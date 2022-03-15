The richest person in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

I usually say, "If you want to be a billionaire or an influential person in the United States, going to Harvard Business School is a great idea."

Since 1908, this outstanding business school has been the destination for many successful people, including Sheryl Sandberg, Meg Whitman, Daniel D'Aniello, Stephen Schwarzman, Steve Ballmer, Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, etc.

One of the sharpest people who graduated from Harvard is Mark Stevens. His net worth exceeds $4.8 billion, making him the 3rd richest person in Colorado.

Mark Stevens is married, has three children, and lives in Steamboat, Colorado.

Who is Mark Stevens?

Mark Stevens is an American billionaire venture capitalist, a partner at S-Cubed Capital, and a minority owner of Golden State Warriors.

Mark Stevens loves to learn.

Mark Stevens graduated from the University of Southern California with a dual degree in Electrical Engineering and Economics in 1981. Then, he joined Intel in 1982 as a technical salesperson while also earning his Computer Engineering Degree from USC in 1984 and his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1989.

Stevens joined Sequoia in 1989, where he stayed there for 22 years. At Sequoia, he focused on Internet and semiconductor-related investments.

He was the architect behind many big deals.

He was a partner at Sequoia Capital when the company invested in hits like Google, LinkedIn, and PayPal.

Also, during his stay at Sequoia, he served as a director to 13 companies such as Commquest (acquired by IBM for $180 million), AtWeb (acquired by Netscape/AOL for $95 million), Billpoint (acquired by eBay for $86 million), Terayon Communications (public, acquired by Motorola for $140 million), and more.

Stevens continues to serve on the boards of Nvidia and Second Spectrum.

He founded S-Cubed Capital in 2012.

S-Cubed Capital is an investment company that utilizes its founder's expertise and wisdom to grow the company portfolio and contribute to the community.

Mark Stevens philanthropy.

In 2004, the Stevens family donated $22 million to the University of Southern California, which created the USC Stevens Institute for Technology Commercialization to advance engineering within the USC Viterbi School of Engineering.

The family also donated $50 million to a USC brain research institute to fund research for autism, traumatic brain injuries, and Alzheimer's disease.

He has been serving on the USC Board of Trustees since 2001.

He had an altercation with Kyle Lowry.

In 2013, Mark Stevens purchased the equity interests of the Golden State Warriors that were previously held by Vivek Ranadive and joined the team's ownership group as an Executive Board Member.

During the 2019 NBA Finals, Stevens was involved in alteration with Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry. As a result, NBA commissioner Adam Silver fined him $500,000 and banned him from all NBA activities for a year.

If you had Stevens money, would you buy an NBA Team?