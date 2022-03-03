The third richest person in Nevada

Luay Rahil

Photo: Canva

Incline Village is a small town on Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Less than 9,000 people consider Incline Village home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Nevada. The median household income is $99,006, and the median home value exceeds $869,900.

One of the richest people in Incline Village is David Duffield. His net worth exceeds $15.5 billion, making him the 50 richest person in the country and the third richest in Nevada.

Who is David Duffield?

David Arthur Duffield is an American billionaire, co-founder of PeopleSoft, and the co-founder of Workday.

Dave Duffield was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 21, 1940.

He enrolled at Cornell University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1962 and a Master's in Business Administration in 1964.

He worked and gained experience at IBM.

After college, he worked for IBM as a system engineer for four years. At IBM, he gained valuable experience that helped him launch many companies such as Integral Systems, Business Software, and Information Associates.

Dave's biggest weakness was managing people, "I didn't know how to keep bureaucracy or infighting or bad behavior out of a company. So I either would start a new company, go off on my own and start again or bring somebody in to run it who had more management skills than I did."

Acknowledging his weakness, he surrounded himself with great people, and in 1987, he founded PeopleSoft. Human resources software helps businesses streamline their overall human resources processes and Payroll.

He founded PeopleSoft and Workday.

Dave served as the company's CEO and board chairman. Under his leadership, Dave grew the company into one of the second-largest ERP application software companies in the world before selling it to Oracle in 2005 for approximately $10.3 billion.

In 2005, he partnered with two people and founded Workday. The software provides enterprise cloud applications for financial management, human capital management, time tracking, payroll, grants management, procurement, employee expense management, and analytics.

In 1994, Maddie's Fund was created to honor their dog.

Dave and his wife Cheryl Duffield created Maddie's Fund.

The family founded the organization to honor their dog, Maddie. Maddie's Fund provides important funding opportunities for learning resources to keep people and pets together. According to Forbes, The organization has given $345 million to Maddie's Fund.

He also donates to Cornell University very often. For example, in 2020, he donated $5 million to the College of Engineering.

He backed Trump in 2020 and donated $1.2 million to Trump's reelection campaign.

If you had Duffield's money, what causes would you support?

