did the family gain influence and wealth?

The family derived their wealth from Koch Industries, considered the largest private company in Kansas. It started as a small engineering firm in America's heartland and became the largest private company in Kansas.

The story behind the brand

A long time ago, in 1927, Fred C. Koch developed a more efficient thermal cracking process for turning crude oil into gasoline. In 1940, he founded Koch Industries and became a very wealthy man.

Last year, Koch Industries's sales exceeded $115 billion, and it employed 122,00. The company operates in many sectors, including renewable fuels, polymers and fibers, minerals, fertilizers, ranching, refining and chemicals, and consumer products.

Work like you are the poorest person in the world.

In 1932, Fred Koch married Mary Clementine Robinson in Kansas City, Missouri. They had four sons: Frederick, Charles, David, and William.

The kids grew up in a humble environment. In an interview with Warren Cassel Jr, Charles Koch, the eldest son, said, "My father wanted me to work as if I was the poorest person in the world."

At age 6, Charles worked at his dad's farm and developed a passion for math and logic. This passion led him to receive a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 1957, a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering in 1958, and a second M.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1960.

After Fred Koch got sick, he called and told Charles, "If you don't come back and work for me, I will sell the company." So Charles joined the company in 1961, and with the help of his brother David, they expanded the company to become the second-largest privately held company in North America.

It's Charles' company now.

Charles worked under his father's supervision until he died in 1967. After his father's death, Charles and his three brothers inherited the company but had a lot of trouble agreeing on many things.

In 1983, Forbes reported that "Charles and David bought their two other brothers' stakes in Koch Industries, reportedly for nearly $800 million." After settling with their brothers, Charles and David continued to grow the company.

What started as a small engineering firm in America's heartland has evolved into one of the world's largest private companies. This growth fueled the company's desire to support many causes.

Help others reach their potential

Charles has been an influential philanthropist for over 50 years. He focuses on education, ending poverty, and public policy research.

He has founded many nonprofit organizations, including Stand Together and The Charles Koch Foundation, which partners with social entrepreneurs to remove barriers preventing people from reaching their potential.

The family has tremendous political influence.

Koch also has a tremendous amount of political influence. According to Business Insider, "The Koch family built an influential network of donors aligned with their libertarian ideals of free markets, lower taxes, and shrinking the size of the federal government."

The insider also credits the family "With financially aiding the rise of the Tea Party movement, which wrested control of the House for Republicans in the 2010 midterms at the tail end of President Barack Obama's first term."

If you had the Koch family's money, what causes would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wichita# Kansas# Local# Business# Economy

Comments / 3

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
8460 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Los Altos, CA

The second richest person in Los Altos, California

"I'm the product of my parents' dreams and aspirations." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Jensen Huang, a first-generation immigrant who started a computer company that makes computer processors used in gaming, data centers, and driverless cars.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

The fifth richest man in Phoenix, Arizona

The owner of Los Angeles Angels is a savvy entrepreneur with working-class roots who appeals to the middle class, both in the United States and abroad. His name is Arturo Moreno, and his humble upbringing inspired him to become a very successful business owner. Forbes estimates his wealth to be $3.6 billion, making him the 5th richest person in Phoenix.

Read full story
6 comments
Minnesota State

The largest private company in Minnesota

Six Minnesota companies were among the 225 that made Forbes' annual America's Largest Private Companies list. Must be located in the United States. Must have revenue over $2 billion in the last fiscal year.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.

Read full story
13 comments
Franklin, TN

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read full story
3 comments
Wynnewood, PA

The richest person in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

​​They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14% to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the possibility of being a local hero, owning a sports team is a wise investment.

Read full story
1 comments
Edmond, OK

The richest person in Edmond, Oklahoma

"What we can achieve in life is only limited to our imagination, and when we do good deeds, the whole world unites to help us." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Chad Richison, the billionaire who pledged to give most of his wealth away. His focus on creating more value for his customers led him to be one of the richest people in the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Brookhaven, NY

The richest person in East Setauket, New York

When I heard the title, "The world's smartest billionaire," I had to do my research to know more about this billionaire. His name is James Harris Simons, and he is one of the highest-earning hedge fund managers in the world. This incredible success made him one of the wealthiest people in the world. His net worth exceeds $24.4 billion, making him the richest person in East Setauket, New York.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The fourth richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

"Don't overprice yourself. It's a lot easier to start a business by being a value provider as opposed to having premium prices." The above statement made me very curious to know more about the person who said it. His name is Rodger O. Riney. He is a self-made billionaire who believes that cheap and good is the winning formula for a successful business.

Read full story
10 comments
Detroit, MI

The richest person in Bingham Farms, Michigan

Food, sports, and entertainment are very profitable industries. Therefore, if you own a successful business in any of the above segments, you will become a wealthy person. Marian Ilitch fits that description. Sheowns a very successful pizza chain, two-sport teams, and a Casino.

Read full story
3 comments
Newton, MA

The richest person in Newton, Massachusetts

Adidas and Nike have ruled the modern sneaker market for a long time. However, New Balance is a lesser-known company that has produced quality sneakers since 1906. Nevertheless, it became a household name, and it continues to gain more popularity among runners and lacrosse players.

Read full story
8 comments
Bethesda, MD

The richest person in Bethesda, Maryland

"One of the great advantages in my life was that I grew up with no money. So you get a sense that if you want to do anything in the world, you have to do it on your own." As soon as I read the above statement, I wanted to know more about the person who said these words. His name is David Rubenstein. He is a self-made billionaire who overcame his difficult childhood to become a policy advisor to President Jimmy Carter and a successful investment manager.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

The fourth richest person in Chicago, Illinois

When asked about his retirement plan, Sam Zell responded, "Retire from what? I love what I do." This determination and passion made him one of the wealthiest people in the world. Forbes estimates his wealth be $4 billion, making him the fourth richest man in Illinois.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

The richest resident in San Francisco, California

Most people I know dream of working at Facebook or Asana. That's why I want to talk about Dustin Moskovitz, who helped create these two multi-billion dollar companies. This incredible success made him a very wealthy man.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.

Read full story
5 comments
Naples, FL

The second richest person in Naples, Florida

Reinhold Schmieding has made all of his money selling surgical devices for the last 40 years. He holds more than 150 patents for orthopedic surgical instruments and implants. This brilliant success made him one of the wealthiest people in the country. Forbes estimates his wealth to exceed $7.8 billion, making him the second richest man in Naples, Florida.

Read full story
10 comments
Connecticut State

The 5th richest person in Connecticut

If you can start five companies from scratch and build each one into a billion or multi-billion dollar enterprise, you will be a billionaire. Brad Jacobs did just that. He started five companies, XPO Logistics, United Rentals, United Waste Systems, Hamilton Resources. and Amerex Oil Associates. Three of the above companies are publicly traded.

Read full story
6 comments
Paradise Valley, AZ

The richest person in Paradise Valley, Arizona

"I was very creative and curious and wanted to control my destiny. So I wanted to bet on myself, which led me to start my first company." As soon as I read the above statement, I wanted to learn more about the person who said these words. His name is George Kurtz, and he is a self-taught programmer.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

The richest person in Little Jackson Hole, Wyoming

This family owns 95 percent of two of Chicago's most sacred institutions, the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field. The head of the family is Joe Ricketts, who has four children, Pete, Tom, Laura, and Todd. Pete has served as the 40th governor of Nebraska since 2015. The other three kids sit on the Cubs' board of directors.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy