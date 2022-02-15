Fort Worth, TX

The second richest person in Tennessee

Luay Rahil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0ctl_0eEzaLbr00
Photo Credit: Canva

In 1832, a few students at Yale founded one of America's most famous secret societies: Skull and Bones.

Every year, 15 students are selected to join this secret society for a lifetime membership. Many business tycoons and politicians are in the club, George H. W. Bush, John Kerry, William Howard Taft, Stephen Schwarzman, and more.

Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, is also a member of this elite secret society. After graduation, Smith became one of the most successful Yale graduates ever. His network exceeds $5.8 billion, making him the second richest person in Tennessee and the 182nd in the country.

Who is Fred Smith?

Fred Smith is an American business magnate, investor, and founder of FedEx Corporation.

Fred Smith born was born on August 11, 1944, in Mississippi. His father, James Frederick, was a restauranteur. James Frederick died when Fred was 4, and his mother and uncle raised him.

Smith senior had made enough money in his life and left his four kids a trust fund with a condition to be released upon their 21 birthdays. This money became instrumental in starting FedEx a few years later.

He had a bone disease that left him unable to walk.

Fred Smith had a bone disease that kept him disabled for a few years, but he regained his health by ten and learned to fly airplanes at 15.

In 1966, Smith received his bachelor's degree in economics from Yale University. As part of the coursework, Smith wrote a term paper outlining overnight delivery service on which he received a "C."

After earning his degree, Smith served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1969.

Smith says, "When I graduated from Yale in 1966, I went into the service. The Vietnam War had begun in earnest, and I spent four and a half years in the Marine Corps. That's when I crystallized the idea for FedEx on the supply side, how to solve the problem that had been identified in that paper."

In the military, Smith observed a lot of waste and inefficiency, which inspired him to integrate air and ground systems to deliver supplies faster.

Smith used his inheritance money to start FedEx.

In 1971, Smith founded FedEx using his $4 million inheritance and raised $80 million to help him establish what became an efficient packages delivery service. However, rising fuel prices ultimately caught up with the company, placing FedEx millions of dollars in debt.

Smith talks about these struggles saying, "I was committed to the people that had signed on with me, and if we were going to go down, we were going to go down with a fight. It wasn't going to be because I checked out ."

The fastest company to reach the $ 1 billion mark.

By the 1980s, Federal Express's growth rate was compounding at about 40 percent annually. In 1983, the company reported $1 billion in revenues, making American business history as the first company to reach that financial hallmark within 10 years.

In 1984, the company expanded its services to Europe and Asia with an $880 million purchase of the Flying Tiger cargo line. Integrating the two companies was a very difficult task for Smith.

In 2000, FedEx purchased TowerGroup International, a leader in international logistics and many other companies that helped FedEx become a dominant force in the shipping industry worldwide.

Smith purchased a stake in Washington Football Team.

In 2003, Smith and two of his friends purchased a Stake in Washington Football Team but sold their stake later after disagreements with Dan Snyder.

He loved President Trump but disagreed with some of his policies.

In 2008, there was speculation that Fred Smith might land a role in John McCain's potential presidential cabinet or even be his VP pick. Smith donated money to candidates on both sides; however, he criticized President Trump's economic policies.

Smith said, "Getting rid of the NAFTA—a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico is the single worst trade deal ever approved in this country."

Smith has ten kids and lives with his wife in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to Forbes magazine, Fred Smith has given less than 1% away.

If you had his money, what organizations would you support?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Memphis# Nashville# Business# Local# Economy

Comments / 8

Published by

Writing on leadership, business, and culture.

Fort Worth, TX
5812 followers

More from Luay Rahil

Logan, UT

The second richest person in Utah

When Peloton founder John Foley was a student in grade school, iFIT founder, Scott Watterson, invented home fitness products that changed the industry forever. In the last 12 months, Peloton has struggled to stay relevant while iFIT continued to dominate the home fitness industry.

Read full story

The second richest person in North Carolina

The ugly truth is Apple has a monopoly over iOS apps, and Epic Games owner doesn't like it. However, not every company in the world has the resources or the courage to fight Apple in federal courts. Epic Games has both the courage and the resources. They believe Apple should take a smaller percentage of all the transactions through the Apple store.

Read full story
10 comments
Tulsa, OK

The richest person in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is the world's largest small town. There are more than 401,760 people in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The median household income in Tulsa is $49,158, and the median property value is $152,700.

Read full story
16 comments

The second richest person in New Jersey

Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.

Read full story
24 comments
Reno, NV

The second richest person in Nevada

Hard work, luck, and affinity for risk-taking can make a billionaire. In a small Indian village nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, a man was born in a town with no electricity or no running water, which has become an inspiring tale for many poor kids around the world.

Read full story
8 comments
Springfield, MO

The second richest man in Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.

Read full story
22 comments
Massachusetts State

The second richest man in Massachusetts

A wise man once said, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the possibility of being a local hero, owning a sports team is a smart investment.

Read full story
16 comments
Maryland State

The second richest person in Maryland

Every billionaire can buy anything they want, but only 32 billionaires can buy an NFL team. Owning a football team helps billionaires diversify their portfolio, allows them to be visible, and enables them to leave a mark on history.

Read full story
21 comments
Indiana State

The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.

Read full story
33 comments

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.

Read full story
4 comments
Winnetka, IL

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.

Read full story
18 comments
Georgia State

The second richest person in Georgia

Before working from coffee shops became a trend, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank met in a coffee shop in Los Angeles and dreamed about a superstore that offers an enormous selection of merchandise that allows people to build and maintain their dream homes.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

The second richest man in Florida

One of my favorite Frank Underwood quotes is, "Money is the Mc-mansion in Sarasota that starts falling apart after ten years. Power is the old stone building that stands for centuries. I cannot respect someone who doesn't see the difference."

Read full story
1 comments

The second richest person in Connecticut

Steven Cohen didn't come from money, but he was always aware of what money could buy. From an early age, he was driven to be rich. He showed an incredible talent for predicting probabilities and uncertainties. He spent his youth playing poker and making more money than his father. However, he wasn't content. He knew that Wall Street had more money than casinos and wanted some of it.

Read full story
Bentonville, AR

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read full story
16 comments
Jackson, WY

The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming

One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy